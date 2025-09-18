Friday’s high school football games to watch include top-10 showdown

Check out Friday’s top high school football games to watch in Southern Nevada, including a showdown between national powerhouses Bishop Gorman and Mater Dei.

‘Beat the best’: No. 1 Gorman ready for battle against Mater Dei

Bishop Gorman running back Noah Cole (20) sprints up the field with the ball during the football game on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted

Basic at Green Valley

This year’s Henderson Bowl will feature two evenly matched teams, with the Wolves looking to avenge their 25-24 loss last year.

The ninth-ranked Gators (1-2) will need to be consistent for four quarters to have a chance against Basic (2-2). Quarterback Michael Lewis, who completed 21 of his 31 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns in a 14-13 loss to No. 8 Desert Oasis last week, will lead Green Valley’s efforts.

The Wolves will lean on running back Adrian Ramos, who had 115 yards on nine carries in a loss to Palo Verde last week.

Centennial at Canyon Springs

The No. 10 Bulldogs (2-2) played a rigorous nonleague schedule that included losses to Bishop Gorman and Arbor View. That should have them prepared for this game.

The Pioneers’ chances hinge on their ability to limit Centennial’s offense. The Bulldogs are scoring just 9.5 points per game.

Canyon Springs (1-3) has also struggled offensively. The Pioneers are scoring 18 points per game. They’ll need production from running backs Javion Gunter, Mekhi Carter and Mychal Johnson to take down Centennial.

Coronado at Desert Oasis

Coronado (1-3), one of the top local teams last season, has started slow with three losses to strong out-of-state programs. The Cougars have had a hard time moving the ball offensively.

The Diamondbacks (2-2) will try to prevent Coronado from getting on track. Quarterback Vincent Hales, who completed 14 of his 19 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown against Green Valley last week, should be able to help Desert Oasis score some points of its own.

Mater Dei (California) at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

This highly-anticipated matchup features two of the nation’s top programs.

Mater Dei (2-1) is coming off a rare loss to Centennial (Corona, California), which dropped the Monarchs from No. 1 to No. 8 in USA Today’s national rankings. It also propelled Gorman into the top spot.

The Gaels are 0-4 all-time against Mater Dei, but this could be their year. One of the Monarchs’ two wins this season was a 21-18 home victory over Kahuku (Hawaii). Gorman shut the same team out 38-0 on the road.

Mater Dei’s defense will rely on linebacker Dailon Clanton, who is averaging seven tackles per game. The Monarchs also have a potent threat on offense in wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who has 249 receiving yards so far.

The Gaels (4-0) will rely on quarterback Maika Eugenio, who has been almost unstoppable so far.

Arbor View at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Arbor View is 2-2, though one of its wins came via forfeit. Faith Lutheran is 1-3. Both teams are better than their records might indicate. They’ve each played grueling preleague schedules and are now set to square off for the first time since 2021.

Arbor View boasts a formidable offense that’s averaged 26 points per game despite playing some top-notch defenses. Quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher and wide receiver Kai Cypher are a dangerous duo. Cypher had 110 yards and two touchdowns in the Aggies’ 45-6 win over Centennial last week.

Faith Lutheran, which is coming off a bye, will need a mistake-free performance from quarterback Dominic Aguilar and some big plays from running back Justin Robbins to keep this game close.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.