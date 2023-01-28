Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball action.
Friday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys
Cyrus Hutchinson, The Meadows: The sophomore logged 18 points in the Mustangs’ 72-61 win over Lake Mead.
Aiden McClard, Pahrump Valley: The senior scored 20 points to lead the Trojans to a 53-50 victory over Cadence.
Joe Stroughter, Democracy Prep: The freshman guard scored 22 points as the Blue Knights routed Laughlin 81-15.
Girls
Sanai Branch, Arbor View: The freshman forward scored 20 points to lead the Aggies past Sierra Vista 48-39.
Tamiah Harrison, Faith Lutheran: The freshman led all scorers with 21 points to help the Crusaders roll past Legacy 82-47.
Jaslyn Jefferson, Shadow Ridge: The freshman forward dominated with 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Mustangs defeated Canyon Springs 63-26.
Halle McKnight, Palo Verde: The senior collected 11 points and nine steals to lead the Panthers to a 52-26 win over Western.
Tatum Meatoga-Ubiam, Basic: The sophomore guard poured in 29 points to lead the Wolves to a 52-41 victory over Silverado.
Scores
Boys
Pahrump Valley 53, Cadence 50
Bishop Gorman 65, Heritage Christian (Calif.) 53
Virgin Valley 49, Moapa Valley 46
Indian Springs 51, Mountain View 38
Democracy Prep 81, Laughlin 15
Mineral County 50, Beatty 31
The Meadows 72, Lake Mead 61
Girls
Arbor View 48, Sierra Vista 39
Pahrump Valley 61, Cadence 14
Chaparral 35, Valley 31
Coral Academy 50, Del Sol 28
Clark 61, Doral Academy 29
Desert Pines 53, Durango 29
Faith Lutheran 82, Legacy 47
Moapa Valley 34, Virgin Valley 32
Cheyenne 43, Mojave 36
Indian Springs 32, Mountain View 14
Sandy Valley 44, Beaver Dam 26
Tech 55, Eldorado 36
Shadow Ridge 63, Canyon Springs 26
Basic 52, Silverado 41
Palo Verde 52, Western 26
Mineral County 29, Beatty 23