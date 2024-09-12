71°F
Nevada Preps

Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 5

Basic’s Louden Cahill (6) celebrates his pick-two over Green Valley during the second ha ...
Basic’s Louden Cahill (6) celebrates his pick-two over Green Valley during the second half of a high school football game at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2024 - 6:30 am
 

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:

Orange Lutheran (Calif.) at Bishop Gorman

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

American Fork (Utah) at Liberty

Wright: American Fork

Wollard: Liberty

Faith Lutheran at Shadow Ridge

Wright: Faith Lutheran

Wollard: Faith Lutheran

Green Valley at Legacy

Wright: Legacy

Wollard: Legacy

Las Vegas High at Desert Pines

Wright: Desert Pines

Wollard: Desert Pines

Basic at Palo Verde

Wright: Basic

Wollard: Basic

Clark at Foothill

Wright: Foothill

Wollard: Foothill

Sierra Vista at Silverado

Wright: Sierra Vista

Wollard: Sierra Vista

Cimarron-Memorial at Losee

Wright: Losee

Wollard: Losee

Centennial at Durango

Wright: Centennial

Wollard: Centennial

Desert Oasis at Sunrise Mountain

Wright: Desert Oasis

Wollard: Desert Oasis

Cadence at Canyon Springs

Wright: Canyon Springs

Wollard: Canyon Springs

Virgin Valley at Democracy Prep

Wright: Virgin Valley

Wollard: Virgin Valley

Mater East at Boulder City

Wright: Boulder City

Wollard: Boulder City

SLAM Academy at Pahrump Valley

Wright: SLAM Academy

Wollard: SLAM Academy

Bonanza at Cheyenne

Wright: Cheyenne

Wollard: Cheyenne

Del Sol at Chaparral

Wright: Chaparral

Wollard: Del Sol

Spring Valley at Valley

Wright: Spring Valley

Wollard: Spring Valley

Western at Mojave

Wright: Mojave

Wollard: Mojave

Lincoln County at Rancho

Wright: Rancho

Wollard: Rancho

Last week: Wright 12-8; Wollard 11-9

Season: Wright: 51-22; Wollard 47-26

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

