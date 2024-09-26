Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 7
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:
Bishop Gorman at Liberty
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
Arbor View at Coronado
Wright: Arbor View
Wollard: Arbor View
Basic at Desert Pines
Wright: Basic
Wollard: Basic
Green Valley at Palo Verde
Wright: Green Valley
Wollard: Green Valley
Faith Lutheran at Sierra Vista
Wright: Faith Lutheran
Wollard: Faith Lutheran
Silverado at Legacy
Wright: Legacy
Wollard: Legacy
Citrus Valley (Calif.) at Shadow Ridge
Wright: Citrus Valley
Wollard: Shadow Ridge
Las Vegas High at Desert Oasis
Wright: Desert Oasis
Wollard: Las Vegas High
Clark at Durango
Wright: Durango
Wollard: Durango
Canyon Springs at Centennial
Wright: Centennial
Wollard: Centennial
Mojave at Sunrise Mountain
Wright: Mojave
Wollard: Mojave
Cimarron-Memorial at Bonanza
Wright: Cimarron-Memorial
Wollard: Cimarron-Memorial
Del Sol at Spring Valley
Wright: Spring Valley
Wollard: Spring Valley
Rancho at Cheyenne
Wright: Cheyenne
Wollard: Cheyenne
Losee at Western
Wright: Losee
Wollard: Losee
Chaparral at Eldorado
Wright: Chaparral
Wollard: Chaparral
Cadence at Valley
Wright: Cadence
Wollard: Cadence
Boulder City at Moapa Valley
Wright: Moapa Valley
Wollard: Moapa Valley
SLAM Academy at Democracy Prep
Wright: SLAM Academy
Wollard: SLAM Academy
Pahrump Valley at Mater East
Wright: Mater East
Wollard: Mater East
Last week: Wright 19-1; Wollard 17-3
Season: Wright 80-32; Wollard 74-38
