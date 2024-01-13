Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Friday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:
Boys basketball
— Brock Barney, Green Valley: The senior scored 24 points as the Gators rallied in the fourth quarter for a 55-48 win over Valley.
— Rahjon Chambers, Legacy: The senior nailed all 11 of his free throws and finished with 24 points in the Longhorns’ 69-58 victory over Palo Verde.
— Jailen Childress, Rancho: The junior scored 19 points as the Rams outlasted Las Vegas for a 70-66 victory.
— Kam Durant, Eldorado: The senior posted 23 points, six assists, six steals and five rebounds to lead the Sundevils past Amplus Academy 74-51.
— Nick Jefferson, Bishop Gorman: The junior racked up 19 points and eight assists as the Gaels defeated Desert Pines 76-59.
Girls basketball
— Kenijae Cherry, Canyon Springs: The senior compiled 10 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as the Pioneers defeated Basic 63-45.
— Paris Coleman, Pahrump Valley: The senior finished with 19 points and six rebounds as the Trojans pulled away in the second half for a 46-36 win over Palo Verde.
— Rylee Hjorth, Foothill: The senior had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lift the Falcons over Sunrise Mountain 64-46.
— Kingsley Jones, Silverado: The junior logged 14 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks, five steals and three assists to lead the Skyhawks to a 55-10 win over Doral Academy.
— Taylor Lane, Sierra Vista: The freshman collected 20 points, and the Mountain Lions scored a basket in the final seconds to beat Cimarron-Memorial 69-67 in overtime.
Flag football
— Joselynn Carrington, Del Sol: The junior quarterback passed for 320 yards and four TDs and rushed for 138 yards and three TDs as the Dragons defeated Silverado 49-6.
— Aubree Davis, Shadow Ridge: The junior passed for 222 yards and four TDs to lead the Mustangs past Basic 40-26.
— Nyanoang Gatchang, Bonanza: The senior passed for four TDs and added a rushing score to lift the Bengals over Clark 33-0.
— Samantha Manzo, Palo Verde: The junior rushed 11 times for 76 yards and two TDs and also scored on an interception return in the Panthers’ 37-9 win over Centennial.
— Avery Reed, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore threw six TD passes to help the Gaels beat Las Vegas 43-33.
Scores
Boys basketball
Bishop Gorman 76, Desert Pines 59
Canyon Springs 69, Basic 56
Democracy Prep 82, American Heritage 17
Eldorado 74, Amplus Academy 51
Green Valley 55, Valley 48
Legacy 69, Palo Verde 58
Moapa Valley 57, Sky Pointe 54 (OT)
Pahrump Valley 59, Sloan Canyon 57
Rancho 70, Las Vegas 66
Sandy Valley 46, Pahranagat Valley 39
Sierra Vista 82, Spring Valley 68
Tonopah 45, Beatty 16
Virgin Valley 57, Cristo Rey 30
Girls basketball
Canyon Springs 63, Basic 45
Foothill 64, Sunrise Mountain 46
Legacy 68, Valley 45
Moapa Valley 57, Cadence 5
Pahranagat Valley 44, Sandy Valley 4
Pahrump Valley 46, Palo Verde 36
Rancho 53, Green Valley 41
Sierra Vista 69, Cimarron-Memorial 67 (OT)
Silverado 55, Doral Academy 10
Flag football
Bishop Gorman 43, Las Vegas 33
Bonanza 33, Clark 0
Del Sol 49, Silverado 6
Mojave 27, Cheyenne 20
Palo Verde 37, Centennial 9
Shadow Ridge 40, Basic 26
Tech 12, Liberty 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal