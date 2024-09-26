71°F
Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 7



By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:

Bishop Gorman at Liberty

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Arbor View at Coronado

Wright: Arbor View

Wollard: Arbor View

Basic at Desert Pines

Wright: Basic

Wollard: Basic

Green Valley at Palo Verde

Wright: Green Valley

Wollard: Green Valley

Faith Lutheran at Sierra Vista

Wright: Faith Lutheran

Wollard: Faith Lutheran

Silverado at Legacy

Wright: Legacy

Wollard: Legacy

Citrus Valley (Calif.) at Shadow Ridge

Wright: Citrus Valley

Wollard: Shadow Ridge

Las Vegas High at Desert Oasis

Wright: Desert Oasis

Wollard: Las Vegas High

Clark at Durango

Wright: Durango

Wollard: Durango

Canyon Springs at Centennial

Wright: Centennial

Wollard: Centennial

Mojave at Sunrise Mountain

Wright: Mojave

Wollard: Mojave

Cimarron-Memorial at Bonanza

Wright: Cimarron-Memorial

Wollard: Cimarron-Memorial

Del Sol at Spring Valley

Wright: Spring Valley

Wollard: Spring Valley

Rancho at Cheyenne

Wright: Cheyenne

Wollard: Cheyenne

Losee at Western

Wright: Losee

Wollard: Losee

Chaparral at Eldorado

Wright: Chaparral

Wollard: Chaparral

Cadence at Valley

Wright: Cadence

Wollard: Cadence

Boulder City at Moapa Valley

Wright: Moapa Valley

Wollard: Moapa Valley

SLAM Academy at Democracy Prep

Wright: SLAM Academy

Wollard: SLAM Academy

Pahrump Valley at Mater East

Wright: Mater East

Wollard: Mater East

Last week: Wright 19-1; Wollard 17-3

Season: Wright 80-32; Wollard 74-38

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

