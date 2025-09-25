Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 7
Review-Journal reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select high school football games each week. Here are their picks for Week 7.
Liberty at Foothill
Wright: Liberty
Wollard: Liberty
Canyon Springs at Arbor View
Wright: Arbor View
Wollard: Arbor View
Shadow Ridge at Citrus Valley (California)
Wright: Shadow Ridge
Wollard: Shadow Ridge
Faith Lutheran at Desert Oasis
Wright: Faith Lutheran
Wollard: Faith Lutheran
Basic at Coronado
Wright: Basic
Wollard: Basic
Green Valley at Las Vegas High
Wright: Las Vegas
Wollard: Las Vegas
Desert Pines at Legacy
Wright: Desert Pines
Wollard: Desert Pines
Losee at Palo Verde
Wright: Palo Verde
Wollard: Palo Verde
Cadence at Mojave
Wright: Mojave
Wollard: Mojave
Spring Valley at Sloan Canyon
Wright: Sloan Canyon
Wollard: Sloan Canyon
Durango at Clark
Wright: Clark
Wollard: Clark
Del Sol at Sierra Vista
Wright: Sierra Vista
Wollard: Sierra Vista
Rancho at Silverado
Wright: Silverado
Wollard: Silverado
Bonanza at Cimarron-Memorial
Wright: Cimarron-Memorial
Wollard: Cimarron-Memorial
Chaparral at Valley
Wright: Valley
Wollard: Valley
Cheyenne at Eldorado
Wright: Eldorado
Wollard: Eldorado
Western vs. SLAM! Nevada (at Basic)
Wright: SLAM! Nevada
Wollard: SLAM! Nevada
Mater East at Sunrise Mountain
Wright: Mater East
Wollard: Mater East
The Meadows at Moapa Valley
Wright: Moapa Valley
Wollard: Moapa Valley
Virgin Valley at Pahrump Valley
Wright: Virgin Valley
Wollard: Pahrump Valley
Democracy Prep at Boulder City
Wright: Democracy Prep
Wollard: Boulder City
Bishop Gorman at Santa Margarita (California), Saturday
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Santa Margarita
Last week: Wright 16-5; Wollard 16-5
Season: Wright 85-39; Wollard 86-38
