Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances

Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football, boys soccer and girls volleyball action.

Liberty’s Isaiah Lauofo (3) pushes away Desert Pines’ Jaylen Allen (25) as he nears the end zone during a Class 5A high school football game at Liberty High School on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Friday’s results

Football

Top 5 performances

Sean Gosse, The Meadows — The senior completed 20 of 32 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-8 victory over Needles.

Isaiah Lauofo, Liberty — The junior rushed 22 times for 137 yards and a touchdown in a 16-7 victory over Desert Pines.

Donavyn Pellot, Silverado — The senior had a rushing touchdown, a receiving TD and a pick six in a 57-0 victory over Desert Oasis.

Toby Sayphone, Rancho — The junior rushed 19 times for 213 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 20-yard scoring pass in a 42-0 victory over Western.

Blair Thayer, Palo Verde — The senior rushed for a 12-yard touchdown and returned a fumble 5 yards in the fourth quarter for the winning TD in a 21-18 victory over Legacy.

Boys soccer

Roman Torres, Arbor View — The senior scored two goals in a 3-0 victory over Shadow Ridge.

Scores

Football

Class 5A

Bishop Gorman 75, Foothill 0

Liberty 16, Desert Pines 7

Palo Verde 21, Legacy 18

Class 4A

Basic 21, Clark 14

Chaparral 24, Cheyenne 18

Coronado 12, Sierra Vista 7

Mojave 47, Bonanza 0

Shadow Ridge 42, Spring Valley 0

Silverado 57, Desert Oasis 0

Class 3A

Boulder City 48, Cadence 0

Moapa Valley 19, Virgin Valley 6

Rancho 42, Western 0

SLAM Nevada 39, Eldorado 7

Class 2A

The Meadows 28, Needles 8

Class 1A

Mineral County 52, Beatty 12

Spring Mountain 58, Green Valley Christian 16

Boys soccer

Arbor View 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Girls volleyball

Lincoln County d. Lake Mead 25-14, 22-25, 15-10

Lincoln County d. Lake Mead 25-13, 25-23

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.