79°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 4

Sloan Canyon wide receiver Christian Rhodes gets taken down during a high school football game ...
Sloan Canyon wide receiver Christian Rhodes gets taken down during a high school football game between Sloan Canyon and Foothill at Sloan Canyon Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
More Stories
Bishop Gorman defender Laila Lazzara kicks the ball during a girls soccer game between Coronado ...
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Coronado’s Ella Schultz chases the ball during a girls soccer game between Coronado and ...
No. 2 Coronado defeats No. 4 Gorman in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman free safety Hayden Stepp (32) cheers after a play during the first half of a high ...
4-star Gorman CB gets flooded with college offers: ‘I really blew up’
Las Vegas’ Anthony Cardenas (10) moves the ball up the field as Canyon Springs' Gabriel ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week. Here are their picks:

Lone Peak (Utah) at Bishop Gorman

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Arbor View at Lincoln (California)

Wright: Lincoln

Wollard: Lincoln

Liberty at Casteel (Arizona)

Wright: Liberty

Wollard: Liberty

Valor Christian (Colorado) at Faith Lutheran

Wright: Valor Christian

Wollard: Valor Christian

Higley (Arizona) at Coronado

Wright: Higley

Wollard: Higley

Palo Verde at Green Valley

Wright: Green Valley

Wollard: Green Valley

Shadow Ridge at Quartz Hill (California)

Wright: Shadow Ridge

Wollard: Quartz Hills

Mojave at Desert Pines

Wright: Mojave

Wollard: Desert Pines

Centennial at North (California)

Wright: North

Wollard: North

Las Vegas High at Mayfair (California)

Wright: Mayfair

Wollard: Las Vegas

Basic at Linfield Christian (California)

Wright: Linfield Christian

Wollard: Linfield Christian

Desert Oasis at Sierra Vista

Wright: Desert Oasis

Wollard: Sierra Vista

Sloan Canyon at Losee

Wright: Sloan Canyon

Wollard: Sloan Canyon

Eldorado at Chaparral

Wright: Eldorado

Wollard: Eldorado

Silverado at Valley

Wright: Silverado

Wollard: Silverado

Bonanza at Del Sol

Wright: Del Sol

Wollard: Del Sol

SLAM! Nevada at Moapa Valley

Wright: Moapa Valley

Wollard: SLAM! Nevada

Cadence at Sunrise Mountain

Wright: Sunrise Mountain

Wollard: Cadence

Cimarron-Memorial at Cheyenne

Wright: Cheyenne

Wollard: Cheyenne

Bishop Diego (California) at Mater East

Wright: Bishop Diego

Wollard: Bishop Diego

Spring Valley at Pahrump Valley

Wright: Pahrump Valley

Wollard: Pahrump Valley

Spring Creek at Virgin Valley

Wright: Virgin Valley

Wollard: Spring Creek

Lake Mead Academy at Western

Wright: Lake Mead Academy

Wollard: Lake Mead Academy

Last Week: Wright 13-11; Wollard 14-10

Season: Wright 38-22; Wollard 41-19

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES