104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 2

Palo Verde wide receiver X'Zavier McZeal (14) celebrates after making a touchdown catch in the ...
Palo Verde wide receiver X'Zavier McZeal (14) celebrates after making a touchdown catch in the second half of a boys 5A high school football game against Las Vegas High School on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Palo Verde High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Western striker Jose Luna (17) bumps the ball with his head during a high school boys soccer ga ...
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Las Vegas striker Anthony Cardenas celebrates a goal during a high school boys soccer game betw ...
Las Vegas High shuts out Western in 5A boys soccer — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman guard Aaliah Spaight (10) splits the defense of Democracy Prep guard Bray'ana Mil ...
Recruiting notebook: SEC programs offer Gorman girls basketball guard
Faith Lutheran’s Allie Rabe (28) takes control of a high ball during a girls’ soc ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2025 - 11:22 am
 

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week. Here are their picks:

Mililani (Hawaii) at Arbor View

Wright: Arbor View

Wollard: Mililani

Bishop Gorman at Centennial

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Liberty at Skyridge (Utah)

Wright: Skyridge

Wollard: Skyridge

Bakersfield Christian (California) at Faith Lutheran

Wright: Bakersfield Christian

Wollard: Bakersfield Christian

Losee at Coronado

Wright: Coronado

Wollard: Coronado

Desert Pines at Durango

Wright: Desert Pines

Wollard: Desert Pines

Basic at Las Vegas High

Wright: Basic

Wollard: Las Vegas

Foothill at Mojave

Wright: Foothill

Wollard: Foothill

Canyon Springs at Clark

Wright: Clark

Wollard: Clark

Shadow Ridge at Snow Canyon (Utah)

Wright: Snow Canyon

Wollard: Shadow Ridge

Northview (California) at Green Valley

Wright: Northview

Wollard: Northview

Legacy at Highland (Idaho)

Wright: Highland

Wollard: Highland

Desert Oasis at Dana Hills (California)

Wright: Dana Hills

Wollard: Dana Hills

Reno High at Palo Verde

Wright: Palo Verde

Wollard: Reno

Bonanza at Spring Valley

Wright: Spring Valley

Wollard: Spring Valley

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (California) at Sierra Vista

Wright: St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy

Wollard: St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy

Lowry at Sloan Canyon

Wright: Sloan Canyon

Wollard: Sloan Canyon

Cimarron-Memorial at Valley

Wright: Cimarron-Memorial

Wollard: Cimarron-Memorial

Del Sol at Western

Wright: Del Sol

Wollard: Del Sol

Moapa Valley at Hurricane (Utah)

Wright: Hurricane

Wollard: Hurricane

Mater East at Chaparral

Wright: Mater East

Wollard: Chaparral

Lake Mead Academy at Rancho

Wright: Lake Mead Academy

Wollard: Lake Mead Academy

SLAM! Nevada at Virgin Valley

Wright: Virgin Valley

Wollard: SLAM! Nevada

Sunrise Mountain at Boulder City

Wright: Boulder City

Wollard: Boulder City

Pahrump Valley at Cadence

Wright: Pahrump Valley

Wollard: Pahrump Valley

Last week: Wright 7-4; Wollard 7-4

Season: Wright 7-4; Wollard 7-4

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES