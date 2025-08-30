Friday’s high school football roundup

Clark held off a late rally to beat Boulder City. Check out Nevada’s high school football results from Friday night.

Senior Andres Pollard scored two touchdowns Friday to help Clark hold off a late rally for a 28-20 victory over Boulder City.

Diano Santiago and John Crowley added a TD apiece for the Chargers, who got a strong performance from their defense after giving up a score early in the fourth that cut the lead.

The Chargers (1-1) next host Shadow Ridge at 7 p.m. Sept. 5. Boulder City (1-2) has a bye week,

Carson High 12, Canyon Springs 7: At Canyon Springs, Seven Thomas had eight tackles for the Pioneers (1-2), who fell to the Senators (1-1).

Canyon Springs next has a bye week.

Centennial 18, Desert Hills (Utah) 15: At St. George, Utah, the Bulldogs (1-1) took control in the third quarter and hung on for a victory over the Thunder (1-2).

Jayden Thomas scored two TDs for Centennial, which plays at North (Calif.) at 7 p.m. Sept. 5.

Queen Creek (Ariz.) 42, Mojave 19: At Mojave, the Bulldogs (1-0) pulled away with a 34-0 third-quarter run in their victory over the Rattlers (0-2).

Mojave plays at Desert Pines at 7 p.m. Sept. 5.

Snow Canyon (Utah) 21, Sierra Vista 14: At Sierra Vista, the Mountain Lions’ defense forced six turnovers, but the Warriors (2-0) overcame their sloppy play for a victory.

Sierra Vista (1-1) hosts Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Sept. 5.

Silverado 69, Spring Valley 40: At Silverado, the Skyhawks outlasted the Grizzlies in an offensive battle.

Silverado (1-0) plays at Valley at 6 p.m. Sept. 5. Spring Valley (1-1) plays at Pahrump Valley at 6 p.m. Sept. 5.

Del Sol 27, Cheyenne 6: At Del Sol, Tautai Malauulu and Ameer Williams scored two TDs apiece to lead the Dragons past the Desert Shields.

Justin Anderson logged five sacks for Del Sol (2-0), which hosts Bonanza at 6 p.m. Sept. 5. Cheyenne (0-1) hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 7 p.m. Sept. 5.

Mililani (Hawaii) 39, Coronado 13: At Coronado, the Trojans (3-0) went on a 19-0 scoring run starting late in the second quarter to roll past the Cougars (1-1).

Coronado hosts Higley (Ariz.) at 7 p.m. Sept, 5.

Faith Lutheran 42, Damonte Ranch 14: At Reno, the Crusaders (1-2) jumped to a 42-0 halftime lead and cruised past the Mustangs (1-1).

Faith Lutheran hosts Valor Christian (Colo.) at 7 p.m. Sept. 6.

Red Mountain (Ariz.) 44, Desert Pines 21: At Desert Pines, the Lions (1-0) took control early and led 30-7 at halftime on the way to a victory over the Jaguars (1-1).

Desert Pines hosts Mojave at 7 p.m. Sept. 5.

Victor Valley (Calif.) 45, Legacy 17: At Legacy, after trailing 14-10 at halftime, the Jackrabbits (2-0) dominated the second half for a victory over the Longhorns (1-2).

Legacy next has a bye week.

Eldorado 7, Democracy Prep 6: At Eldorado, the Firehawks edged the Blue Knights in a defensive battle.

Eldorado (1-0) plays at Chaparral at 6 p.m. Sept. 5. Democracy Prep (1-1) has a bye week.

Virgin Valley 38, Mater East 32: At Mater East, the Bulldogs held off the Knights for a win.

Virgin Valley (1-2) hosts Spring Creek at 7 p.m. Sept. 5. Mater East (1-1) hosts Bishop Diego (Calif.) at 7 p.m. Sept. 5.

Canyon View (Utah) 35, Moapa Valley 21: At Overton, the Falcons (1-1) outlasted the Pirates (0-2).

Moapa Valley hosts SLAM! Nevada at 7 p.m. Sept. 5.

Lincoln County 35, Rancho 7: At Panaca, the Lynx (1-0) rolled to a victory over the Rams (1-0).

Rancho next has a bye week.

Pahrump Valley 56, Chaparral 14: At Pahrump, Kayne Horibe passed for three TDs and ran for three more to lead the Trojans past the Cowboys.

Iyan Bosket added six tackles and a sack for Pahrump Valley (2-0), which hosts Spring Valley at 7 p.m. Sept. 5.. Chaparral (0-2) hosts Eldorado at 6 p.m. Sept. 5.

The Meadows 38, Tri-City Christian (Calif.) 6: At Vista, Calif., Jude Cutler had two TD receptions and ran for another score in the Mustangs’ victory over the Eagles (1-1).

The Meadows (1-1) next has a bye week.

