Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Baseball
— Jaime Adame, Mojave: The junior pitcher tossed a four-inning no-hitter to lead the Rattlers to a 14-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
— Tate Crine, Boulder City: The sophomore went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs as the Eagles cruised past Democracy Prep 15-0.
— Hudson Falb, The Meadows: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to help the Mustangs roll to a 10-0 win over Mater East.
— Bryce Judd, Shadow Ridge: The junior pitcher struck out nine while throwing a complete-game five-hitter as the Mustangs defeated Coronado 10-0.
— Tiernon Wolf, Tech: The senior went 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI in the Roadrunners’ 16-0 win over Desert Pines.
Softball
— Jadin Broadnax, Mojave: The senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Rattlers scored 11 runs in the first inning and rolled to a 16-0 three-inning win over Durango.
— Nicole Carrasco, SLAM! Nevada: The senior went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help the Bulls rally late for an 11-7 victory over Del Sol.
— Ciana Cubi, Liberty: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs in the Patriots’ 17-2 win over Faith Lutheran.
— Liliana Esparza, Green Valley: The senior went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs, and the Gators pulled away late to beat American Fork (Utah) 12-3.
— Melanie Hughes, Basic: The senior went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Wolves past Desert Oasis 19-3.
Scores
Baseball
Awaken Christian 12, Beaver Dam 2
Bishop Gorman 13, Arbor View 10
Boulder City 15, Democracy Prep 0
Centennial 11, Highland (Utah) 0
Foothill 11, Bonanza 1
Liberty Baptist 20, Lincoln County 10
Moapa Valley 4, Pahrump Valley 2
Mojave 14, Sunrise Mountain 0
Queen Creek (Ariz.) 11, Basic 7
Shadow Ridge 10, Coronado 0
Tech 16, Desert Pines 0
The Meadows 10, Mater East 0
Virgin Valley 10, SLAM! Nevada 1
Softball
Awaken Christian 19, Beaver Dam 4
Awaken Christian 21, Beaver Dam 3
Basic 19, Desert Oasis 3
Blackfoot (Idaho) 16, Boulder City 3
Blackfoot (Idaho) 9, Spring Valley 6
Doral Academy 6, Rigby (Idaho) 4
Green Valley 12, American Fork (Utah) 3
Green Valley 10, Mountain View (Utah) 9
Highland (Idaho) 6, Doral Academy 5
Laughlin 21, Indian Springs 11
Laughlin 18, Indian Springs 0
Legacy 11, Skyline (Utah) 6
Liberty 17, Faith Lutheran 2
Mater East 17, The Meadows 15
Moapa Valley 18, Valley 0
Mojave 16, Durango 0
Mountain View (Utah) 8, Boulder City 6
Pahrump Valley 13, Snake River (Idaho) 1
Palo Verde 7, Bishop Gorman 4
SLAM! Nevada 11, Del Sol 7
Sunrise Mountain 14, Democracy Prep 13
Taylorsville (Utah) 9, Pahrump Valley 7
Timpanogos (Utah) 10, Green Valley 8
Virgin Valley 21, Ogden (Utah) 5
Boys volleyball
Chaparral 3, Spring Valley 0
Del Sol 3, Las Vegas 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal