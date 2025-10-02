Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 8
Review-Journal reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select high school football games each week. Here are their picks for Week 8.
Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
Liberty at Faith Lutheran
Wright: Liberty
Wollard: Liberty
Legacy at Arbor View
Wright: Arbor View
Wollard: Arbor View
Centennial at Shadow Ridge
Wright: Shadow Ridge
Wollard: Shadow Ridge
Desert Pines at Green Valley
Wright: Desert Pines
Wollard: Desert Pines
Foothill at Basic
Wright: Foothill
Wollard: Foothill
Canyon Springs at Las Vegas High
Wright: Las Vegas
Wollard: Las Vegas
San Clemente (California) at Coronado
Wright: San Clemente
Wollard: San Clemente
Losee at Mojave
Wright: Mojave
Wollard: Mojave
Sloan Canyon at Sierra Vista
Wright: Sloan Canyon
Wollard: Sloan Canyon
Eldorado at Silverado
Wright: Silverado
Wollard: Silverado
Cimarron-Memorial at Clark
Wright: Clark
Wollard: Clark
Del Sol at Cadence
Wright: Del Sol
Wollard: Del Sol
SLAM! Nevada at Bonanza
Wright: SLAM! Nevada
Wollard: Bonanza
Valley at Spring Valley
Wright: Spring Valley
Wollard: Spring Valley
Western at Durango
Wright: Durango
Wollard: Durango
Sunrise Mountain at Cheyenne
Wright: Sunrise Mountain
Wollard: Cheyenne
Democracy Prep at Pahrump Valley
Wright: Pahrump Valley
Wollard: Pahrump Valley
Virgin Valley at The Meadows
Wright: Virgin Valley
Wollard: Virgin Valley
Last week: Wright 18-4; Wollard 17-5
Season: Wright 103-43; Wollard 103-43
