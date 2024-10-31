44°F
Nevada Preps

Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 12

Legacy High's quarterback Aidan Crawford (9) throws a pass against Faith Lutheran during the fi ...
Legacy High's quarterback Aidan Crawford (9) throws a pass against Faith Lutheran during the first half of high school football game at Faith Lutheran High School, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:

Liberty at Basic

Wright: Liberty

Wollard: Liberty

Arbor View at Foothill

Wright: Arbor View

Wollard: Arbor View

Bishop Gorman at Coronado

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Palo Verde at Green Valley

Wright: Green Valley

Wollard: Green Valley

Silverado at Legacy

Wright: Legacy

Wollard: Legacy

Sierra Vista at Shadow Ridge

Wright: Shadow Ridge

Wollard: Shadow Ridge

Clark at Durango

Wright: Durango

Wollard: Durango

Sunrise Mountain at Desert Oasis

Wright: Desert Oasis

Wollard: Desert Oasis

Rancho at Losee

Wright: Losee

Wollard: Losee

Bonanza at Cimarron-Memorial

Wright: Cimarron-Memorial

Wollard: Cimarron-Memorial

Western at Cheyenne

Wright: Western

Wollard: Cheyenne

Cadence at Eldorado

Wright: Eldorado

Wollard: Eldorado

Valley at Canyon Springs

Wright: Canyon Springs

Wollard: Canyon Springs

Del Sol at Chaparral

Wright: Chaparral

Wollard: Chaparral

Democracy Prep at Virgin Valley

Wright: Virgin Valley

Wollard: Virgin Valley

Mater East at Pahrump Valley

Wright: Pahrump Valley

Wollard: Pahrump Valley

Last week: Wright 12-5; Wollard 13-4

Season: Wright 151-51; Wollard 145-57

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

