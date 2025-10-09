Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 9
Review-Journal reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select high school football games each week. Here are their picks for Week 9.
Mojave at Bishop Gorman
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
Desert Oasis at Liberty
Wright: Liberty
Wollard: Liberty
Green Valley at Arbor View
Wright: Arbor View
Wollard: Arbor View
Las Vegas High at Desert Pines
Wright: Desert Pines
Wollard: Las Vegas
Palo Verde at Centennial
Wright: Centennial
Wollard: Centennial
Foothill at Coronado
Wright: Foothill
Wollard: Foothill
Faith Lutheran at Basic
Wright: Faith Lutheran
Wollard: Basic
Legacy at Canyon Springs
Wright: Canyon Springs
Wollard: Canyon Springs
Shadow Ridge at Losee
Wright: Shadow Ridge
Wollard: Shadow Ridge
Silverado at Mater East
Wright: Silverado
Wollard: Silverado
Durango at Bonanza
Wright: Durango
Wollard: Bonanza
Clark at Western
Wright: Clark
Wollard: Clark
SLAM! Nevada at Cimarron-Memorial
Wright: SLAM! Nevada
Wollard: SLAM! Nevada
Sierra Vista at Cadence
Wright: Sierra Vista
Wollard: Sierra Vista
Sloan Canyon at Chaparral
Wright: Sloan Canyon
Wollard: Sloan Canyon
Spring Valley at Del Sol
Wright: Spring Valley
Wollard: Spring Valley
Sunrise Mountain at Eldorado
Wright: Eldorado
Wollard: Eldorado
Rancho at Cheyenne
Wright: Cheyenne
Wollard: Cheyenne
Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley
Wright: Moapa Valley
Wollard: Moapa Valley
Democracy Prep at Virgin Valley
Wright: Virgin Valley
Wollard: Virgin Valley
Boulder City at The Meadows
Wright: Boulder City
Wollard: Boulder City
Last week: Wright 18-1; Wollard 16-3
Season: Wright 121-44; Wollard 119-46
