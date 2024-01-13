Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Palo Verde runner Samantha Manzo (26) has her flag pulled by Centennial defender Carissa McWilliams (12) during the second half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde runner Vanessa Bonney (8) scores a touchdown as Centennial defender Alexis Pittman (21) misses her flag during the first half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Friday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

— Brock Barney, Green Valley: The senior scored 24 points as the Gators rallied in the fourth quarter for a 55-48 win over Valley.

— Rahjon Chambers, Legacy: The senior nailed all 11 of his free throws and finished with 24 points in the Longhorns’ 69-58 victory over Palo Verde.

— Jailen Childress, Rancho: The junior scored 19 points as the Rams outlasted Las Vegas for a 70-66 victory.

— Kam Durant, Eldorado: The senior posted 23 points, six assists, six steals and five rebounds to lead the Sundevils past Amplus Academy 74-51.

— Nick Jefferson, Bishop Gorman: The junior racked up 19 points and eight assists as the Gaels defeated Desert Pines 76-59.

Girls basketball

— Kenijae Cherry, Canyon Springs: The senior compiled 10 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as the Pioneers defeated Basic 63-45.

— Paris Coleman, Pahrump Valley: The senior finished with 19 points and six rebounds as the Trojans pulled away in the second half for a 46-36 win over Palo Verde.

— Rylee Hjorth, Foothill: The senior had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lift the Falcons over Sunrise Mountain 64-46.

— Kingsley Jones, Silverado: The junior logged 14 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks, five steals and three assists to lead the Skyhawks to a 55-10 win over Doral Academy.

— Taylor Lane, Sierra Vista: The freshman collected 20 points, and the Mountain Lions scored a basket in the final seconds to beat Cimarron-Memorial 69-67 in overtime.

Flag football

— Joselynn Carrington, Del Sol: The junior quarterback passed for 320 yards and four TDs and rushed for 138 yards and three TDs as the Dragons defeated Silverado 49-6.

— Aubree Davis, Shadow Ridge: The junior passed for 222 yards and four TDs to lead the Mustangs past Basic 40-26.

— Nyanoang Gatchang, Bonanza: The senior passed for four TDs and added a rushing score to lift the Bengals over Clark 33-0.

— Samantha Manzo, Palo Verde: The junior rushed 11 times for 76 yards and two TDs and also scored on an interception return in the Panthers’ 37-9 win over Centennial.

— Avery Reed, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore threw six TD passes to help the Gaels beat Las Vegas 43-33.

Scores

Boys basketball

Bishop Gorman 76, Desert Pines 59

Canyon Springs 69, Basic 56

Democracy Prep 82, American Heritage 17

Eldorado 74, Amplus Academy 51

Green Valley 55, Valley 48

Legacy 69, Palo Verde 58

Moapa Valley 57, Sky Pointe 54 (OT)

Pahrump Valley 59, Sloan Canyon 57

Rancho 70, Las Vegas 66

Sandy Valley 46, Pahranagat Valley 39

Sierra Vista 82, Spring Valley 68

Tonopah 45, Beatty 16

Virgin Valley 57, Cristo Rey 30

Girls basketball

Canyon Springs 63, Basic 45

Foothill 64, Sunrise Mountain 46

Legacy 68, Valley 45

Moapa Valley 57, Cadence 5

Pahranagat Valley 44, Sandy Valley 4

Pahrump Valley 46, Palo Verde 36

Rancho 53, Green Valley 41

Sierra Vista 69, Cimarron-Memorial 67 (OT)

Silverado 55, Doral Academy 10

Flag football

Bishop Gorman 43, Las Vegas 33

Bonanza 33, Clark 0

Del Sol 49, Silverado 6

Mojave 27, Cheyenne 20

Palo Verde 37, Centennial 9

Shadow Ridge 40, Basic 26

Tech 12, Liberty 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal