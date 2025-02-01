Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) runs the ball under pressure from Green Valley's Destany Jauregui (12) during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

EJ Dacuma, Sierra Vista: The senior scored 31 points as the Mountain Lions, the defending Class 4A state champions, battled to a 74-70 road win at Coronado, who has clinched the 5A Southern League regular-season title.

Isaiah Trotter, Mojave: The senior scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds and two blocks to help the Rattlers roll to a 75-27 win against Cheyenne.

Girls basketball

Addysen Carr, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore scored 20 points as the Gaels rolled to a 63-32 home win over Liberty.

Claire Cox, Moapa Valley: The senior scored a team-high 14 points to lead the Pirates to a 50-10 road win at Chaparral.

Emma Herpin, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 28 points as the Crusaders claimed a 49-46 win at Spring Valley.

Alexa Madsen, Shadow Ridge: The freshman scored 17 points to help the Mustangs outlast Coronado 49-48.

D’Arrah Mitchell, Centennial: The freshman scored 12 points and recorded seven steals, six rebounds and three assists to help the Bulldogs to a 68-26 win at Desert Oasis.

Taveah Oliver, Desert Pines: The senior scored 27 points and added six steals as the Jaguars rolled to a 76-49 win over Las Vegas.

Flag football

Jalaigh Brooks, Canyon Springs: The sophomore threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to A’Syah Durr in overtime to lift the Pioneers to a 12-6 win over Rancho.

Karah Foss, Arbor View: The sophomore had eight catches for 213 yards and a touchdown and returned two interceptions for scores to propel the Aggies to a 58-12 home win against Durango.

Leyton Gasperosky, Cadence: The junior quarterback threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score to help the Cougars claim a 26-12 victory at Boulder City.

Calie Greene, Western: The freshman quarterback completed 20 of 25 passes for 250 yards and threw three touchdowns as the Warriors rolled to a 22-0 home win against Democracy Prep.

Bailey Goldberg, Coronado: The junior quarterback rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown as the Cougars edged Mojave 20-14 and locked up the Desert League’s No. 2 seed for the 4A state playoffs.

Jeslyn Lee, Bonanza: The junior rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown and recorded 15 tackles and seven sacks as the Bengals rolled to a 38-0 road win at Cheyenne.

Cheyanne Thornhill, Mater East: The sophomore quarterback accounted for 162 yards of total offense with three passing touchdowns and a rushing score to help the Knights fend off SLAM Academy 24-19.

Scores

Boys basketball

Beaver Dam 63, Mountain View 16

GV Christian 59, Lincoln County 55

Founders Academy 53, Laughlin 45

Mojave 75, Cheyenne 27

Pahranagat Valley 57, Liberty Baptist 40

Pahrump Valley 46, Doral Academy 43

Sierra Vista 74, Coronado 70

The Meadows 73, Boulder City 66

Western 55, Tech 51

Girls basketball

Bishop Gorman 63, Liberty 32

Centennial 68, Desert Oasis 26

Coral Academy 47, Cristo Rey 24

Democracy Prep 64, Clark 14

Desert Pines 76, Las Vegas High 49

Faith Lutheran 49, Spring Valley 46

Moapa Valley 50, Chaparral 10

Pahranagat Valley 47, Liberty Baptist 12

Shadow Ridge 49, Coronado 48

Tech 53, Amplus Academy 20

Western 45, Sierra Vista 37

Flag football

Arbor View 58, Durango 12

Bonanza 38, Cheyenne 0

Cadence 26, Boulder City 12

Canyon Springs 12, Rancho 6 (OT)

Chaparral 27, Desert Pines 6

Coronado 20, Mojave 14

Foothill 18, Legacy 14

Mater East 24, SLAM Academy 19

Moapa Valley 26, Doral Academy 20

Sierra Vista 53, Spring Valley 0

Sky Pointe 20, Cimarron-Memorial 14 (OT)

Sloan Canyon 54, Eldorado 6

Sunrise Mountain 35, Faith Lutheran 12

Virgin Valley 39, Valley 0

Western 22, Democracy Prep 0

Alex Wright Review-Journal