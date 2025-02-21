Foothill scores late to edge Aggies for 4A flag football title — PHOTOS

Foothill scored late, then held off a last-gasp attempt from Arbor View to win the Class 4A flag football state title Thursday at Allegiant Stadium.

Foothill fans celebrate another score over Arbor View in second half of their 4A flag football championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Foothill quarterback Savanna Truax (3) is finally caught from behind by Arbor View linebacker (10) during the second half of their 4A flag football championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Arbor View receiver Miranda Reiter (87) is unable to catch the last pass for a score over Foothill defensive back Kailey Daforno (14) during the second half of their 4A flag football championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Foothill players celebrate a late score over Arbor View in the second half of their 4A flag football championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Arbor View defensive back Jayda Emil (11) gets a hand to the face after she and defensive back Vega Monreal (5) break up a pass to Foothill wide receiver Ellie Parkson (11) during the second half of their 4A flag football championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Foothill quarterback Savanna Truax (3) extends for more yards as Arbor View defensive back Vega Monreal (5) slides to a stop during the second half of their 4A flag football championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Arbor View running back Danielle Morales (3) is stopped by Foothill defensive backs Kaylie Hansen (3) and Adysun Adam (10) during the first half of their 4A flag football championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Foothill wide receiver Ellie Parkson (11) scores on a long reception and run over Arbor View Foothill during the first half of their 4A flag football championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Arbor View players celebrate their first score against Foothill during the first half of their 4A flag football championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Foothill players celebrate their win with the trophy over Arbor View in their 4A flag football championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Foothill players celebrate their win over Arbor View in their 4A flag football championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan conducts a coin toss for Arbor View and Foothill for their 4A flag football championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Arbor View running back Danielle Morales (3) loses the ball after a run as Foothill defensive back Kailey Daforno (14) during the first half of their 4A flag football championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Foothill flag football coach Jason Domingo knew his team wasn’t in an ideal situation Thursday as the Falcons started their final drive with just over two minutes remaining.

But that didn’t seem to bother the coach or his players a bit.

The Falcons constructed a frantic 77-yard drive, capped by a touchdown pass from Savanna Truax to Brooke Reed with 24 seconds remaining, to defeat Arbor View 20-14 in the Class 4A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium.

It was the first flag football championship for Foothill (14-5).

“I just told the girls to keep believing,” Domingo said. “The clock’s not at zero.”

The Falcons’ final drive started from their 3-yard line after an Arbor View punt pinned them deep. It ended on Truax’s fourth-down, do-or-die, 3-yard game-winner to Reed.

She said things didn’t quite go as planned.

“That’s not how the play was supposed to go,” Reed said. “We had to call an audible, but what a blessing for it to end like that.”

Truax, who rushed for 121 yards and passed for 189 yards and three TDs, said her final high school offensive play was her best.

“That was the biggest game of my career,” the senior said. “I said I wasn’t going to graduate until I got a state championship, and here I am.”

Foothill, the Mountain League champion, looked strong in the game’s opening moments, scoring midway through the first quarter on a 7-yard pass from Truax to Ryleigh Johnson.

But the Aggies (18-10), the Desert League champs, seized momentum with a 5-yard TD pass from Priscilla Garcia to Jayda Emil later in the quarter.

Truax’s 58-yard second-quarter TD pass to Ellie Parkson allowed the Falcons to re-establish the lead at 12-7, but Arbor View again answered on its next drive with a 4-yard TD pass from Garcia to Kaylinn Foss to make it 14-12 heading into halftime.

Both teams had scoring opportunities, with Arbor View throwing an interception at the goal line and Foothill failing to convert on a fourth down from the Aggies’ 3-yard line.

But neither scored again until Truax and Reed worked their late magic.

The Aggies mounted a threat in the final seconds, but the game ended when Garcia’s last pass was batted away in the end zone.

“That ending was Hollywood,” Domingo said. “It just felt like it wasn’t real, but the girls knew they were going to go down and score.”

Parkson had four receptions for 117 yards.

Garcia completed 21 of 33 passes for 210 yards and three scores to lead Arbor View, and teammate Danielle Morales finished with 64 rushing yards and 89 receiving yards.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.