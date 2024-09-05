Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 4
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:
Bishop Gorman at Mater Dei (California)
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Mater Dei
Liberty at Mission Viejo (California)
Wright: Mission Viejo
Wollard: Mission Viejo
Green Valley at Basic
Wright: Green Valley
Wollard: Basic
Desert Pines at Legacy
Wright: Desert Pines
Wollard: Desert Pines
Palo Verde at Arbor View
Wright: Arbor View
Wollard: Arbor View
Lincoln (California) at Coronado
Wright: Coronado
Wollard: Lincoln
Foothill at Silverado
Wright: Foothill
Wollard: Foothill
Quartz Hill (California) at Shadow Ridge
Wright: Quartz Hill
Wollard: Quartz Hill
Snow Canyon (Utah) at Centennial
Wright: Snow Canyon
Wollard: Centennial
Sierra Vista at Desert Oasis
Wright: Desert Oasis
Wollard: Desert Oasis
Boulder City at Sunrise Mountain
Wright: Boulder City
Wollard: Boulder City
Moapa Valley at Canyon Springs
Wright: Moapa Valley
Wollard: Moapa Valley
Valley at Clark
Wright: Clark
Wollard: Clark
Bonanza at Durango
Wright: Durango
Wollard: Bonanza
Spring Valley at SLAM Academy
Wright: Spring Valley
Wollard: Spring Valley
Cimarron-Memorial at Democracy Prep
Wright: Democracy Prep
Wollard: Democracy Prep
Rancho at Del Sol
Wright: Del Sol
Wollard: Del Sol
Pahrump Valley at Losee
Wright: Losee
Wollard: Losee
Chaparral at Mater East
Wright: Mater East
Wollard: Mater East
Western at Sloan Canyon
Wright: Sloan Canyon
Wollard: Sloan Canyon
Last week: Wright 15-5, Wollard 12-8
Season: Wright 39-14; Wollard 36-17
