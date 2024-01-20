Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Rancho forward R’Zha Whittle prepares to block a shot by Canyon Springs guard Emanuel Custard (3) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Friday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

— Brock Barney, Green Valley: The senior scored 35 points to help the Gators outlast Sunrise Mountain for a 94-92 overtime victory.

— Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral: The junior recorded 21 points, 19 rebounds and four assists to help the Cowboys defeat Western 77-64.

— Sean Pendleton, Boulder City: The junior posted 17 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead the Eagles to a 62-34 win over Sloan Canyon.

— Lantz Stephenson, Coronado: The junior finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Cougars beat Foothill 59-47.

— R’Zha Whittle, Rancho: The senior logged 19 points and 18 rebounds in the Rams’ 65-47 win over Canyon Springs.

Girls basketball

— Sanai Branch, Arbor View: The sophomore scored 11 points to help the Aggies log a 45-36 win over Las Vegas.

— Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior logged 12 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists in the Spartans’ 39-34 victory over Silverado.

— Arlene Olivares, Sierra Vista: The senior finished with 23 points and three steals in the Mountain Lions’ 79-12 win over Doral Academy.

— Paris Coleman, Pahrump Valley: The senior had 25 points and four rebounds to lead the Trojans to a 50-14 victory over The Meadows.

Flag football

— Tielua Baptista, Coronado: The junior made six tackles to help her defense dominate in the Cougars’ 36-6 win over Arbor View.

— Tianna Griffith, Clark: The freshman running back, who racked up 159 combined rushing and receiving yards, scored on a late 63-yard TD reception to seal the Chargers’ 29-12 victory over Canyon Springs.

— Alexa Ibarra, Eldorado: The senior passed for 122 yards and two TDs and rushed for 69 yards and two more scores to lead the Sundevils to a 37-0 win over Democracy Prep.

— Asia Johnson, Sunrise Mountain: The junior passed for two TDs, rushed for two TDs and snagged four interceptions to lead the Miners past Cimarron-Memorial 29-6.

— Jordyn Wetherbee, Boulder City: The senior logged 12 tackles to help the Eagles beat SLAM Academy 18-12.

Scores

Boys basketball

Beaver Dam 46, Mountain View 33

Boulder City 62, Sloan Canyon 34

Chaparral 77, Western 64

Clark 70, Sky Pointe 52

Coronado 59, Foothill 47

Democracy Prep 60, Moapa Valley 20

Faith Lutheran 69, Basic 57

Green Valley 94, Sunrise Mountain 92 (OT)

Legacy 58, Cimarron-Memorial 50

Liberty 84, Silverado 73

Rancho 65, Canyon Springs 47

Shadow Ridge 72, Del Sol 61

The Meadows 72, Pahrump Valley 37

Tonopah 47, Indian Springs 33

Virgin Valley 45, Lincoln County 14

Girls basketball

Arbor View 45, Las Vegas 36

Boulder City 45, Sloan Canyon 18

Centennial 88, Faith Lutheran 50

Cimarron-Memorial 39, Silverado 34

Coral Academy 54, SLAM Academy 49

Indian Springs 37, Tonopah 28

Pahranagat Valley 45, Round Mountain 10

Pahrump Valley 50, The Meadows 14

Virgin Valley 45, Lincoln County 14

Sierra Vista 79, Doral Academy 12

Flag football

Amplus Academy 7, Rancho 6

Boulder City 18, SLAM Academy 12

Cadence 26, Sierra Vista 21

Chaparral 25, Mojave 0

Clark 29, Canyon Springs 12

Coronado 36, Arbor View 6

Eldorado 37, Democracy Prep 0

Foothill 37, Sky Pointe 0

Sunrise Mountain 29, Cimarron-Memorial 6

Virgin Valley 33, Mater East 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal