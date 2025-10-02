71°F
Nevada Preps

Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 8

Liberty defensive end Jonathan Ioane celebrates during a high school football game between Libe ...
Liberty defensive end Jonathan Ioane celebrates during a high school football game between Liberty and Foothill at Foothill High School Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2025 - 8:00 am
 

Las Vegas Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week. Here are their picks:

Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Liberty at Faith Lutheran

Wright: Liberty

Wollard: Liberty

Legacy at Arbor View

Wright: Arbor View

Wollard: Arbor View

Centennial at Shadow Ridge

Wright: Shadow Ridge

Wollard: Shadow Ridge

Desert Pines at Green Valley

Wright: Desert Pines

Wollard: Desert Pines

Foothill at Basic

Wright: Foothill

Wollard: Foothill

Canyon Springs at Las Vegas High

Wright: Las Vegas

Wollard: Las Vegas

San Clemente (California) at Coronado

Wright: San Clemente

Wollard: San Clemente

Losee at Mojave

Wright: Mojave

Wollard: Mojave

Sloan Canyon at Sierra Vista

Wright: Sloan Canyon

Wollard: Sloan Canyon

Eldorado at Silverado

Wright: Silverado

Wollard: Silverado

Cimarron-Memorial at Clark

Wright: Clark

Wollard: Clark

Del Sol at Cadence

Wright: Del Sol

Wollard: Del Sol

SLAM! Nevada at Bonanza

Wright: SLAM! Nevada

Wollard: Bonanza

Valley at Spring Valley

Wright: Spring Valley

Wollard: Spring Valley

Western at Durango

Wright: Durango

Wollard: Durango

Sunrise Mountain at Cheyenne

Wright: Sunrise Mountain

Wollard: Cheyenne

Democracy Prep at Pahrump Valley

Wright: Pahrump Valley

Wollard: Pahrump Valley

Virgin Valley at The Meadows

Wright: Virgin Valley

Wollard: Virgin Valley

Last week: Wright 18-4; Wollard 17-5

Season: Wright 103-43; Wollard 103-43

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

