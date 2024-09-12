Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 5
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:
Orange Lutheran (Calif.) at Bishop Gorman
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
American Fork (Utah) at Liberty
Wright: American Fork
Wollard: Liberty
Faith Lutheran at Shadow Ridge
Wright: Faith Lutheran
Wollard: Faith Lutheran
Green Valley at Legacy
Wright: Legacy
Wollard: Legacy
Las Vegas High at Desert Pines
Wright: Desert Pines
Wollard: Desert Pines
Basic at Palo Verde
Wright: Basic
Wollard: Basic
Clark at Foothill
Wright: Foothill
Wollard: Foothill
Sierra Vista at Silverado
Wright: Sierra Vista
Wollard: Sierra Vista
Cimarron-Memorial at Losee
Wright: Losee
Wollard: Losee
Centennial at Durango
Wright: Centennial
Wollard: Centennial
Desert Oasis at Sunrise Mountain
Wright: Desert Oasis
Wollard: Desert Oasis
Cadence at Canyon Springs
Wright: Canyon Springs
Wollard: Canyon Springs
Virgin Valley at Democracy Prep
Wright: Virgin Valley
Wollard: Virgin Valley
Mater East at Boulder City
Wright: Boulder City
Wollard: Boulder City
SLAM Academy at Pahrump Valley
Wright: SLAM Academy
Wollard: SLAM Academy
Bonanza at Cheyenne
Wright: Cheyenne
Wollard: Cheyenne
Del Sol at Chaparral
Wright: Chaparral
Wollard: Del Sol
Spring Valley at Valley
Wright: Spring Valley
Wollard: Spring Valley
Western at Mojave
Wright: Mojave
Wollard: Mojave
Lincoln County at Rancho
Wright: Rancho
Wollard: Rancho
Last week: Wright 12-8; Wollard 11-9
Season: Wright: 51-22; Wollard 47-26
