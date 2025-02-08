Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) brings the ball up court against Bishop Gorman during a basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Emmanuel Banks, Valley: The junior recorded 19 points in the Vikings’ 72-64 Class 4A Southern Region first-round playoff victory over Canyon Springs.

— Jayonni Durrough, Centennial: The junior had 21 points and seven rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 73-55 win over Foothill

— Roderick Johnson, Losee: The senior finished with 19 points in the Lions’ 54-45 4A Southern Region first-round playoff win over Cimarron-Memorial.

— Jordan Lewis, Mojave: The senior scored 15 points on five 3-pointers to lead the Rattlers to a 78-46 win over Spring Valley.

— Dante Steward, Liberty: The junior posted 19 points to help the Patriots defeat Las Vegas 69-52.

Girls basketball

— Kyleigha Butler, Losee: The junior nailed five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points in the Lions’ 54-45 4A Southern Region first-round playoff win over Del Sol.

— Taylor Dagons, Rancho: The senior had 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead Rancho past Valley for a 43-30 4A Southern Region first-round playoff win.

— Stephanie Ezugha, Foothill: The freshman finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds as the Falcons rolled to a 63-34 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

— Mariah McNeil, Sierra Vista: The junior logged 20 points in the Mountain Lions’ 50-13 victory over Doral Academy.

— Sophia Muelrath, Boulder City: The senior scored 13 points to help the Eagles defeat Coral Academy 49-24 to secure a 20-win season.

— Zamariyah Walker, Chaparral: The freshman collected 10 points, eight rebounds and seven steals while helping the Cowboys beat Amplus Academy 33-25.

Scores

Boys basketball

4A Southern Region first-round playoffs

No. 2M Valley 72, No. 3L Canyon Springs 64

No. 2L Palo Verde 75, No. 3M Faith Lutheran 63

No. 3D Losee 54, No. 2S Cimarron-Memorial 45

No. 2D Clark 75, No. 3S Shadow Ridge 50

Regular season

Centennial 73, Foothill 55

Coronado 72, Arbor View 57

Founders Academy 50, Lincoln County 44

GV Christian 82, Laughlin 51

Liberty 69, Las Vegas 52

Mojave 78, Spring Valley 46

Virgin Valley 55, Moapa Valley 43

Western 53, Del Sol 48

White Pine 51, Awaken Christian 39

Girls basketball

4A Southern Region first-round playoffs

No. 3D Canyon Springs 45, No. 3M Cimarron-Memorial 33

No. 4M Rancho 43, No. 3S Valley 30

No. 2S Losee 54, No. 4D Del Sol 45

Regular season

Boulder City 49, Coral Academy 24

Chaparral 33, Amplus Academy 25

Foothill 63, Sunrise Mountain 34

Needles 58, Lake Mead 11

Pahranagat Valley 40, Beaver Dam 22

Sandy Valley 57, Mountain View 28

Sierra Vista 50, Doral Academy 13

Virgin Valley 59, Moapa Valley 22

Flag football

Basic 41, Sloan Canyon 20

Centennial 18, Durango 14

Mojave 26, Rancho 6

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal