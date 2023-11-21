Freshman QB sets state record to lead Lake Mead to 2A title

Freshman quarterback Jerry Meyer threw six touchdown passes to lead Lake Mead Academy to a victory over Pershing County in the Class 2A state title game.

Lake Mead quarterback Jerry Meyer III (3) passes the ball during a Class 2A high school football game against Lincoln County at Lake Mead Christian Academy on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Henderson Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Freshman quarterback Jerry Meyer threw six touchdown passes to lead Lake Mead Academy to a 49-6 victory over Pershing County in the Class 2A state title game Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.

Meyer is the new state record holder for touchdown passes in a season with 58, breaking the previous mark of 54 set by Bishop Gorman’s Micah Alejado in 2022.

It’s the first football state title for Lake Mead (10-1). Pershing County finishes 9-4.

The game is the first of four state title games at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

