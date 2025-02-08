Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
High school scores, top performances:
Boys basketball
— Emmanuel Banks, Valley: The junior recorded 19 points in the Vikings’ 72-64 Class 4A Southern Region first-round playoff victory over Canyon Springs.
— Jayonni Durrough, Centennial: The junior had 21 points and seven rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 73-55 win over Foothill
— Roderick Johnson, Losee: The senior finished with 19 points in the Lions’ 54-45 4A Southern Region first-round playoff win over Cimarron-Memorial.
— Jordan Lewis, Mojave: The senior scored 15 points on five 3-pointers to lead the Rattlers to a 78-46 win over Spring Valley.
— Dante Steward, Liberty: The junior posted 19 points to help the Patriots defeat Las Vegas 69-52.
Girls basketball
— Kyleigha Butler, Losee: The junior nailed five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points in the Lions’ 54-45 4A Southern Region first-round playoff win over Del Sol.
— Taylor Dagons, Rancho: The senior had 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead Rancho past Valley for a 43-30 4A Southern Region first-round playoff win.
— Stephanie Ezugha, Foothill: The freshman finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds as the Falcons rolled to a 63-34 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
— Mariah McNeil, Sierra Vista: The junior logged 20 points in the Mountain Lions’ 50-13 victory over Doral Academy.
— Sophia Muelrath, Boulder City: The senior scored 13 points to help the Eagles defeat Coral Academy 49-24 to secure a 20-win season.
— Zamariyah Walker, Chaparral: The freshman collected 10 points, eight rebounds and seven steals while helping the Cowboys beat Amplus Academy 33-25.
Scores
Boys basketball
4A Southern Region first-round playoffs
No. 2M Valley 72, No. 3L Canyon Springs 64
No. 2L Palo Verde 75, No. 3M Faith Lutheran 63
No. 3D Losee 54, No. 2S Cimarron-Memorial 45
No. 2D Clark 75, No. 3S Shadow Ridge 50
Regular season
Centennial 73, Foothill 55
Coronado 72, Arbor View 57
Founders Academy 50, Lincoln County 44
GV Christian 82, Laughlin 51
Liberty 69, Las Vegas 52
Mojave 78, Spring Valley 46
Virgin Valley 55, Moapa Valley 43
Western 53, Del Sol 48
White Pine 51, Awaken Christian 39
Girls basketball
4A Southern Region first-round playoffs
No. 3D Canyon Springs 45, No. 3M Cimarron-Memorial 33
No. 4M Rancho 43, No. 3S Valley 30
No. 2S Losee 54, No. 4D Del Sol 45
Regular season
Boulder City 49, Coral Academy 24
Chaparral 33, Amplus Academy 25
Foothill 63, Sunrise Mountain 34
Needles 58, Lake Mead 11
Pahranagat Valley 40, Beaver Dam 22
Sandy Valley 57, Mountain View 28
Sierra Vista 50, Doral Academy 13
Virgin Valley 59, Moapa Valley 22
Flag football
Basic 41, Sloan Canyon 20
Centennial 18, Durango 14
Mojave 26, Rancho 6
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal