Football playoff roundup: Las Vegas High routs Mojave in opening round

Las Vegas High's quarterback Tanner Vibabul (8) avoids a tackle from Arbo View's defensive tackle Brandon Garcia (25) during a high school football game at Las Vegas High School, on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tanner Vibabul passed for five touchdowns and ran for two more Thursday night to carry Las Vegas (10-1) to a 54-21 home win over Mojave (5-6) in the Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinals.

The Wildcats, who led 35-0 at halftime, will host Faith Lutheran in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 7.

Southern Region playoffs

Quarterfinals

4A

* No. 1 Sloan Canyon 51, No. 8 Valley 0: At Sloan Canyon, Brandon Quaglio had six receptions for 70 yards and two TDs as the Pirates (10-0) routed the Vikings (5-5).

Cade Hoshino completed nine of 10 passes for 110 yards and two TD, and backup QB Derek Backman completed seven of eight passes for 70 yards and two TDs to help Sloan Canyon, which hosts Mater East in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 7.

* No. 5 Mater East 36, No. 4 Sierra Vista 20: At Sierra Vista, James Monaghan passed for 300 yards and four TDs as the Knights (7-3) defeated the Lions (6-5).

Justin McCullah had 150 reception yards and two scores to help Mater East.

* No. 6 SLAM! Nevada 44, No. 3 Spring Valley 29: At Spring Valley, running backs Greg Cortez and AJ Edwards combined for 378 yards and three TDs to lead the Bulls (7-4) in their upset victory over the Grizzlies (7-3).

Malakai Boykin had two TD receptions and Carter Gaxiola returned an interception for a score to help SLAM! Nevada, which plays Clark in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at a site to be determined.

* No. 7 Clark 30, No. 2 Silverado 24: At Silverado, the Chargers (7-3) overcame a first-quarter deficit to rally for an upset win over the Skyhawks (8-2).

3A

* No. 4 Boulder City 14, No. 5 Democracy Prep 8: At Boulder City, Luke Jappe’s TD on a kickoff return made the difference in the Eagles’ win over the Blue Knights (3-7).

Boulder City (6-5) plays Virgin Valley in the semifinals Nov. 7 at a time and site to be determined.

* No. 3 Pahrump Valley 70, No. 6 The Meadows 6: At Pahrump, Austin Alvarez rushed for three TDs and scored twice more on scoring receptions to lead the Trojans (7-3) to a win over the Mustangs (2-8).

Pahrump plays Moapa Valley in the semifinals Nov. 7 at a time and site to be determined.

