59°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Basic’s Dallon Cegavske (24) dives into home plate to score a run for the Wolves during the b ...
Basic’s Dallon Cegavske (24) dives into home plate to score a run for the Wolves during the baseball game against Arbor View on Friday, April 4, 2025 at Basic Academy in Henderson, NV. The Wolves beat the Aggies with a final score of 7-1. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Basic second baseman Tate Southisene (8) tosses the ball to first base to attempt a putout duri ...
No. 1 Basic defeats Arbor View in 5A baseball — PHOTOS
Arbor View catcher Kelsie Phares (39) looks to toss the ball back to the pitcher during the sof ...
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Coronado runner Alohi Mundon (8) slides safely into home plate before Arbor View catcher Kelsie ...
Coronado softball’s huge inning upends No. 3 Arbor View — PHOTOS
Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada bans biological males from girls high school sports, matching Trump order
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2025 - 9:58 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Michael Alvarado, Sierra Vista: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double in the Mountain Lions’ 7-4 win over Bonanza.

— Mayson Bumstead, Rancho: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to help the Rams rout Cadence 19-0 in four innings.

— Dallon Cegavske, Basic: The sophomore had a home run, a double and two RBIs to lead the Wolves past Arbor View 7-1.

— Oliver Schoppmann, Shadow Ridge: The freshman had a double, a triple and three RBIs as the Mustangs defeated Spring Valley 9-3.

— Kyle Stubbs, SLAM! Nevada: The senior struck out eight while throwing a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Bulls past Cimarron-Memorial 14-0.

Softball

— Jordan Ackerman, Foothill: The freshman went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Falcons cruise past Las Vegas 15-0 in four innings.

— Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The senior was the winning pitcher and went 2-for-2 with a triple to lead the Rams past Clark 5-2.

— Reagan Foglia, Sierra Vista: The senior went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBIs as the Mountain Lions defeated Bonanza 11-3.

— Payton Rogers, Boulder City: The junior was the winning pitcher and hit a home run as the Eagles outlasted Pahrump Valley for a 13-10 victory.

— Veyda Simon, Desert Oasis: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in the Diamondbacks’ three-inning 17-0 win over Mojave.

Scores

Baseball

Awaken Christian 13, White Pine 4

Basic 7, Arbor View 1

Faith Lutheran 4, Legacy 3

Indian Springs 4, Laughlin 3

Lake Mead 16, Lincoln County 0

Moapa Valley 15, Spring Creek 0

Rancho 19, Cadence 0

Shadow Ridge 9, Spring Valley 3

Sierra Vista 7, Bonanza 4

SLAM! Nevada 14, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Spring Creek 10, Virgin Valley 8

White Pine 17, Awaken Christian 0

Softball

Basic 10, Spring Valley 6

Beckman (Calif.) 7, Bishop Gorman 1

Bonita (Calif.) 11, Shadow Ridge 2

Boulder City 13, Pahrump Valley 10

Centennial 12, Huntington Beach (Calif.) 9

Cimarron-Memorial 22, Cadence 1

Desert Oasis 17, Mojave 0

Doral Academy 16, Eldorado 0

Foothill 15, Las Vegas 0

Indian Springs 21, Beaver Dam 10

Indian Springs 15, Beaver Dam 2

Legacy d. Desert Pines, forfeit

Pahranagat Valley 16, Mountain View 0

Pahranagat Valley 15, Mountain View 0

Rancho 5, Clark 2

Sierra Vista 11, Bonanza 3

SLAM! Nevada 15, Valley 0

Tech 22, Chaparral 0

The Meadows 23, Sunrise Mountain 6

White Pine 6, Awaken Christian 4

White Pine 7, Awaken Christian 1

Boys volleyball

Del Sol 3, Amplus Academy o

Western 3, Sloan Canyon 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES