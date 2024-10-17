Friday’s high school football games to watch

Check out Friday’s top five high school football games to watch as teams battle to make the playoffs.

Coronado at Desert Pines

If Desert Pines has any advantage in this game, it’s that third-ranked Coronado was trounced by San Clemente (California) 51-0 last week.

The Jaguars hope to extend the Cougars’ misery behind the play of quarterback Zeyshawn Martin, who has 106 completions for 1,255 yards and six touchdowns this season. Running back Marcus Williams (105 carries for 779 yards and eight TDs) also will be a key player.

But Desert Pines (2-6, 1-3 5A Division I) could run into trouble in trying to stop Coronado’s offense, which averages 33 points per game. With 83 completions for 1,389 yards and 14 TDs, quarterback Aiden Krause is among the best in the valley. If he and top wide receiver JJ Buchanan have a big night, the Cougars (4-3, 2-1) should control the pace.

Coronado has played a considerably more challenging schedule and should come out with a victory.

Foothill at Liberty

Foothill was undefeated before running into Bishop Gorman and Basic the past two weeks. Will the Falcons be reeling from two consecutive losses, or will they be hungry for a signature win over a perennial powerhouse?

The answer to that question could determine the outcome. Foothill (5-2, 1-2 5A Division I) has played a light schedule and might lack the experience necessary to knock off fifth-ranked Liberty (2-5, 1-2). The Falcons will use a balanced running/passing offensive attack while trying to hold back a Patriots offense that has struggled to find the end zone.

Despite Liberty’s struggles, the Patriots have gained an edge with multiple games against elite competition. They are coming off a 38-14 win over Desert Pines, which could add some pep to an offense led by quarterbacks Elijah Espinoza and Troy Kan.

Running back Ezra Sanelivi erupted for 147 yards and two TDs in last week’s win. If he has another strong performance, the Patriots will be hard to beat at home.

Faith Lutheran at Green Valley

Sixth-ranked Green Valley (5-2, 3-1 5A Division II) seems to perform better when playing the underdog role, so this game will be right up the Gators’ alley. They were favored against Shadow Ridge at home last week, but lost 42-36 for their first loss to a Nevada team.

Quarterback Michael Lewis (54 completions for 1,127 yards and 12 TDs) is dangerous when he finds receiver Trey Glasper (29 receptions for 605 yards and six TDs), and their performances will be key.

But third-ranked Faith Lutheran (7-0, 4-0) offers a complete package, even down to special teams. The Crusaders have remained undefeated with the help of consistent play on both sides of the ball. With two exceptions, they generally do not blow out teams, but they do what they need to do to win.

Quarterback Alex Rogers has completed 72 of 123 passes for 1,236 yards and 15 TDs. If he takes control, Faith Lutheran should remain undefeated.

Legacy at Palo Verde

Legacy’s four losses have been against out-of-state or ranked local teams, so the Longhorns’ record could be misleading. They put up a fight last week in a 28-13 loss to third-ranked Faith Lutheran and have won three of their past four.

Quarterback Aidan Crawford has passed for a league-leading 1,914 yards and 21 TDs, and he has multiple receivers capable of converting big plays. The seventh-ranked Longhorns (5-4, 3-2 5A Division II) like to pass, and the Panthers (3-5, 2-5) must be ready to stop the threat to have any chance.

Palo Verde has been inconsistent. The Panthers lost five of their first six games before settling in for two October victories that included last week’s 22-0 win over Sierra Vista. They generally do their damage on the ground, led by running back Bryant Johnson, who is second in the division with 923 rushing yards and 10 TDs.

Palo Verde has the home edge, but Legacy appears poised to make a statement in its final regular-season game.

Durango at Las Vegas

Eighth-ranked Durango (6-2, 3-0 5A Division III) has some impressive wins but also some setbacks that are hard to explain. The team that defeated Sierra Vista and Centennial showed promise, but the squad that was nearly upset by 0-8 Sunrise Mountain two weeks ago showed vulnerabilities.

Defense is the Trailblazers’ strength, and they will attempt to exploit that against a Las Vegas team that also has struggled with consistency despite its success.

Quarterback Tanner Vibabul is a passing and running threat for the ninth-ranked Wildcats (6-2, 3-0), and his performance is likely to play a major role in the outcome.

With the home-field advantage, the Wildcats should keep this one close.

