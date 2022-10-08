Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances

Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football action.

Shadow Ridge’s JaQuieze Holland is tackled by Coronado’s Roderick Edwards (21) and Amosa Mayberry jr. (7) during the second half of a football game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Shadow Ridge’s Coen Nicholas Coloma runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of a football game against Coronado, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Friday’s results

Football

Top 5 performances

Coen Coloma, Shadow Ridge — The junior rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-21 victory over Coronado.

Elijah Espinoza, Las Vegas — The sophomore completed 32 of 37 passes for 607 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-15 victory over Durango.

Caden Harris, Silverado — The senior rushed for three touchdowns, returned the opening kickoff for a 97-yard TD and returned a punt for a 67-yard score.

Michael Kearns, Arbor View — The senior completed 19 of 24 passes for 309 yards and a touchdown in a 45-7 victory over Foothill. He also rushed for 42 yards.

Blair Thayer, Palo Verde — The senior rushed for three touchdowns in a 41-0 victory over Canyon Springs.

Scores

Football

Class 5A

Arbor View 45, Foothill 7

Bishop Gorman 69, Legacy 0

Faith Lutheran 45, Centennial 21

Liberty 37, Green Valley 7

Palo Verde 41, Canyon Springs 0

Class 5A vs. 4A

Desert Pines 48, Clark 0

Class 4A

Basic 55, Del Sol 6

Cimarron-Memorial 28, Desert Oasis 22

Las Vegas 49, Durango 15

Shadow Ridge 28, Coronado 21

Sierra Vista 38, Mojave 0

Silverado 65, Cheyenne 0

Spring Valley 40, Bonanza 0

Sunrise Mountain 21, Chaparral 13

Class 3A

Eldorado 35, Mater East 7

Moapa Valley 43, Western 8

Class 2A

Democracy Prep 18, The Meadows 7

Lake Mead 44, Calvary Chapel 0

Boys soccer

Equipo Academy 2, SLAM Nevada 1

Faith Lutheran 4, Foothill 0

Girls soccer

Arbor View 3, Centennial 1

Girls volleyball

Coronado d. Del Norte (California) 25-17, 25-27, 15-12

Coronado d. Ontario Christian (California) 25-20, 25-17

Coronado d. San Dieguito Academy (California) 25-14, 25-17

Palo Verde d. Pleasant Valley (California) 25-18, 28-26

Quartz Hill (California) d. Palo Verde 21-25, 25-20, 17-15

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.