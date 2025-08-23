104°F
Friday football recap: Desert Pines rolls with new coach

Desert Pines tight end Michael Taylor (9) and running back Isaiah Te'o (4) celebrate a tou ...
Desert Pines tight end Michael Taylor (9) and running back Isaiah Te'o (4) celebrate a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game against Centennial on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2025 - 2:31 pm
 

Desert Pines has been one of the top Nevada prep football programs over the past decade, but it has seen a lot of changes.

The Jaguars are on their third coach in as many seasons, have lost young, talented players to other power programs in state and out of state and at times have struggled with depth.

You wouldn’t have noticed that Friday night, as the Jaguars rolled to a 62-7 road win at Durango in coach Dwyane Walker’s first game leading the program.

Walker, who was previously an assistant with the team and is also a coach with the school’s track program, was hired in July. Longtime coach Tico Rodriguez stepped down after the 2023 season and last year’s coach, Jose Flores, took a coaching job in California (Damien High).

On Friday, Desert Pines got five touchdown passes from Portland Yandall with receptions from three-star sophomore Michael Taylor, Marcus Williams, Keenan Thomas, Malik Lee and Mario Velasco Fletcher. Williams added a rushing touchdown and Peyton Yandall recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

The Jaguars will look to be competitive in a fun 5A Mountain League with Arbor View, Canyon Springs, Legacy, Green Valley and Las Vegas High.

Breaking bread

Sierra Vista hosted California’s St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy on Friday in a game with family connections. Sierra Vista offensive coordinator Shay Fields, who played college football at Colorado, shared the field with his dad LeonShay Fields, who is the assistant head coach at St. Pius X-St. Matthias.

The Mountain Lions lost 36-20 on Friday, but on Thursday night they hosted St. Pius X-St. Matthias for a team dinner. Sierra Vista coach Thomas Raybon said it was a great opportunity to showcase other aspects of high school sports like respect and camaraderie.

“It was a great opportunity not only for a football team but our football program to have that family aspect, it meant a lot,” Raybon said. “It was for Shay to coach against his dad when he’s been coached by him. … It was good all around.”

Snapping losing skids

Valley and Rancho both went winless in 2024. On Friday, both teams celebrated wins in their season openers.

Valley scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and defeated Cimarron-Memorial 22-9 to snap a 20-game losing streak. The Vikings’ last win was 32-6 over Western on Aug. 25, 2023.

Rancho scored a touchdown in the second quarter and held on to beat Lake Mead Academy 7-6. The Rams were on a 12-game losing skid and their last win was Oct. 20, 2023, against Western.

Other top performers

* Las Vegas High quarterback Tanner Vibabul had four passing touchdowns and a rushing score in a 54-14 rout of Basic to give the Wildcats a 2-0 start to the year.

* Mater East quarterback James Monaghan threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns to help the Knights roll past Chaparral 38-12.

* SLAM! Nevada, now in 4A, defeated former 3A rival Virgin Valley 36-33 behind Greg Cortez’s 165 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and touchdown catch in Mesquite.

* Spring Valley opened its season with a 45-27 win over rival Bonanza in the “Banner Game” behind King Kahalewai’s four touchdowns.

* Sloan Canyon showed it can be a contender in 4A after defeating Northern school Lowry 43-7. Cade Hoshino threw for 205 yards and five touchdowns, Brandon Quaglio had three touchdown catches and Arizona commit Simote Tupou had two sacks.

Up next

* Bishop Gorman opened its season with a 52-0 win at Centennial in a league game. Now the Gaels face the out-of-state portion of their schedule Saturday at Kahuku (Hawaii).

* Liberty (0-1) hosts Hawaii team Kailua at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of the Ninth Island Classic. Coronado (1-0) takes on Mililani at 7 p.m. Friday as part of the event.

* Arbor View opened its season with a loss to Mililani on Friday and continues its nonleague schedule by hosting Millard South, a top team from Nebraska, at 6 p.m. Friday. Also Friday, Sloan Canyon hosts Foothill, Faith Lutheran goes up north to play Damonte Ranch and Canyon Springs hosts Carson High.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

