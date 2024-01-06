Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Desert Pines forward Damonte Duhart (3) passes the ball during a game at Spring Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

— Jordan Childress, Rancho: The senior scored a game-high 41 points as the Rams rolled to a 98-19 victory over Tech.

— Damonte Duhart, Desert Pines: The senior had 11 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists as the Jaguars defeated Spring Valley 63-54.

— Cory Gory, Sky Pointe: The sophomore had three second-quarter 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead the Eagles to a 70-26 victory over Amplus Academy.

— Brock Stearman, Foothill: The senior center logged nine points and nine blocked shots to help the Falcons beat Silverado 64-54.

— Jack Walker, Boulder City: The junior scored 17 points to lead the Eagles past Moapa Valley 59-31.

Girls basketball

— Claire Cox, Moapa Valley: The junior logged 18 points, six rebounds and three steals as the Pirates beat Boulder City 78-35.

— Elenise Fotu, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior recorded 10 points and 14 rebounds in the Spartans’ 47-40 victory over Tech.

— Kailani Martinez, Pahrump Valley: The senior finished with 24 points, six rebounds and five steals in the Trojans’ 34-27 win over Legacy.

Flag football

— Karina Alfaro, Legacy: The junior completed 13 of 23 passes for 180 yards and six TDs as the Longhorns beat Faith Lutheran 52-0.

— Jocelyn Ayson, Sierra Vista: The sophomore had 12 tackles and a pick six in the Mountain Lions’ 19-0 win over Sky Pointe.

— Sinai Carter, Coronado: The junior wide receiver racked up 217 receiving yards and two TDs to help the Cougars rout Desert Pines 53-0.

— A’Syah Durr, Canyon Springs: The junior completed 10 of 17 passes for 153 yards and four TDs in the Pioneers’ 32-12 win over Amplus Academy.

— Asia Johnson, Sunrise Mountain: The junior passed for three TDs and ran for two more in the Miners’ 36-7 win over Cadence.

— Kyndal Longman, Moapa Valley: The senior completed 19 of 28 passes for 214 yards and five TDs to help the Pirates cruise past Eldorado 46-0.

Scores

Boys basketball

Boulder City 59, Moapa Valley 31

Cimarron-Memorial 62, Shadow Ridge 52

Desert Pines 63, Spring Valley 54

Eldorado 45, Pahrump Valley 41

Faith Lutheran 67, Valley 54

Foothill 64, Silverado 54

Green Valley 71, Bonanza 52

Las Vegas 68, Durango 57

Legacy 80, Western 42

Liberty Baptist 55, Word of Life 46

Rancho 98, Tech 19

Sandy Valley 63, Mountain View 29

Sky Pointe 70, Amplus Academy 26

Somerset-Losee 60, Clark 54

Girls basketball

Cimarron-Memorial 47, Tech 40

Indian Springs 49, Beatty 11

Moapa Valley 78, Boulder City 35

Orangewood Academy (Fla.) 49, Shadow Ridge 42

Pahrump Valley 34, Legacy 27

Sandy Valley 19, Mountain View 18

Flag football

Bonanza 54, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Canyon Springs 32, Amplus Academy 12

Coronado 53, Desert Pines 0

Foothill 48, Cheyenne 0

Legacy 52, Faith Lutheran 0

Moapa Valley 46, Eldorado 0

Mojave 19, Durango 13

Sierra Vista 19, Sky Pointe 0

Sunrise Mountain 36, Cadence 7

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal