Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Baseball
— Christian Cherry, Mater East: The senior threw a five-inning one-hitter to lead the Knights past Chaparral 16-0.
— Colton Christman, Arbor View: The junior went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs to help the Aggies beat Green Valley 12-2 in five innings.
— Dillon Owens, Bonanza: The junior went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the Bengals’ 10-5 victory over Clark.
— Gavin Rogers, Coronado: The senior hurler tossed a complete-game one-hitter as the Cougars rolled past Legacy 9-0.
— Troy Southisene, Basic: The junior went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs in the Wolves’ 12-4 victory over Palo Verde.
— James Whitaker, Bishop Gorman: The senior pitcher went the distance, striking out eight while allowing just three hits, and the Gaels scored a run in the fifth and held on for a 1-0 victory over St. John Bosco (Calif.).
Softball
— Kadnyce Boss-Korf, Bonanza: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs as the Bengals scored 10 runs in the first inning and rolled to a 17-11 victory over Clark.
— Hannah Heaston, GV Christian: The freshman had three doubles and three RBIs in the Guardians’ 15-0 win over Beaver Dam.
— Gianna Hornyak, Bishop Gorman: The senior struck out seven in six innings of work to lead the Gaels past Sierra Vista 9-3.
— Aofia Noa, Legacy: The senior hit a third-inning grand slam, and the Longhorns outlasted Mojave for a 6-5 win.
— Naima Ralston, SLAM! Nevada: The freshman went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs to help the Bulls cruise past West Wendover 16-0 in two innings.
— Portlynn Stacey, Liberty: The junior went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs in the Patriots’ 9-4 win over Foothill.
Scores
Baseball
American Fork (Utah) 12, Desert Oasis 3
Arbor View 12, Green Valley 2
Basic 12, Palo Verde 4
Bishop Gorman 1, St. John Bosco (Calif.) 0
Bonanza 10, Clark 5
Cheyenne 17, Cadence 0
Coronado 9, Legacy 0
Faith Lutheran 4, Liberty 3
Foothill 9, Salem Hills (Utah) 5
GV Christian 15, Beaver Dam 2
Mater East 16, Chaparral 0
Milford (Utah) 13, Spring Mountain 0
Pahrump Valley 17, North Valley Christian (Ariz.) 3
Pahrump Valley 16, Mohave (Ariz.) 4
Park City (Utah) 9, Foothill 4
Silverado 3, Durango 2
Spring Mountain 9, GV Christian 8
The Meadows 13, Canyon Springs 1
Wells 10, Laughlin 1
Western 5, Doral Academy 3
Softball
Bishop Gorman 9, Sierra Vista 3
Bonanza 17, Clark 11
Carlin 18, Laughlin 16
GV Christian 15, Beaver Dam 0
Laughlin 7, Wells 3
Legacy 6, Mojave 5
Liberty 9, Foothill 4
Lincoln County 7, Virgin Valley 3
Mater East 15, Canyon Springs 0
Mater East 13, Cadence 5
Milford (Utah) 14, GV Christian 0
Moapa Valley 15, Pahranagat Valley 8
SLAM! Nevada 16, West Wendover 0
The Meadows 19, Cadence 7
The Meadows 13, Indian Springs 11
Whittier Christian (Calif.) 8, Coronado 2
Boys volleyball
Losee 3, Cristo Rey 0
Mater East 3, Cadence 0
Surise Mountain 3, Spring Valley 1
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal