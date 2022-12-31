Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball action.
Friday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys
Zak Abdalla, Foothill: The sophomore guard led the Falcons with 28 points in their 71-38 win over Spanish Springs at The Holiday Classic.
Leyton Barr, Faith Lutheran: The senior was the Crusaders’ leading scorer with 11 points in their 54-44 win over University Lab (Hawaii) at the Punahou Invite.
Jalen Butler, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore guard scored 17 points in the Mustangs’ 71-51 win against The Rock (Calif.) at the Gold Crown Holiday Tip Off.
Liam Guthrie, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore guard led the Mustangs with 18 points in their 71-51 win over The Rock (Calif.) at the Gold Crown Holiday Tip Off.
Gerald Patterson, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore forward scored 29 points in the Spartans’ 78-64 loss to Oak Ridge (Calif.) at The Holiday Classic.
Girls
Reina Bell, Bishop Gorman: The senior guard put 14 points on the board to help the Gaels beat Troy (Calif.) 52-46.
Audrey Fiso, Virgin Valley: The sophomore center logged 22 points to help the Bulldogs defeat Sunrise Mountain 59-50.
Bella Robinson, Coral Academy: The freshman collected 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals to lead the Falcons in a 45-33 loss to Tech.
Morgan Sweet, Tech: The junior center dominated the paint with 20 points and 13 rebounds in the Roadrunners’ 45-33 victory over Coral Academy.
Kayla Terry, Las Vegas: The senior forward posted 23 points, 16 rebounds and four steals to help the Wildcats beat Green Valley 40-32.
Friday’s scores
Boys
Lincoln (Calif.) 69, Virgin Valley 33
Brophy College Prep (Ariz.) 73, The Meadows 70
Clark 52, Patrick Henry (Calif.) 43
Shadow Ridge 71, The Rock (Calif.) 51
Highland (N.M.) 71, Spring Valley 69
O’Dea (Wash.) 73, Coronado 55
Oak Ridge (Calif.) 78, Cimarron-Memorial 64
Faith Lutheran 54, University Lab (Hawaii) 44
Foothill 71, Spanish Springs 38
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 81, Bishop Gorman 66
Girls
Tech 45, Coral Academy 33
Virgin Valley 59, Sunrise Mountain 50
Bishop Gorman 52, Troy (Calif.) 46
Las Vegas 40, Green Valley 32
Granite Hills (Calif.) 32, Foothill 29
Segerstrom (Calif.) 51, Boulder City 32
Sunny Hills (Calif.) 37, Sierra Vista 25
St. Joseph (Calif.) 45, Desert Oasis 27
Liberty 62, Boca Raton (Fla.) 54
Eastlake (Calif.) 45, Legacy 32
Marlborough School (Calif.) 61, Desert Pines 45