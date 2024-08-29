Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 3
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:
Ayala (California) at Desert Pines
Wright: Ayala
Wollard: Desert Pines
Kailua (Hawaii) at Coronado
Wright: Coronado
Wollard: Coronado
Mililani (Hawaii) at Liberty
Wright: Liberty
Wollard: Mililani
Legacy at Arbor View
Wright: Arbor View
Wollard: Arbor View
Shadow Ridge at Coeur d’Alene (Idaho)
Wright: Coeur d’Alene
Wollard: Coeur d’Alene
Desert Hills (Utah) at Centennial
Wright: Centennial
Wollard: Centennial
Damonte Ranch at Faith Lutheran
Wright: Faith Lutheran
Wollard: Faith Lutheran
Wayne Hills (New Jersey) at Green Valley
Wright: Green Valley
Wollard: Green Valley
Maple Mountain (Utah) at Silverado
Wright: Maple Mountain
Wollard: Maple Mountain
Las Vegas High at Rancho
Wright: Las Vegas High
Wollard: Las Vegas High
Desert Oasis at Cadence
Wright: Desert Oasis
Wollard: Desert Oasis
Durango at Sierra Vista
Wright: Sierra Vista
Wollard: Sierra Vista
Canyon Springs at Mojave
Wright: Mojave
Wollard: Canyon Springs
Spring Valley at Bonanza
Wright: Spring Valley
Wollard: Spring Valley
Eldorado at Clark
Wright: Clark
Wollard: Clark
Western at Del Sol
Wright: Western
Wollard: Western
Valley at Cheyenne
Wright: Cheyenne
Wollard: Cheyenne
Cimarron-Memorial at Moapa Valley
Wright: Moapa Valley
Wollard: Moapa Valley
Sunrise Mountain at Virgin Valley
Wright: Virgin Valley
Wollard: Sunrise Mountain
Losee at Boulder City
Wright: Losee
Wollard: Boulder City
Last week: Wright 16-4, Wollard 14-6
Season: Wollard 24-9, Wright 24-9
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.