Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Baseball
— Michael Alvarado, Sierra Vista: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double in the Mountain Lions’ 7-4 win over Bonanza.
— Mayson Bumstead, Rancho: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to help the Rams rout Cadence 19-0 in four innings.
— Dallon Cegavske, Basic: The sophomore had a home run, a double and two RBIs to lead the Wolves past Arbor View 7-1.
— Oliver Schoppmann, Shadow Ridge: The freshman had a double, a triple and three RBIs as the Mustangs defeated Spring Valley 9-3.
— Kyle Stubbs, SLAM! Nevada: The senior struck out eight while throwing a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Bulls past Cimarron-Memorial 14-0.
Softball
— Jordan Ackerman, Foothill: The freshman went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Falcons cruise past Las Vegas 15-0 in four innings.
— Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The senior was the winning pitcher and went 2-for-2 with a triple to lead the Rams past Clark 5-2.
— Reagan Foglia, Sierra Vista: The senior went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBIs as the Mountain Lions defeated Bonanza 11-3.
— Payton Rogers, Boulder City: The junior was the winning pitcher and hit a home run as the Eagles outlasted Pahrump Valley for a 13-10 victory.
— Veyda Simon, Desert Oasis: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in the Diamondbacks’ three-inning 17-0 win over Mojave.
Scores
Baseball
Awaken Christian 13, White Pine 4
Basic 7, Arbor View 1
Faith Lutheran 4, Legacy 3
Indian Springs 4, Laughlin 3
Lake Mead 16, Lincoln County 0
Moapa Valley 15, Spring Creek 0
Rancho 19, Cadence 0
Shadow Ridge 9, Spring Valley 3
Sierra Vista 7, Bonanza 4
SLAM! Nevada 14, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Spring Creek 10, Virgin Valley 8
White Pine 17, Awaken Christian 0
Softball
Basic 10, Spring Valley 6
Beckman (Calif.) 7, Bishop Gorman 1
Bonita (Calif.) 11, Shadow Ridge 2
Boulder City 13, Pahrump Valley 10
Centennial 12, Huntington Beach (Calif.) 9
Cimarron-Memorial 22, Cadence 1
Desert Oasis 17, Mojave 0
Doral Academy 16, Eldorado 0
Foothill 15, Las Vegas 0
Indian Springs 21, Beaver Dam 10
Indian Springs 15, Beaver Dam 2
Legacy d. Desert Pines, forfeit
Pahranagat Valley 16, Mountain View 0
Pahranagat Valley 15, Mountain View 0
Rancho 5, Clark 2
Sierra Vista 11, Bonanza 3
SLAM! Nevada 15, Valley 0
Tech 22, Chaparral 0
The Meadows 23, Sunrise Mountain 6
White Pine 6, Awaken Christian 4
White Pine 7, Awaken Christian 1
Boys volleyball
Del Sol 3, Amplus Academy o
Western 3, Sloan Canyon 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal