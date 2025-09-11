Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 5

70°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week. Here are their picks:

East St. Louis (Illinois) at Bishop Gorman

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Desert Pines at Liberty

Wright: Liberty

Wollard: Liberty

Arbor View at Centennial

Wright: Arbor View

Wollard: Arbor View

Canyon Springs at Shadow Ridge

Wright: Shadow Ridge

Wollard: Shadow Ridge

Green Valley at Desert Oasis

Wright: Green Valley

Wollard: Green Valley

Legacy at Foothill

Wright: Foothill

Wollard: Legacy

Palo Verde at Basic

Wright: Basic

Wollard: Basic

Rancho at Las Vegas High

Wright: Las Vegas

Wollard: Las Vegas

Mojave at Eldorado

Wright: Mojave

Wollard: Mojave

Losee at Viewpoint (Utah)

Wright: Viewpoint

Wollard: Viewpoint

Cadence at Sloan Canyon

Wright: Sloan Canyon

Wollard: Sloan Canyon

Sierra Vista at Valley

Wright: Sierra Vista

Wollard: Sierra Vista

Chaparral at Spring Valley

Wright: Spring Valley

Wollard: Spring Valley

Democracy Prep at Durango

Wright: Democracy Prep

Wollard: Durango

Cheyenne at Western

Wright: Cheyenne

Wollard: Cheyenne

Silverado at Moapa Valley

Wright: Moapa Valley

Wollard: Silverado

Cimarron-Memorial at Virgin Valley

Wright: Virgin Valley

Wollard: Cimarron-Memorial

Boulder City at Needles

Wright: Boulder City

Wollard: Needles

Lake Mead Academy at The Meadows

Wright: The Meadows

Wollard: The Meadows

IMG Academy vs. Coronado (Saturday in California)

Wright: IMG Academy

Wollard: IMG Academy

Last week: Wright 14-9; Wollard 15-8

Season: Wright 52-32; Wollard 56-27

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

