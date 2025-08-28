76°F
Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 3

Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Treyton Savea (59) and middle linebacker Tamatoa Gaoteote (10) ...
Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Treyton Savea (59) and middle linebacker Tamatoa Gaoteote (10) congratulate teammate Caleb Lea’ea (46) on sacking Centennial’s quarterback during a football game on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 at Centennial High School. Bishop Gorman shut out Centennial 52-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week. Here are their picks:

Bishop Gorman at Kahuku (Hawaii)

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Kailua (Hawaii) at Liberty

Wright: Kailua

Wollard: Kailua

Millard South (Nebraska) at Arbor View

Wright: Arbor View

Wollard: Millard South

Mililani (Hawaii) at Coronado

Wright: Mililani

Wollard: Mililani

Faith Lutheran at Damonte Ranch

Wright: Faith Lutheran

Wollard: Faith Lutheran

Simi Valley (California) at Shadow Ridge

Wright: Shadow Ridge

Wollard: Shadow Ridge

Carson High at Canyon Springs

Wright: Canyon Springs

Wollard: Carson

Centennial at Desert Hills (Utah)

Wright: Desert Hills

Wollard: Desert Hills

Queen Creek (Arizona) at Mojave

Wright: Queen Creek

Wollard: Queen Creek

Foothill at Sloan Canyon

Wright: Foothill

Wollard: Foothill

Red Mountain (Arizona) at Desert Pines

Wright: Red Mountain

Wollard: Red Mountain

Victor Valley (California) at Legacy

Wright: Legacy

Wollard: Legacy

Snow Canyon (Utah) at Sierra Vista

Wright: Snow Canyon

Wollard: Sierra Vista

Spring Valley at Silverado

Wright: Spring Valley

Wollard: Spring Valley

Valley at Bonanza

Wright: Bonanza

Wollard: Bonanza

Clark at Boulder City

Wright: Clark

Wollard: Clark

Cheyenne at Del Sol

Wright: Cheyenne

Wollard: Cheyenne

Democracy Prep at Eldorado

Wright: Democracy Prep

Wollard: Democracy Prep

Virgin Valley at Mater East

Wright: Mater East

Wollard: Virgin Valley

Canyon View (Utah) at Moapa Valley

Wright: Canyon View

Wollard: Canyon View

SLAM! Nevada at Highland (Idaho)

Wright: Highland

Wollard: Highland

Rancho at Lincoln County

Wright: Lincoln County

Wollard: Lincoln County

Chaparral at Pahrump Valley

Wright: Pahrump Valley

Wollard: Pahrump Valley

Western at Sunrise Mountain

Wright: Sunrise Mountain

Wollard: Western

Last Week: Wright 18-7; Wollard 20-5

Season: Wright 25-11; Wollard 27-9

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

