75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 7

Coronado’s quarterback Jackson Humphries (1) holds back Desert Oasis's Eric Johnson ...
Coronado’s quarterback Jackson Humphries (1) holds back Desert Oasis's Eric Johnson (3) during a football game against Coronado at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas Sept. 19, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
More Stories
The Green Valley cheerleading team mimics the chomp of an alligator to cheer for the football t ...
NIAA punts on sanctioning cheer, faces postseason venue issues
Bishop Gorman's Ayanna Watson dinks the ball during their home matchup with Shadow Ridge o ...
Gorman volleyball star adds to family legacy on way to state record
Shadow Ridge's Hawkin Ledingham (38) and Isiah Jones (16) jump in the air in celebration after ...
Prep rankings: Where do things stand with league play beginning?
Bishop Gorman wide receiver Kaina Watson (4) makes a catch over Mater Dei defensive back Aaryn ...
How far did Gorman fall in national polls after Mater Dei loss?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Las Vegas Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week. Here are their picks:

Liberty at Foothill

Wright: Liberty

Wollard: Liberty

Canyon Springs at Arbor View

Wright: Arbor View

Wollard: Arbor View

Shadow Ridge at Citrus Valley (California)

Wright: Shadow Ridge

Wollard: Shadow Ridge

Faith Lutheran at Desert Oasis

Wright: Faith Lutheran

Wollard: Faith Lutheran

Basic at Coronado

Wright: Basic

Wollard: Basic

Green Valley at Las Vegas High

Wright: Las Vegas

Wollard: Las Vegas

Desert Pines at Legacy

Wright: Desert Pines

Wollard: Desert Pines

Losee at Palo Verde

Wright: Palo Verde

Wollard: Palo Verde

Cadence at Mojave

Wright: Mojave

Wollard: Mojave

Spring Valley at Sloan Canyon

Wright: Sloan Canyon

Wollard: Sloan Canyon

Durango at Clark

Wright: Clark

Wollard: Clark

Del Sol at Sierra Vista

Wright: Sierra Vista

Wollard: Sierra Vista

Rancho at Silverado

Wright: Silverado

Wollard: Silverado

Bonanza at Cimarron-Memorial

Wright: Cimarron-Memorial

Wollard: Cimarron-Memorial

Chaparral at Valley

Wright: Valley

Wollard: Valley

Cheyenne at Eldorado

Wright: Eldorado

Wollard: Eldorado

Western vs. SLAM! Nevada (at Basic)

Wright: SLAM! Nevada

Wollard: SLAM! Nevada

Mater East at Sunrise Mountain

Wright: Mater East

Wollard: Mater East

The Meadows at Moapa Valley

Wright: Moapa Valley

Wollard: Moapa Valley

Virgin Valley at Pahrump Valley

Wright: Virgin Valley

Wollard: Pahrump Valley

Democracy Prep at Boulder City

Wright: Democracy Prep

Wollard: Boulder City

Bishop Gorman at Santa Margarita (California), Saturday

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Santa Margarita

Last week: Wright 16-5; Wollard 16-5

Season: Wright 85-39; Wollard 86-38

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES