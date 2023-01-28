Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball action.

Spring Valley's Charolette Delisle (21) and Coronado's Savannah Lopez (4) battle for a loose ball during the second half of a basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Friday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Cyrus Hutchinson, The Meadows: The sophomore logged 18 points in the Mustangs’ 72-61 win over Lake Mead.

Aiden McClard, Pahrump Valley: The senior scored 20 points to lead the Trojans to a 53-50 victory over Cadence.

Joe Stroughter, Democracy Prep: The freshman guard scored 22 points as the Blue Knights routed Laughlin 81-15.

Girls

Sanai Branch, Arbor View: The freshman forward scored 20 points to lead the Aggies past Sierra Vista 48-39.

Tamiah Harrison, Faith Lutheran: The freshman led all scorers with 21 points to help the Crusaders roll past Legacy 82-47.

Jaslyn Jefferson, Shadow Ridge: The freshman forward dominated with 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Mustangs defeated Canyon Springs 63-26.

Halle McKnight, Palo Verde: The senior collected 11 points and nine steals to lead the Panthers to a 52-26 win over Western.

Tatum Meatoga-Ubiam, Basic: The sophomore guard poured in 29 points to lead the Wolves to a 52-41 victory over Silverado.

Scores

Boys

Pahrump Valley 53, Cadence 50

Bishop Gorman 65, Heritage Christian (Calif.) 53

Virgin Valley 49, Moapa Valley 46

Indian Springs 51, Mountain View 38

Democracy Prep 81, Laughlin 15

Mineral County 50, Beatty 31

The Meadows 72, Lake Mead 61

Girls

Arbor View 48, Sierra Vista 39

Pahrump Valley 61, Cadence 14

Chaparral 35, Valley 31

Coral Academy 50, Del Sol 28

Clark 61, Doral Academy 29

Desert Pines 53, Durango 29

Faith Lutheran 82, Legacy 47

Moapa Valley 34, Virgin Valley 32

Cheyenne 43, Mojave 36

Indian Springs 32, Mountain View 14

Sandy Valley 44, Beaver Dam 26

Tech 55, Eldorado 36

Shadow Ridge 63, Canyon Springs 26

Basic 52, Silverado 41

Palo Verde 52, Western 26

Mineral County 29, Beatty 23