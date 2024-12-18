Former Gorman standouts entering transfer portal, leaving USC

Two brothers who shined at Bishop Gorman announced they are entering the transfer portal and will leave USC, which plays in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 27.

Southern California wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch and his older brother, Trojans safety Zion Branch, are entering the transfer portal.

The former Bishop Gorman standouts announced their decisions on social media Tuesday. Several media outlets reported the two siblings would end up playing at the same school again.

“While this wasn’t an easy decision, I’m looking forward to what the future holds and am excited for the new opportunities ahead,” Zachariah Branch wrote in his post. “Thank you, Trojan Family.”

Zion Branch was one of the first elite recruits signed by USC coach Lincoln Riley, but he struggled with injuries throughout his tenure with the Trojans, recording 41 tackles over the past two seasons after missing the entire 2022 campaign with a lower-body injury.

Zachariah Branch arrived at USC one year later than his brother as a five-star recruit. Both brothers will have two years of eligibility remaining.

While Zachariah Branch showed off his formidable speed and made 78 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns over the past two seasons, he struggled with drops and never emerged as the elite wideout many expected in Riley’s offense. He was similarly ineffective as a punt returner, managing just 74 yards on returns this season.

“Playing football at USC has been one of the greatest experiences of my life,” Zion Branch wrote on social media. “Having the opportunity to be a USC Trojan and suit up alongside my brother made it even more special, and it’s something I’ll always cherish.”

Riley’s Trojans (6-6) are wrapping up their second straight disappointing season with a trip to the Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M on Dec. 27.