Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 5
Review-Journal reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select high school football games each week. Here are their picks for Week 5.
East St. Louis (Illinois) at Bishop Gorman
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
Desert Pines at Liberty
Wright: Liberty
Wollard: Liberty
Arbor View at Centennial
Wright: Arbor View
Wollard: Arbor View
Canyon Springs at Shadow Ridge
Wright: Shadow Ridge
Wollard: Shadow Ridge
Green Valley at Desert Oasis
Wright: Green Valley
Wollard: Green Valley
Legacy at Foothill
Wright: Foothill
Wollard: Legacy
Palo Verde at Basic
Wright: Basic
Wollard: Basic
Rancho at Las Vegas High
Wright: Las Vegas
Wollard: Las Vegas
Mojave at Eldorado
Wright: Mojave
Wollard: Mojave
Losee at Viewpoint (Utah)
Wright: Viewpoint
Wollard: Viewpoint
Cadence at Sloan Canyon
Wright: Sloan Canyon
Wollard: Sloan Canyon
Sierra Vista at Valley
Wright: Sierra Vista
Wollard: Sierra Vista
Chaparral at Spring Valley
Wright: Spring Valley
Wollard: Spring Valley
Democracy Prep at Durango
Wright: Democracy Prep
Wollard: Durango
Cheyenne at Western
Wright: Cheyenne
Wollard: Cheyenne
Silverado at Moapa Valley
Wright: Moapa Valley
Wollard: Silverado
Cimarron-Memorial at Virgin Valley
Wright: Virgin Valley
Wollard: Cimarron-Memorial
Boulder City at Needles
Wright: Boulder City
Wollard: Needles
Lake Mead Academy at The Meadows
Wright: The Meadows
Wollard: The Meadows
IMG Academy vs. Coronado (Saturday in California)
Wright: IMG Academy
Wollard: IMG Academy
Last week: Wright 14-9; Wollard 15-8
Season: Wright 52-32; Wollard 56-27
