Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 6
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week.
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:
Liberty at Coronado
Wright: Liberty
Wollard: Coronado
Desert Pines at Foothill
Wright: Foothill
Wollard: Foothill
Basic at Arbor View
Wright: Arbor View
Wollard: Arbor View
Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge
Wright: Shadow Ridge
Wollard: Shadow Ridge
Legacy at Sierra Vista
Wright: Legacy
Wollard: Legacy
Silverado at Faith Lutheran
Wright: Faith Lutheran
Wollard: Faith Lutheran
Sunrise Mountain at Centennial
Wright: Centennial
Wollard: Centennial
Clark at Las Vegas High
Wright: Las Vegas High
Wollard: Las Vegas High
Moapa Valley at SLAM Academy
Wright: SLAM Academy
Wollard: Moapa Valley
Losee at Bonanza
Wright: Losee
Wollard: Losee
Western at Cimarron-Memorial
Wright: Cimarron-Memorial
Wollard: Cimarron-Memorial
Mojave at Rancho
Wright: Mojave
Wollard: Mojave
Spring Valley at Cadence
Wright: Spring Valley
Wollard: Cadence
Valley at Del Sol
Wright: Del Sol
Wollard: Del Sol
Canyon Springs at Eldorado
Wright: Canyon Springs
Wollard: Canyon Springs
Sloan Canyon at Cheyenne
Wright: Cheyenne
Wollard: Cheyenne
Durango at Boulder City
Wright: Durango
Wollard: Durango
Pahrump Valley at Virgin Valley
Wright: Virgin Valley
Wollard: Virgin Valley
Democracy Prep at Mater East
Wright: Mater East
Wollard: Democracy Prep
The Meadows at Lincoln County
Wright: Lincoln County
Wollard: Lincoln County
Last week: Wright 10-9; Wollard 10-9
Season: Wright: 61-31; Wollard 57-35
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.