Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Basic Academy’s Andruw Giles (29) makes a dash back to second base after attempting a steal as Liberty second baseman Grant Kelly (22) reaches out to catch an incoming ball during the baseball game on Friday, March 27, 2025 at Basic Academy in Henderson, NV. Giles was ruled safe. The Wolves beat the Patriots 8-4. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pitch hits Basic Academy hitter Tate Southisene (8) in the shoulder, earning an automatic walk to first base during the baseball game against Liberty on Friday, March 27, 2025 at Basic Academy in Henderson, NV. The Wolves beat the Patriots 8-4. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Isaiah Alba, Green Valley: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as the Gators held off a late rally to edge Rancho 7-6.

— Landon Angelo, Foothill: The senior went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in the Falcons’ 6-3 victory over Bonanza.

— Cole Baren, Clark: The senior was the winning pitcher and also went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Chargers rallied in the final two innings for an 8-7 win over SLAM! Nevada.

— Giovanni Guariglia, Silverado: The junior had two hits and three RBIs and also struck out 13 to earn the win as the Skyhawks cruised past Spring Valley 10-0 in five innings.

— Angel Pelayo, Eldorado: The sophomore went 3-for-3 to help the Firehawks roll to a 12-2 victory over Desert Pines.

Softball

— Lyla Baxter, Green Valley: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs to help the Gators roll past Basic 10-0 in five innings.

— Sophia DeMonbrun, Clark: The sophomore pitcher struck out 16 for the win and also homered at the plate in the Chargers’ 5-2 win over Mojave.

— Elena Rodriguez, Legacy: The junior was the winning pitcher and went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Longhorns past Desert Oasis 16-1 in three innings.

Boys volleyball

— Jeremiah Nissley, Green Valley: The senior racked up 22 assists, five digs and three aces in the Gators’ 25-21, 25-23 tournament win over Apollo (Ariz.).

Scores

Baseball

Basic 8, Liberty 4

Boulder City 8, Durango 7

Clark 8, SLAM! Nevada 7

Eldorado 12, Desert Pines 2

Foothill 6, Bonanza 3

Green Valley 7, Rancho 6

Lake Mead 11, Mater East 1

Liberty Baptist 11, Awaken Christian 3

Liberty Baptist 12, Awaken Christian 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Legacy 2

Silverado 10, Spring Valley 0

Tonopah 18, Mountain View 1

Tonopah 17, Mountain View 1

White Pine 15, GV Christian 0

White Pine 19, GV Christian 0

Softball

Clark 5, Mojave 2

Green Valley 10, Basic 0

Legacy 16, Desert Oasis 1

Tonopah 24, Mountain View 8

Tonopah 25, Mountain View 10

White Pine 15, GV Christian 1

Boys volleyball

Coronado 2, Millennium (Ariz.) 0

Coronado 2, Westwood (Ariz.) 0

Crimson (Ariz.) 2, Del Sol 1

Del Sol 2, Maricopa (Ariz.) 0

Green Valley 2, Apollo (Ariz.) 0

Green Valley 2, Fairfax (Ariz.) 0

Green Valley 2, Canyon View (Ariz.) 0

Mica Mountain (Ariz.) 2, Del Sol 1

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal