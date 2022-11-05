Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances

Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football and girls soccer action, including a big night for a Coronado quarterback and receiver.

Shadow Ridge’s JaQuieze Holland is tackled by Coronado’s Roderick Edwards (21) and Amosa Mayberry jr. (7) during the second half of a football game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Football

Top 5 performances

Jeremiah Ioane, Liberty — The sophomore running back scored two rushing touchdowns in a 24-9 win over Arbor View.

JaQuieze Holland, Shadow Ridge — The senior running back rushed for 143 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns in a 51-0 win over Desert Oasis.

Aiden Krause, Coronado — The sophomore quarterback threw for 350 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-13 win over Basic.

Brady Kennedy, Coronado — The senior wide receiver hauled in 200 receiving yards and caught three touchdown passes in a 48-13 win over Basic.

Daniel Nevil, SLAM Academy — The senior running back rushed for three touchdowns, including the game winning score in the last minute for a 35-28 win over Virgin Valley.

Girls soccer

Melinda Bravo, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals and an assist in a 4-0 win over Western.

Kenadie Mashore, Doral Academy — The freshman goalie recorded 12 saves in a 3-1 win over Spring Valley.

Brylee Patterson, Legacy — The freshman scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Bonanza.

Scores

Football

Class 5A

Bishop Gorman 41, Desert Pines 3

Liberty 24, Arbor View 9

Class 4A

Silverado 43, Sierra Vista 0

Coronado 48, Basic 13

Shadow Ridge 51, Desert Oasis 0

Las Vegas 27, Spring Valley 12

Class 3A

Moapa Valley 8, Boulder City 7

SLAM Academy 35, Virgin Valley 28

Class 2A

The Meadows 49, Democracy Prep 12

Lincoln County 10, Lake Mead 7

Girls soccer

4A state quarterfinals

Doral Academy 3, Spring Valley 1

Cimarron-Memorial 4, Western 0

Legacy 1, Bonanza 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.