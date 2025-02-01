Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Boys basketball
EJ Dacuma, Sierra Vista: The senior scored 31 points as the Mountain Lions, the defending Class 4A state champions, battled to a 74-70 road win at Coronado, who has clinched the 5A Southern League regular-season title.
Isaiah Trotter, Mojave: The senior scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds and two blocks to help the Rattlers roll to a 75-27 win against Cheyenne.
Girls basketball
Addysen Carr, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore scored 20 points as the Gaels rolled to a 63-32 home win over Liberty.
Claire Cox, Moapa Valley: The senior scored a team-high 14 points to lead the Pirates to a 50-10 road win at Chaparral.
Emma Herpin, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 28 points as the Crusaders claimed a 49-46 win at Spring Valley.
Alexa Madsen, Shadow Ridge: The freshman scored 17 points to help the Mustangs outlast Coronado 49-48.
D’Arrah Mitchell, Centennial: The freshman scored 12 points and recorded seven steals, six rebounds and three assists to help the Bulldogs to a 68-26 win at Desert Oasis.
Taveah Oliver, Desert Pines: The senior scored 27 points and added six steals as the Jaguars rolled to a 76-49 win over Las Vegas.
Flag football
Jalaigh Brooks, Canyon Springs: The sophomore threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to A’Syah Durr in overtime to lift the Pioneers to a 12-6 win over Rancho.
Karah Foss, Arbor View: The sophomore had eight catches for 213 yards and a touchdown and returned two interceptions for scores to propel the Aggies to a 58-12 home win against Durango.
Leyton Gasperosky, Cadence: The junior quarterback threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score to help the Cougars claim a 26-12 victory at Boulder City.
Calie Greene, Western: The freshman quarterback completed 20 of 25 passes for 250 yards and threw three touchdowns as the Warriors rolled to a 22-0 home win against Democracy Prep.
Bailey Goldberg, Coronado: The junior quarterback rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown as the Cougars edged Mojave 20-14 and locked up the Desert League’s No. 2 seed for the 4A state playoffs.
Jeslyn Lee, Bonanza: The junior rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown and recorded 15 tackles and seven sacks as the Bengals rolled to a 38-0 road win at Cheyenne.
Cheyanne Thornhill, Mater East: The sophomore quarterback accounted for 162 yards of total offense with three passing touchdowns and a rushing score to help the Knights fend off SLAM Academy 24-19.
Scores
Boys basketball
Beaver Dam 63, Mountain View 16
GV Christian 59, Lincoln County 55
Founders Academy 53, Laughlin 45
Mojave 75, Cheyenne 27
Pahranagat Valley 57, Liberty Baptist 40
Pahrump Valley 46, Doral Academy 43
Sierra Vista 74, Coronado 70
The Meadows 73, Boulder City 66
Western 55, Tech 51
Girls basketball
Bishop Gorman 63, Liberty 32
Centennial 68, Desert Oasis 26
Coral Academy 47, Cristo Rey 24
Democracy Prep 64, Clark 14
Desert Pines 76, Las Vegas High 49
Faith Lutheran 49, Spring Valley 46
Moapa Valley 50, Chaparral 10
Pahranagat Valley 47, Liberty Baptist 12
Shadow Ridge 49, Coronado 48
Tech 53, Amplus Academy 20
Western 45, Sierra Vista 37
Flag football
Arbor View 58, Durango 12
Bonanza 38, Cheyenne 0
Cadence 26, Boulder City 12
Canyon Springs 12, Rancho 6 (OT)
Chaparral 27, Desert Pines 6
Coronado 20, Mojave 14
Foothill 18, Legacy 14
Mater East 24, SLAM Academy 19
Moapa Valley 26, Doral Academy 20
Sierra Vista 53, Spring Valley 0
Sky Pointe 20, Cimarron-Memorial 14 (OT)
Sloan Canyon 54, Eldorado 6
Sunrise Mountain 35, Faith Lutheran 12
Virgin Valley 39, Valley 0
Western 22, Democracy Prep 0
