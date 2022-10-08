Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances
Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football action.
Friday’s results
Football
Top 5 performances
Coen Coloma, Shadow Ridge — The junior rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-21 victory over Coronado.
Elijah Espinoza, Las Vegas — The sophomore completed 32 of 37 passes for 607 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-15 victory over Durango.
Caden Harris, Silverado — The senior rushed for three touchdowns, returned the opening kickoff for a 97-yard TD and returned a punt for a 67-yard score.
Michael Kearns, Arbor View — The senior completed 19 of 24 passes for 309 yards and a touchdown in a 45-7 victory over Foothill. He also rushed for 42 yards.
Blair Thayer, Palo Verde — The senior rushed for three touchdowns in a 41-0 victory over Canyon Springs.
Scores
Football
Class 5A
Arbor View 45, Foothill 7
Bishop Gorman 69, Legacy 0
Faith Lutheran 45, Centennial 21
Liberty 37, Green Valley 7
Palo Verde 41, Canyon Springs 0
Class 5A vs. 4A
Desert Pines 48, Clark 0
Class 4A
Basic 55, Del Sol 6
Cimarron-Memorial 28, Desert Oasis 22
Las Vegas 49, Durango 15
Shadow Ridge 28, Coronado 21
Sierra Vista 38, Mojave 0
Silverado 65, Cheyenne 0
Spring Valley 40, Bonanza 0
Sunrise Mountain 21, Chaparral 13
Class 3A
Eldorado 35, Mater East 7
Moapa Valley 43, Western 8
Class 2A
Democracy Prep 18, The Meadows 7
Lake Mead 44, Calvary Chapel 0
Boys soccer
Equipo Academy 2, SLAM Nevada 1
Faith Lutheran 4, Foothill 0
Girls soccer
Arbor View 3, Centennial 1
Girls volleyball
Coronado d. Del Norte (California) 25-17, 25-27, 15-12
Coronado d. Ontario Christian (California) 25-20, 25-17
Coronado d. San Dieguito Academy (California) 25-14, 25-17
Palo Verde d. Pleasant Valley (California) 25-18, 28-26
Quartz Hill (California) d. Palo Verde 21-25, 25-20, 17-15
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.