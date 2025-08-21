Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 2
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week. Here are their picks:
Mililani (Hawaii) at Arbor View
Wright: Arbor View
Wollard: Mililani
Bishop Gorman at Centennial
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
Liberty at Skyridge (Utah)
Wright: Skyridge
Wollard: Skyridge
Bakersfield Christian (California) at Faith Lutheran
Wright: Bakersfield Christian
Wollard: Bakersfield Christian
Losee at Coronado
Wright: Coronado
Wollard: Coronado
Desert Pines at Durango
Wright: Desert Pines
Wollard: Desert Pines
Basic at Las Vegas High
Wright: Basic
Wollard: Las Vegas
Foothill at Mojave
Wright: Foothill
Wollard: Foothill
Canyon Springs at Clark
Wright: Clark
Wollard: Clark
Shadow Ridge at Snow Canyon (Utah)
Wright: Snow Canyon
Wollard: Shadow Ridge
Northview (California) at Green Valley
Wright: Northview
Wollard: Northview
Legacy at Highland (Idaho)
Wright: Highland
Wollard: Highland
Desert Oasis at Dana Hills (California)
Wright: Dana Hills
Wollard: Dana Hills
Reno High at Palo Verde
Wright: Palo Verde
Wollard: Reno
Bonanza at Spring Valley
Wright: Spring Valley
Wollard: Spring Valley
St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (California) at Sierra Vista
Wright: St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy
Wollard: St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy
Lowry at Sloan Canyon
Wright: Sloan Canyon
Wollard: Sloan Canyon
Cimarron-Memorial at Valley
Wright: Cimarron-Memorial
Wollard: Cimarron-Memorial
Del Sol at Western
Wright: Del Sol
Wollard: Del Sol
Moapa Valley at Hurricane (Utah)
Wright: Hurricane
Wollard: Hurricane
Mater East at Chaparral
Wright: Mater East
Wollard: Chaparral
Lake Mead Academy at Rancho
Wright: Lake Mead Academy
Wollard: Lake Mead Academy
SLAM! Nevada at Virgin Valley
Wright: Virgin Valley
Wollard: SLAM! Nevada
Sunrise Mountain at Boulder City
Wright: Boulder City
Wollard: Boulder City
Pahrump Valley at Cadence
Wright: Pahrump Valley
Wollard: Pahrump Valley
Last week: Wright 7-4; Wollard 7-4
Season: Wright 7-4; Wollard 7-4
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.