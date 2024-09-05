86°F
Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 4

Mililani quarterback Kekoa Koong (16) braces for impact as Liberty defensive lineman Derek Jone ...
Mililani quarterback Kekoa Koong (16) braces for impact as Liberty defensive lineman Derek Jones (95) grabs him during a Ninth Island Classic football game between Mililani and Liberty at Liberty High School on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
September 5, 2024 - 7:30 am
 

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:

Bishop Gorman at Mater Dei (California)

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Mater Dei

Liberty at Mission Viejo (California)

Wright: Mission Viejo

Wollard: Mission Viejo

Green Valley at Basic

Wright: Green Valley

Wollard: Basic

Desert Pines at Legacy

Wright: Desert Pines

Wollard: Desert Pines

Palo Verde at Arbor View

Wright: Arbor View

Wollard: Arbor View

Lincoln (California) at Coronado

Wright: Coronado

Wollard: Lincoln

Foothill at Silverado

Wright: Foothill

Wollard: Foothill

Quartz Hill (California) at Shadow Ridge

Wright: Quartz Hill

Wollard: Quartz Hill

Snow Canyon (Utah) at Centennial

Wright: Snow Canyon

Wollard: Centennial

Sierra Vista at Desert Oasis

Wright: Desert Oasis

Wollard: Desert Oasis

Boulder City at Sunrise Mountain

Wright: Boulder City

Wollard: Boulder City

Moapa Valley at Canyon Springs

Wright: Moapa Valley

Wollard: Moapa Valley

Valley at Clark

Wright: Clark

Wollard: Clark

Bonanza at Durango

Wright: Durango

Wollard: Bonanza

Spring Valley at SLAM Academy

Wright: Spring Valley

Wollard: Spring Valley

Cimarron-Memorial at Democracy Prep

Wright: Democracy Prep

Wollard: Democracy Prep

Rancho at Del Sol

Wright: Del Sol

Wollard: Del Sol

Pahrump Valley at Losee

Wright: Losee

Wollard: Losee

Chaparral at Mater East

Wright: Mater East

Wollard: Mater East

Western at Sloan Canyon

Wright: Sloan Canyon

Wollard: Sloan Canyon

Last week: Wright 15-5, Wollard 12-8

Season: Wright 39-14; Wollard 36-17

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

