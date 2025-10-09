Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 9

Review-Journal reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select high school football games each week. Here are their picks for Week 9.

Coronado grinds out win over Faith Lutheran in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS

Centennial’s Jordan Bostick (2) runs upfield during the game on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas. Shadow Ridge beat Centennial 18-12. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week. Here are their picks for this week:

Mojave at Bishop Gorman

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Desert Oasis at Liberty

Wright: Liberty

Wollard: Liberty

Green Valley at Arbor View

Wright: Arbor View

Wollard: Arbor View

Las Vegas High at Desert Pines

Wright: Desert Pines

Wollard: Las Vegas

Palo Verde at Centennial

Wright: Centennial

Wollard: Centennial

Foothill at Coronado

Wright: Foothill

Wollard: Foothill

Faith Lutheran at Basic

Wright: Faith Lutheran

Wollard: Basic

Legacy at Canyon Springs

Wright: Canyon Springs

Wollard: Canyon Springs

Shadow Ridge at Losee

Wright: Shadow Ridge

Wollard: Shadow Ridge

Silverado at Mater East

Wright: Silverado

Wollard: Silverado

Durango at Bonanza

Wright: Durango

Wollard: Bonanza

Clark at Western

Wright: Clark

Wollard: Clark

SLAM! Nevada at Cimarron-Memorial

Wright: SLAM! Nevada

Wollard: SLAM! Nevada

Sierra Vista at Cadence

Wright: Sierra Vista

Wollard: Sierra Vista

Sloan Canyon at Chaparral

Wright: Sloan Canyon

Wollard: Sloan Canyon

Spring Valley at Del Sol

Wright: Spring Valley

Wollard: Spring Valley

Sunrise Mountain at Eldorado

Wright: Eldorado

Wollard: Eldorado

Rancho at Cheyenne

Wright: Cheyenne

Wollard: Cheyenne

Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley

Wright: Moapa Valley

Wollard: Moapa Valley

Democracy Prep at Virgin Valley

Wright: Virgin Valley

Wollard: Virgin Valley

Boulder City at The Meadows

Wright: Boulder City

Wollard: Boulder City

Last week: Wright 18-1; Wollard 16-3

Season: Wright 121-44; Wollard 119-46

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.