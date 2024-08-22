Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 2
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week.
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:
Bishop Gorman at St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
Skyridge (Utah) at Liberty
Wright: Skyridge
Wollard: Liberty
Centennial at Desert Pines
Wright: Centennial
Wollard: Centennial
Sierra Vista at Coronado
Wright: Coronado
Wollard: Coronado
Las Vegas High at Basic
Wright: Basic
Wollard: Basic
Sunrise Mountain at Foothill
Wright: Foothill
Wollard: Foothill
Palo Verde at Reno High
Wright: Palo Verde
Wollard: Reno High
Arbor View at Lincoln (California)
Wright: Arbor View
Wollard: Arbor View
Highland (Idaho) at Legacy
Wright: Highland
Wollard: Highland
Spanish Springs at Shadow Ridge
Wright: Shadow Ridge
Wollard: Spanish Springs
Green Valley at Herriman (Utah)
Wright: Herriman
Wollard: Herriman
Faith Lutheran at Bakersfield Christian (California)
Wright: Faith Lutheran
Wollard: Bakersfield Christian
Northview (California) at Durango
Wright: Northview
Wollard: Northview
Desert Oasis at Silverado
Wright: Desert Oasis
Wollard: Desert Oasis
Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial
Wright: Cimarron-Memorial
Wollard: Cimarron-Memorial
Somerset-Losee at Eldorado
Wright: Somerset-Losee
Wollard: Somerset-Losee
Bonanza at Valley
Wright: Bonanza
Wollard: Bonanza
Clark at Sloan Canyon
Wright: Clark
Wollard: Clark
Democracy Prep at Western
Wright: Democracy Prep
Wollard: Democracy Prep
Chaparral at Virgin Valley
Wright: Virgin Valley
Wollard: Virgin Valley
Last week: Wollard 10-3, Wright 8-5
Season: Wollard 10-3, Wright 8-5
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.