63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 6

Coronado quarterback Aiden Krause (10) throws the ball to a teammate during a football game bet ...
Coronado quarterback Aiden Krause (10) throws the ball to a teammate during a football game between Coronado and Sierra Vista at Coronado High School on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Palo Verde striker Eder Aguila (19) and Coronado midfielder Gavin Biddinger (14) attack the bal ...
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Coronado midfielder Gavin Biddinger (14) kicks the ball up as Palo Verde forward Trevon Aytch f ...
No. 1 Coronado boys soccer edges Palo Verde to stay unbeaten — PHOTOS
Thaddeus Thatcher, left, and his brother Christian, second from left, feed their pony, Gigi, in ...
‘What brothers are for’: Arbor View siblings’ bond goes beyond football
Coronado’s Georgiana “Gigi” Smart competes during the high school tennis matches against ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:

Liberty at Coronado

Wright: Liberty

Wollard: Coronado

Desert Pines at Foothill

Wright: Foothill

Wollard: Foothill

Basic at Arbor View

Wright: Arbor View

Wollard: Arbor View

Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge

Wright: Shadow Ridge

Wollard: Shadow Ridge

Legacy at Sierra Vista

Wright: Legacy

Wollard: Legacy

Silverado at Faith Lutheran

Wright: Faith Lutheran

Wollard: Faith Lutheran

Sunrise Mountain at Centennial

Wright: Centennial

Wollard: Centennial

Clark at Las Vegas High

Wright: Las Vegas High

Wollard: Las Vegas High

Moapa Valley at SLAM Academy

Wright: SLAM Academy

Wollard: Moapa Valley

Losee at Bonanza

Wright: Losee

Wollard: Losee

Western at Cimarron-Memorial

Wright: Cimarron-Memorial

Wollard: Cimarron-Memorial

Mojave at Rancho

Wright: Mojave

Wollard: Mojave

Spring Valley at Cadence

Wright: Spring Valley

Wollard: Cadence

Valley at Del Sol

Wright: Del Sol

Wollard: Del Sol

Canyon Springs at Eldorado

Wright: Canyon Springs

Wollard: Canyon Springs

Sloan Canyon at Cheyenne

Wright: Cheyenne

Wollard: Cheyenne

Durango at Boulder City

Wright: Durango

Wollard: Durango

Pahrump Valley at Virgin Valley

Wright: Virgin Valley

Wollard: Virgin Valley

Democracy Prep at Mater East

Wright: Mater East

Wollard: Democracy Prep

The Meadows at Lincoln County

Wright: Lincoln County

Wollard: Lincoln County

Last week: Wright 10-9; Wollard 10-9

Season: Wright: 61-31; Wollard 57-35

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES