Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 4
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week. Here are their picks:
Lone Peak (Utah) at Bishop Gorman
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
Arbor View at Lincoln (California)
Wright: Lincoln
Wollard: Lincoln
Liberty at Casteel (Arizona)
Wright: Liberty
Wollard: Liberty
Valor Christian (Colorado) at Faith Lutheran
Wright: Valor Christian
Wollard: Valor Christian
Higley (Arizona) at Coronado
Wright: Higley
Wollard: Higley
Palo Verde at Green Valley
Wright: Green Valley
Wollard: Green Valley
Shadow Ridge at Quartz Hill (California)
Wright: Shadow Ridge
Wollard: Quartz Hills
Mojave at Desert Pines
Wright: Mojave
Wollard: Desert Pines
Centennial at North (California)
Wright: North
Wollard: North
Las Vegas High at Mayfair (California)
Wright: Mayfair
Wollard: Las Vegas
Basic at Linfield Christian (California)
Wright: Linfield Christian
Wollard: Linfield Christian
Desert Oasis at Sierra Vista
Wright: Desert Oasis
Wollard: Sierra Vista
Sloan Canyon at Losee
Wright: Sloan Canyon
Wollard: Sloan Canyon
Eldorado at Chaparral
Wright: Eldorado
Wollard: Eldorado
Silverado at Valley
Wright: Silverado
Wollard: Silverado
Bonanza at Del Sol
Wright: Del Sol
Wollard: Del Sol
SLAM! Nevada at Moapa Valley
Wright: Moapa Valley
Wollard: SLAM! Nevada
Cadence at Sunrise Mountain
Wright: Sunrise Mountain
Wollard: Cadence
Cimarron-Memorial at Cheyenne
Wright: Cheyenne
Wollard: Cheyenne
Bishop Diego (California) at Mater East
Wright: Bishop Diego
Wollard: Bishop Diego
Spring Valley at Pahrump Valley
Wright: Pahrump Valley
Wollard: Pahrump Valley
Spring Creek at Virgin Valley
Wright: Virgin Valley
Wollard: Spring Creek
Lake Mead Academy at Western
Wright: Lake Mead Academy
Wollard: Lake Mead Academy
Last Week: Wright 13-11; Wollard 14-10
Season: Wright 38-22; Wollard 41-19
