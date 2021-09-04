Friday’s best high school football and boys soccer performances

Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school action in Southern Nevada.

Palo Verde High School's Noah Alvares (35) celebrate his winning field goal with Donovan Bell (42) and Paisley Nickelson (2) during the second half of a football game against Green Valley High School Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Palo Verde High School's quterback Brady DeNardin (11) looks to throw the ball against Green Valley High School during the second half of a football game, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Friday’s best

Friday’s top high school football, soccer and volleyball performances:

Football

Drais Bellamy, Faith Lutheran — The senior ran for 115 yards on 27 carries in a 33-7 win over Damonte Ranch.

Colin Gregorio, Liberty — The junior was 14-for-23 passing for 257 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-6 win over Foothill.

Austin Heiselbetz, Moapa Valley — The senior caught four passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-14 win over Boulder City.

Kyle Holmes, Arbor View — The senior was 15-for-21 passing for 264 yards and one touchdown and rushed for two scores in a 44-0 win over Las Vegas.

Jaquieze Holland, Shadow Ridge — The junior ran for 180 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries in a 17-15 win over Durango.

Jaylen Mcknight, Green Valley — The senior ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a 21-20 loss to Palo Verde.

Peyton Neilson, Moapa Valley — The senior was 14-for-19 passing for 284 yards and five touchdowns in a 54-14 win over Boulder City.

Paisley Nichelson, Palo Verde — The senior ran for 116 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in a 21-20 win over Green Valley.

Tyler Stott, Desert Oasis — The senior threw five touchdown passes in a 37-13 win over Sierra Vista.

Jaden Turner, Faith Lutheran — The senior caught five passes for 116 yards and one touchdown in a 33-7 win over Damonte Ranch.

D’Andre Washington, Arbor View — The senior caught eight passes for 168 yards in a 44-0 win over Las Vegas.

Friday’s scores

Football

Class 5A

Faith Lutheran 33, Damonte Ranch 7

Centennial 9, Legacy 8

Liberty 34, Foothill 6

Palo Verde 21, Green Valley 20

Class 5A vs. 4A

Arbor View 44, Las Vegas 0

Class 4A

Clark 42, Sunrise Mountain 0

Coronado 51, Cimarron-Memorial 14

Desert Oasis 37, Sierra Vista 13

Shadow Ridge 17, Durango 15

Class 3A

Moapa Valley 54, Boulder City 14

SLAM Nevada 31, Valley 13

Class 2A

The Meadows 42, West Wendover 0

Class 1A

Pahranagat Valley 60, Indian Springs 6

Boys soccer

Cimarron-Memorial 1, Western 1

Liberty 2, SLAM Nevada 1

Spring Valley 5, Desert Pines 0

Jason Orts Review-Journal