Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Basic teammates celebrate Andruw Giles (29) as he makes his way back to the dugout during a high school baseball game between Basic Academy and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Christian Cherry, Mater East: The senior threw a five-inning one-hitter to lead the Knights past Chaparral 16-0.

— Colton Christman, Arbor View: The junior went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs to help the Aggies beat Green Valley 12-2 in five innings.

— Dillon Owens, Bonanza: The junior went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the Bengals’ 10-5 victory over Clark.

— Gavin Rogers, Coronado: The senior hurler tossed a complete-game one-hitter as the Cougars rolled past Legacy 9-0.

— Troy Southisene, Basic: The junior went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs in the Wolves’ 12-4 victory over Palo Verde.

— James Whitaker, Bishop Gorman: The senior pitcher went the distance, striking out eight while allowing just three hits, and the Gaels scored a run in the fifth and held on for a 1-0 victory over St. John Bosco (Calif.).

Softball

— Kadnyce Boss-Korf, Bonanza: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs as the Bengals scored 10 runs in the first inning and rolled to a 17-11 victory over Clark.

— Hannah Heaston, GV Christian: The freshman had three doubles and three RBIs in the Guardians’ 15-0 win over Beaver Dam.

— Gianna Hornyak, Bishop Gorman: The senior struck out seven in six innings of work to lead the Gaels past Sierra Vista 9-3.

— Aofia Noa, Legacy: The senior hit a third-inning grand slam, and the Longhorns outlasted Mojave for a 6-5 win.

— Naima Ralston, SLAM! Nevada: The freshman went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs to help the Bulls cruise past West Wendover 16-0 in two innings.

— Portlynn Stacey, Liberty: The junior went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs in the Patriots’ 9-4 win over Foothill.

Scores

Baseball

American Fork (Utah) 12, Desert Oasis 3

Arbor View 12, Green Valley 2

Basic 12, Palo Verde 4

Bishop Gorman 1, St. John Bosco (Calif.) 0

Bonanza 10, Clark 5

Cheyenne 17, Cadence 0

Coronado 9, Legacy 0

Faith Lutheran 4, Liberty 3

Foothill 9, Salem Hills (Utah) 5

GV Christian 15, Beaver Dam 2

Mater East 16, Chaparral 0

Milford (Utah) 13, Spring Mountain 0

Pahrump Valley 17, North Valley Christian (Ariz.) 3

Pahrump Valley 16, Mohave (Ariz.) 4

Park City (Utah) 9, Foothill 4

Silverado 3, Durango 2

Spring Mountain 9, GV Christian 8

The Meadows 13, Canyon Springs 1

Wells 10, Laughlin 1

Western 5, Doral Academy 3

Softball

Bishop Gorman 9, Sierra Vista 3

Bonanza 17, Clark 11

Carlin 18, Laughlin 16

GV Christian 15, Beaver Dam 0

Laughlin 7, Wells 3

Legacy 6, Mojave 5

Liberty 9, Foothill 4

Lincoln County 7, Virgin Valley 3

Mater East 15, Canyon Springs 0

Mater East 13, Cadence 5

Milford (Utah) 14, GV Christian 0

Moapa Valley 15, Pahranagat Valley 8

SLAM! Nevada 16, West Wendover 0

The Meadows 19, Cadence 7

The Meadows 13, Indian Springs 11

Whittier Christian (Calif.) 8, Coronado 2

Boys volleyball

Losee 3, Cristo Rey 0

Mater East 3, Cadence 0

Surise Mountain 3, Spring Valley 1

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal