Nevada Preps

Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2022 - 9:46 pm
 
Shadow Ridge’s JaQuieze Holland is tackled by Coronado’s Roderick  Edwa ...
Shadow Ridge’s JaQuieze Holland is tackled by Coronado’s Roderick  Edwards (21) and Amosa Mayberry jr. (7) during the second half of a football game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Football

Top 5 performances

Jeremiah Ioane, Liberty — The sophomore running back scored two rushing touchdowns in a 24-9 win over Arbor View.

JaQuieze Holland, Shadow Ridge — The senior running back rushed for 143 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns in a 51-0 win over Desert Oasis.

Aiden Krause, Coronado — The sophomore quarterback threw for 350 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-13 win over Basic.

Brady Kennedy, Coronado — The senior wide receiver hauled in 200 receiving yards and caught three touchdown passes in a 48-13 win over Basic.

Daniel Nevil, SLAM Academy — The senior running back rushed for three touchdowns, including the game winning score in the last minute for a 35-28 win over Virgin Valley.

Girls soccer

Melinda Bravo, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals and an assist in a 4-0 win over Western.

Kenadie Mashore, Doral Academy — The freshman goalie recorded 12 saves in a 3-1 win over Spring Valley.

Brylee Patterson, Legacy — The freshman scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Bonanza.

Scores

Football

Class 5A

Bishop Gorman 41, Desert Pines 3

Liberty 24, Arbor View 9

Class 4A

Silverado 43, Sierra Vista 0

Coronado 48, Basic 13

Shadow Ridge 51, Desert Oasis 0

Las Vegas 27, Spring Valley 12

Class 3A

Moapa Valley 8, Boulder City 7

SLAM Academy 35, Virgin Valley 28

Class 2A

The Meadows 49, Democracy Prep 12

Lincoln County 10, Lake Mead 7

Girls soccer

4A state quarterfinals

Doral Academy 3, Spring Valley 1

Cimarron-Memorial 4, Western 0

Legacy 1, Bonanza 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

