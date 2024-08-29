77°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 3

Desert Pines tight end Michael Taylor (9) and running back Isaiah Te'o (4) celebrate a tou ...
Desert Pines tight end Michael Taylor (9) and running back Isaiah Te'o (4) celebrate a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game against Centennial on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Clark’s Alliah Jordan aims for the hole during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf m ...
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Clark’s Alliah Jordan aims for the hole during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf m ...
Clark, Bishop Gorman strong at 5A girls golf league tournament — PHOTOS
Coronado's defender Ben Aronow (15) kicks the ball past Cimarron-Memorial goalkeeper Dylan Cros ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Coronado's Ben Aronow (15) kicks the ball past Cimarron-Memorial goalkeeper Dylan Crosby-Moghad ...
No. 1 Coronado routs Cimarron-Memorial in boys soccer — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2024 - 7:30 am
 

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:

Ayala (California) at Desert Pines

Wright: Ayala

Wollard: Desert Pines

Kailua (Hawaii) at Coronado

Wright: Coronado

Wollard: Coronado

Mililani (Hawaii) at Liberty

Wright: Liberty

Wollard: Mililani

Legacy at Arbor View

Wright: Arbor View

Wollard: Arbor View

Shadow Ridge at Coeur d’Alene (Idaho)

Wright: Coeur d’Alene

Wollard: Coeur d’Alene

Desert Hills (Utah) at Centennial

Wright: Centennial

Wollard: Centennial

Damonte Ranch at Faith Lutheran

Wright: Faith Lutheran

Wollard: Faith Lutheran

Wayne Hills (New Jersey) at Green Valley

Wright: Green Valley

Wollard: Green Valley

Maple Mountain (Utah) at Silverado

Wright: Maple Mountain

Wollard: Maple Mountain

Las Vegas High at Rancho

Wright: Las Vegas High

Wollard: Las Vegas High

Desert Oasis at Cadence

Wright: Desert Oasis

Wollard: Desert Oasis

Durango at Sierra Vista

Wright: Sierra Vista

Wollard: Sierra Vista

Canyon Springs at Mojave

Wright: Mojave

Wollard: Canyon Springs

Spring Valley at Bonanza

Wright: Spring Valley

Wollard: Spring Valley

Eldorado at Clark

Wright: Clark

Wollard: Clark

Western at Del Sol

Wright: Western

Wollard: Western

Valley at Cheyenne

Wright: Cheyenne

Wollard: Cheyenne

Cimarron-Memorial at Moapa Valley

Wright: Moapa Valley

Wollard: Moapa Valley

Sunrise Mountain at Virgin Valley

Wright: Virgin Valley

Wollard: Sunrise Mountain

Losee at Boulder City

Wright: Losee

Wollard: Boulder City

Last week: Wright 16-4, Wollard 14-6

Season: Wollard 24-9, Wright 24-9

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST