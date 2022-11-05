Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances
Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football and girls soccer action, including a big night for a Coronado quarterback and receiver.
Football
Top 5 performances
Jeremiah Ioane, Liberty — The sophomore running back scored two rushing touchdowns in a 24-9 win over Arbor View.
JaQuieze Holland, Shadow Ridge — The senior running back rushed for 143 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns in a 51-0 win over Desert Oasis.
Aiden Krause, Coronado — The sophomore quarterback threw for 350 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-13 win over Basic.
Brady Kennedy, Coronado — The senior wide receiver hauled in 200 receiving yards and caught three touchdown passes in a 48-13 win over Basic.
Daniel Nevil, SLAM Academy — The senior running back rushed for three touchdowns, including the game winning score in the last minute for a 35-28 win over Virgin Valley.
Girls soccer
Melinda Bravo, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals and an assist in a 4-0 win over Western.
Kenadie Mashore, Doral Academy — The freshman goalie recorded 12 saves in a 3-1 win over Spring Valley.
Brylee Patterson, Legacy — The freshman scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Bonanza.
Scores
Football
Class 5A
Bishop Gorman 41, Desert Pines 3
Liberty 24, Arbor View 9
Class 4A
Silverado 43, Sierra Vista 0
Coronado 48, Basic 13
Shadow Ridge 51, Desert Oasis 0
Las Vegas 27, Spring Valley 12
Class 3A
Moapa Valley 8, Boulder City 7
SLAM Academy 35, Virgin Valley 28
Class 2A
The Meadows 49, Democracy Prep 12
Lincoln County 10, Lake Mead 7
Girls soccer
4A state quarterfinals
Doral Academy 3, Spring Valley 1
Cimarron-Memorial 4, Western 0
Legacy 1, Bonanza 0
