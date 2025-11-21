48°F
Nevada Preps

Football forecast: Who wins the high school state championship games?

Faith Lutheran kicker Liam Radke, left, and wide receiver Aipa Kuloloia celebrate after Radke ...
Faith Lutheran kicker Liam Radke, left, and wide receiver Aipa Kuloloia celebrate after Radke made a game-winning field goal against Centennial in a Class 5A Southern Region title game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

Las Vegas Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week.

Here are their picks for this week’s Nevada high school football state championship games:

Tonopah vs. Pahranagat Valley

Wright: Pahranagat Valley

Wollard: Tonopah

Pershing County vs. Needles

Wright: Pershing County

Wollard: Pershing County

Churchill County vs. Moapa Valley

Wright: Moapa Valley

Wollard: Moapa Valley

McQueen vs. Sloan Canyon

Wright: Sloan Canyon

Wollard: Sloan Canyon

Spanish Springs vs. Faith Lutheran

Wright: Spanish Springs

Wollard: Faith Lutheran

Arbor View vs. Bishop Gorman

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Last week: Wright 3-3; Wollard 3-3

Season: Wright 192-58; Wollard 184-66

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com.

