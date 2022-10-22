Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances
Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football, boys soccer and girls volleyball action.
Friday’s results
Football
Top 5 performances
Sean Gosse, The Meadows — The senior completed 20 of 32 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-8 victory over Needles.
Isaiah Lauofo, Liberty — The junior rushed 22 times for 137 yards and a touchdown in a 16-7 victory over Desert Pines.
Donavyn Pellot, Silverado — The senior had a rushing touchdown, a receiving TD and a pick six in a 57-0 victory over Desert Oasis.
Toby Sayphone, Rancho — The junior rushed 19 times for 213 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 20-yard scoring pass in a 42-0 victory over Western.
Blair Thayer, Palo Verde — The senior rushed for a 12-yard touchdown and returned a fumble 5 yards in the fourth quarter for the winning TD in a 21-18 victory over Legacy.
Boys soccer
Roman Torres, Arbor View — The senior scored two goals in a 3-0 victory over Shadow Ridge.
Scores
Football
Class 5A
Bishop Gorman 75, Foothill 0
Liberty 16, Desert Pines 7
Palo Verde 21, Legacy 18
Class 4A
Basic 21, Clark 14
Chaparral 24, Cheyenne 18
Coronado 12, Sierra Vista 7
Mojave 47, Bonanza 0
Shadow Ridge 42, Spring Valley 0
Silverado 57, Desert Oasis 0
Class 3A
Boulder City 48, Cadence 0
Moapa Valley 19, Virgin Valley 6
Rancho 42, Western 0
SLAM Nevada 39, Eldorado 7
Class 2A
The Meadows 28, Needles 8
Class 1A
Mineral County 52, Beatty 12
Spring Mountain 58, Green Valley Christian 16
Boys soccer
Arbor View 3, Shadow Ridge 0
Girls volleyball
Lincoln County d. Lake Mead 25-14, 22-25, 15-10
Lincoln County d. Lake Mead 25-13, 25-23
