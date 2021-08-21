Friday’s best high school sports performances
Check out the best performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.
Friday’s best
Football
Cam Barfield, Bishop Gorman — The senior ran for 136 yards and five touchdowns on 13 carries in a 42-21 win over St. Louis (Hawaii).
Jovantae Barnes, Desert Pines — The senior ran for 139 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries in a 38-13 win over Palo Verde.
Coen Nicholas-Colomam, Shadow Ridge — The senior threw for a score and ran for another in a 31-22 win over Centennial.
Elijah Espinoza, Las Vegas — The freshman threw for four touchdowns in a 32-7 win over Sierra Vista.
Jaquieze Holland, Shadow Ridge — The junior ran for 225 yards in a 31-22 win over Centennial.
Michael Sabina, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 12-for-16 passing for 148 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 147 yards on five carries in a 28-0 win over SLAM Nevada.
Malik Stinnett, Desert Pines — The junior had three sacks in a 38-13 win over Palo Verde.
Rjay Tagataese, Desert Pines — The senior was 16-for-24 passing for 228 yards in a 38-13 win over Palo Verde.
Boys soccer
Elad Cohen, Palo Verde — Dished out three assists in a 4-0 win over Centennial.
Quentin Gomez, Palo Verde — Scored three goals in a 4-0 win over Centennial.
Ian Martinez, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored two goals in a 2-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior scored four goals in a 7-0 win over Sierra Vista.
Girls volleyball
Lina Savello, Green Valley — Had 20 assists, seven digs and three aces in a 25-19, 25-19 pool-play win over Boulder City.
Friday’s scores
Football
5A vs. Out of state
Bishop Gorman 42, St. Louis (Hawaii) 21
5A
Liberty 42, Arbor View 14
Green Valley 39, Canyon Springs 6
Desert Pines 38, Palo Verde 13
5A vs. 4A
Shadow Ridge 31, Centennial 22
4A
Las Vegas 32, Sierra Vista 7
Silverado 41, Durango 6
4A vs. 3A
Virgin Valley 46, Del Sol 0
Mojave 28, Valley 14
3A
Cimarron-Memorial 28, SLAM Nevada 0
Moapa Valley 48, Eldorado 12
2A
Battle Mountain 41, Lincoln County 12
Boys soccer
Valley 1, Equipo 0
Arbor View 7, Sierra Vista 0
Palo Verde 4, Centennial 0
Shadow Ridge 2, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Girls volleyball
Green Valley d. Cedar (Utah), 27-26, 25-20
Green Valley d. Valley, 25-8, 25-4
Green Valley d. Boulder City, 25-19, 25-19
