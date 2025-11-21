Football forecast: Who wins the high school state championship games?
Review-Journal reporters predict the winners of select high school football games each week. Here are their picks for the state championship games.
Las Vegas Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week.
Here are their picks for this week’s Nevada high school football state championship games:
Tonopah vs. Pahranagat Valley
Wright: Pahranagat Valley
Wollard: Tonopah
Pershing County vs. Needles
Wright: Pershing County
Wollard: Pershing County
Churchill County vs. Moapa Valley
Wright: Moapa Valley
Wollard: Moapa Valley
McQueen vs. Sloan Canyon
Wright: Sloan Canyon
Wollard: Sloan Canyon
Spanish Springs vs. Faith Lutheran
Wright: Spanish Springs
Wollard: Faith Lutheran
Arbor View vs. Bishop Gorman
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
Last week: Wright 3-3; Wollard 3-3
Season: Wright 192-58; Wollard 184-66
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.
State championship game schedule
Saturday, Nov. 22
Class 3A
At UNR's Mackay Stadium
Churchill County vs. Moapa Valley, 10 a.m.
Class 1A
At Bishop Gorman
Pahranagat Valley vs. Tonopah, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 25
At Allegiant Stadium
Class 2A: Pershing County vs. Needles, 9 a.m.
Class 4A: McQueen vs. Sloan Canyon, 12:20 p.m.
Class 5A: Spanish Springs vs. Faith Lutheran, 3:40 p.m.
Open Division: Arbor View vs. Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.