Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 3
Review-Journal reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select high school football games each week. Here are their picks for Week 3.
Bishop Gorman at Kahuku (Hawaii)
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
Kailua (Hawaii) at Liberty
Wright: Kailua
Wollard: Kailua
Millard South (Nebraska) at Arbor View
Wright: Arbor View
Wollard: Millard South
Mililani (Hawaii) at Coronado
Wright: Mililani
Wollard: Mililani
Faith Lutheran at Damonte Ranch
Wright: Faith Lutheran
Wollard: Faith Lutheran
Simi Valley (California) at Shadow Ridge
Wright: Shadow Ridge
Wollard: Shadow Ridge
Carson High at Canyon Springs
Wright: Canyon Springs
Wollard: Carson
Centennial at Desert Hills (Utah)
Wright: Desert Hills
Wollard: Desert Hills
Queen Creek (Arizona) at Mojave
Wright: Queen Creek
Wollard: Queen Creek
Foothill at Sloan Canyon
Wright: Foothill
Wollard: Foothill
Red Mountain (Arizona) at Desert Pines
Wright: Red Mountain
Wollard: Red Mountain
Victor Valley (California) at Legacy
Wright: Legacy
Wollard: Legacy
Snow Canyon (Utah) at Sierra Vista
Wright: Snow Canyon
Wollard: Sierra Vista
Spring Valley at Silverado
Wright: Spring Valley
Wollard: Spring Valley
Valley at Bonanza
Wright: Bonanza
Wollard: Bonanza
Clark at Boulder City
Wright: Clark
Wollard: Clark
Cheyenne at Del Sol
Wright: Cheyenne
Wollard: Cheyenne
Democracy Prep at Eldorado
Wright: Democracy Prep
Wollard: Democracy Prep
Virgin Valley at Mater East
Wright: Mater East
Wollard: Virgin Valley
Canyon View (Utah) at Moapa Valley
Wright: Canyon View
Wollard: Canyon View
SLAM! Nevada at Highland (Idaho)
Wright: Highland
Wollard: Highland
Rancho at Lincoln County
Wright: Lincoln County
Wollard: Lincoln County
Chaparral at Pahrump Valley
Wright: Pahrump Valley
Wollard: Pahrump Valley
Western at Sunrise Mountain
Wright: Sunrise Mountain
Wollard: Western
Last Week: Wright 18-7; Wollard 20-5
Season: Wright 25-11; Wollard 27-9
