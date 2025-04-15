Former Spring Valley standout, shooting survivor transfers to Utah State

Aaliyah Gayles, a former Spring Valley basketball standout who was shot at a house party in April 2022, has transferred from USC to Utah State.

USC Trojans guard Aaliyah Gayles (3), center, watches teammates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Oregon State Beavers in the first round of the Pac-12 women's tournament at the Michelob Ultra Arena, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Former Spring Valley girls basketball standout Aaliyah Gayles has transferred to Utah State, the Aggies announced Monday.

Gayles spent the last three seasons at USC and appeared in 22 total games.

Gayles, after her senior season at Spring Valley ended in April 2022, was shot 10 times in her arms and legs at a house party and suffered life-threatening injuries.

She recovered and was cleared to practice in September 2022, but redshirted the entire 2022-23 season at USC. She made her debut for the Trojans on Nov. 10, 2023. Gayles averaged 1.4 points per game in seven appearance as a freshman. She played in 15 games for the Trojans this past season.

Gayles helped Spring Valley reach the 5A state tournament her senior season and was a McDonald’s All-American. ESPN ranked her the eighth-best player in the class of 2022.

