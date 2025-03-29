Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Baseball
— Isaiah Alba, Green Valley: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as the Gators held off a late rally to edge Rancho 7-6.
— Landon Angelo, Foothill: The senior went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in the Falcons’ 6-3 victory over Bonanza.
— Cole Baren, Clark: The senior was the winning pitcher and also went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Chargers rallied in the final two innings for an 8-7 win over SLAM! Nevada.
— Giovanni Guariglia, Silverado: The junior had two hits and three RBIs and also struck out 13 to earn the win as the Skyhawks cruised past Spring Valley 10-0 in five innings.
— Angel Pelayo, Eldorado: The sophomore went 3-for-3 to help the Firehawks roll to a 12-2 victory over Desert Pines.
Softball
— Lyla Baxter, Green Valley: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs to help the Gators roll past Basic 10-0 in five innings.
— Sophia DeMonbrun, Clark: The sophomore pitcher struck out 16 for the win and also homered at the plate in the Chargers’ 5-2 win over Mojave.
— Elena Rodriguez, Legacy: The junior was the winning pitcher and went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Longhorns past Desert Oasis 16-1 in three innings.
Boys volleyball
— Jeremiah Nissley, Green Valley: The senior racked up 22 assists, five digs and three aces in the Gators’ 25-21, 25-23 tournament win over Apollo (Ariz.).
Scores
Baseball
Basic 8, Liberty 4
Boulder City 8, Durango 7
Clark 8, SLAM! Nevada 7
Eldorado 12, Desert Pines 2
Foothill 6, Bonanza 3
Green Valley 7, Rancho 6
Lake Mead 11, Mater East 1
Liberty Baptist 11, Awaken Christian 3
Liberty Baptist 12, Awaken Christian 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Legacy 2
Silverado 10, Spring Valley 0
Tonopah 18, Mountain View 1
Tonopah 17, Mountain View 1
White Pine 15, GV Christian 0
White Pine 19, GV Christian 0
Softball
Clark 5, Mojave 2
Green Valley 10, Basic 0
Legacy 16, Desert Oasis 1
Tonopah 24, Mountain View 8
Tonopah 25, Mountain View 10
White Pine 15, GV Christian 1
Boys volleyball
Coronado 2, Millennium (Ariz.) 0
Coronado 2, Westwood (Ariz.) 0
Crimson (Ariz.) 2, Del Sol 1
Del Sol 2, Maricopa (Ariz.) 0
Green Valley 2, Apollo (Ariz.) 0
Green Valley 2, Fairfax (Ariz.) 0
Green Valley 2, Canyon View (Ariz.) 0
Mica Mountain (Ariz.) 2, Del Sol 1
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal