Friday’s best high school sports performances

Check out the best performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.

Bishop Gorman's Cam'ron Barfield (3) celebrates a rushing touchdown with teammate Zachariah Branch (1) during the second quarter of a football game against St. Louis of Hawaii at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Cam'ron Barfield (3) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of a football game against St. Louis of Hawaii at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Friday’s best

Football

Cam Barfield, Bishop Gorman — The senior ran for 136 yards and five touchdowns on 13 carries in a 42-21 win over St. Louis (Hawaii).

Jovantae Barnes, Desert Pines — The senior ran for 139 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries in a 38-13 win over Palo Verde.

Coen Nicholas-Colomam, Shadow Ridge — The senior threw for a score and ran for another in a 31-22 win over Centennial.

Elijah Espinoza, Las Vegas — The freshman threw for four touchdowns in a 32-7 win over Sierra Vista.

Jaquieze Holland, Shadow Ridge — The junior ran for 225 yards in a 31-22 win over Centennial.

Michael Sabina, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 12-for-16 passing for 148 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 147 yards on five carries in a 28-0 win over SLAM Nevada.

Malik Stinnett, Desert Pines — The junior had three sacks in a 38-13 win over Palo Verde.

Rjay Tagataese, Desert Pines — The senior was 16-for-24 passing for 228 yards in a 38-13 win over Palo Verde.

Boys soccer

Elad Cohen, Palo Verde — Dished out three assists in a 4-0 win over Centennial.

Quentin Gomez, Palo Verde — Scored three goals in a 4-0 win over Centennial.

Ian Martinez, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored two goals in a 2-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior scored four goals in a 7-0 win over Sierra Vista.

Girls volleyball

Lina Savello, Green Valley — Had 20 assists, seven digs and three aces in a 25-19, 25-19 pool-play win over Boulder City.

Friday’s scores

Football

5A vs. Out of state

Bishop Gorman 42, St. Louis (Hawaii) 21

5A

Liberty 42, Arbor View 14

Green Valley 39, Canyon Springs 6

Desert Pines 38, Palo Verde 13

5A vs. 4A

Shadow Ridge 31, Centennial 22

4A

Las Vegas 32, Sierra Vista 7

Silverado 41, Durango 6

4A vs. 3A

Virgin Valley 46, Del Sol 0

Mojave 28, Valley 14

3A

Cimarron-Memorial 28, SLAM Nevada 0

Moapa Valley 48, Eldorado 12

2A

Battle Mountain 41, Lincoln County 12

Boys soccer

Valley 1, Equipo 0

Arbor View 7, Sierra Vista 0

Palo Verde 4, Centennial 0

Shadow Ridge 2, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Girls volleyball

Green Valley d. Cedar (Utah), 27-26, 25-20

Green Valley d. Valley, 25-8, 25-4

Green Valley d. Boulder City, 25-19, 25-19

