Nevada Preps

Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 2

Basic quarterback Jayveon Rose (9) throws the ball during a football game between Legacy and Ba ...
Basic quarterback Jayveon Rose (9) throws the ball during a football game between Legacy and Basic at Legacy High School on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2024 - 8:00 am
 

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:

Bishop Gorman at St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Skyridge (Utah) at Liberty

Wright: Skyridge

Wollard: Liberty

Centennial at Desert Pines

Wright: Centennial

Wollard: Centennial

Sierra Vista at Coronado

Wright: Coronado

Wollard: Coronado

Las Vegas High at Basic

Wright: Basic

Wollard: Basic

Sunrise Mountain at Foothill

Wright: Foothill

Wollard: Foothill

Palo Verde at Reno High

Wright: Palo Verde

Wollard: Reno High

Arbor View at Lincoln (California)

Wright: Arbor View

Wollard: Arbor View

Highland (Idaho) at Legacy

Wright: Highland

Wollard: Highland

Spanish Springs at Shadow Ridge

Wright: Shadow Ridge

Wollard: Spanish Springs

Green Valley at Herriman (Utah)

Wright: Herriman

Wollard: Herriman

Faith Lutheran at Bakersfield Christian (California)

Wright: Faith Lutheran

Wollard: Bakersfield Christian

Northview (California) at Durango

Wright: Northview

Wollard: Northview

Desert Oasis at Silverado

Wright: Desert Oasis

Wollard: Desert Oasis

Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial

Wright: Cimarron-Memorial

Wollard: Cimarron-Memorial

Somerset-Losee at Eldorado

Wright: Somerset-Losee

Wollard: Somerset-Losee

Bonanza at Valley

Wright: Bonanza

Wollard: Bonanza

Clark at Sloan Canyon

Wright: Clark

Wollard: Clark

Democracy Prep at Western

Wright: Democracy Prep

Wollard: Democracy Prep

Chaparral at Virgin Valley

Wright: Virgin Valley

Wollard: Virgin Valley

Last week: Wollard 10-3, Wright 8-5

Season: Wollard 10-3, Wright 8-5

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

