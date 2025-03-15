Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Desert Oasis pole vaulter Josslyn Randall competes during a high school track and field meet at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis runner Kenan Dagge finishes his last lap during a high school track and field meet at Palo Verde High School Friday, March 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tech pitcher Tiernon Wolf chats with teammates on the mound as Cheyenne has bases loaded during the fourth inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Jaime Adame, Mojave: The junior pitcher tossed a four-inning no-hitter to lead the Rattlers to a 14-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

— Tate Crine, Boulder City: The sophomore went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs as the Eagles cruised past Democracy Prep 15-0.

— Hudson Falb, The Meadows: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to help the Mustangs roll to a 10-0 win over Mater East.

— Bryce Judd, Shadow Ridge: The junior pitcher struck out nine while throwing a complete-game five-hitter as the Mustangs defeated Coronado 10-0.

— Tiernon Wolf, Tech: The senior went 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI in the Roadrunners’ 16-0 win over Desert Pines.

Softball

— Jadin Broadnax, Mojave: The senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Rattlers scored 11 runs in the first inning and rolled to a 16-0 three-inning win over Durango.

— Nicole Carrasco, SLAM! Nevada: The senior went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help the Bulls rally late for an 11-7 victory over Del Sol.

— Ciana Cubi, Liberty: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs in the Patriots’ 17-2 win over Faith Lutheran.

— Liliana Esparza, Green Valley: The senior went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs, and the Gators pulled away late to beat American Fork (Utah) 12-3.

— Melanie Hughes, Basic: The senior went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Wolves past Desert Oasis 19-3.

Scores

Baseball

Awaken Christian 12, Beaver Dam 2

Bishop Gorman 13, Arbor View 10

Boulder City 15, Democracy Prep 0

Centennial 11, Highland (Utah) 0

Foothill 11, Bonanza 1

Liberty Baptist 20, Lincoln County 10

Moapa Valley 4, Pahrump Valley 2

Mojave 14, Sunrise Mountain 0

Queen Creek (Ariz.) 11, Basic 7

Shadow Ridge 10, Coronado 0

Tech 16, Desert Pines 0

The Meadows 10, Mater East 0

Virgin Valley 10, SLAM! Nevada 1

Softball

Awaken Christian 19, Beaver Dam 4

Awaken Christian 21, Beaver Dam 3

Basic 19, Desert Oasis 3

Blackfoot (Idaho) 16, Boulder City 3

Blackfoot (Idaho) 9, Spring Valley 6

Doral Academy 6, Rigby (Idaho) 4

Green Valley 12, American Fork (Utah) 3

Green Valley 10, Mountain View (Utah) 9

Highland (Idaho) 6, Doral Academy 5

Laughlin 21, Indian Springs 11

Laughlin 18, Indian Springs 0

Legacy 11, Skyline (Utah) 6

Liberty 17, Faith Lutheran 2

Mater East 17, The Meadows 15

Moapa Valley 18, Valley 0

Mojave 16, Durango 0

Mountain View (Utah) 8, Boulder City 6

Pahrump Valley 13, Snake River (Idaho) 1

Palo Verde 7, Bishop Gorman 4

SLAM! Nevada 11, Del Sol 7

Sunrise Mountain 14, Democracy Prep 13

Taylorsville (Utah) 9, Pahrump Valley 7

Timpanogos (Utah) 10, Green Valley 8

Virgin Valley 21, Ogden (Utah) 5

Boys volleyball

Chaparral 3, Spring Valley 0

Del Sol 3, Las Vegas 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal