Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 12
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks for Week 12.
Liberty at Basic
Wright: Liberty
Wollard: Liberty
Arbor View at Foothill
Wright: Arbor View
Wollard: Arbor View
Bishop Gorman at Coronado
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
Palo Verde at Green Valley
Wright: Green Valley
Wollard: Green Valley
Silverado at Legacy
Wright: Legacy
Wollard: Legacy
Sierra Vista at Shadow Ridge
Wright: Shadow Ridge
Wollard: Shadow Ridge
Clark at Durango
Wright: Durango
Wollard: Durango
Sunrise Mountain at Desert Oasis
Wright: Desert Oasis
Wollard: Desert Oasis
Rancho at Losee
Wright: Losee
Wollard: Losee
Bonanza at Cimarron-Memorial
Wright: Cimarron-Memorial
Wollard: Cimarron-Memorial
Western at Cheyenne
Wright: Western
Wollard: Cheyenne
Cadence at Eldorado
Wright: Eldorado
Wollard: Eldorado
Valley at Canyon Springs
Wright: Canyon Springs
Wollard: Canyon Springs
Del Sol at Chaparral
Wright: Chaparral
Wollard: Chaparral
Democracy Prep at Virgin Valley
Wright: Virgin Valley
Wollard: Virgin Valley
Mater East at Pahrump Valley
Wright: Pahrump Valley
Wollard: Pahrump Valley
Last week: Wright 12-5; Wollard 13-4
Season: Wright 151-51; Wollard 145-57
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.