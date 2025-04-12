Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Doral Academy pitcher EmmaLynn Hussey hits the ball during a softball game between Basic and Doral Academy at Basic Academy Friday, April 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Michael Credico, Sierra Vista: The junior struck out six while throwing a five-inning no-hitter as the Mountain Lions defeated Clark 14-0.

— Alexander Mercurius, Durango: The senior struck out 13 while pitching a complete-game no-hitter to help the Trailblazers defeat Eldorado 7-0.

— Jacob Santistevan, Bonanza: The senior pitched a complete-game three hitter, and the Bengals scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Doral Academy 2-1.

— Coco Tomonari, Coronado: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to help the Cougars roll to a four-inning 15-0 win over Chaparral.

— Daniel Virrueta, Mater East: The junior pitcher struck out seven while throwing a five-inning two hitter, and the Knights cruised past Desert Pines 10-0.

Softball

— Brianna Bartok, Desert Oasis: The freshman struck out seven while allowing no hits in 4⅓ innings of work to lead the Diamondbacks to a 17-0 victory over Las Vegas.

— Kadnyce Boss-Korf, Bonanza: The junior went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs, and the Bengals scored 15 runs in the second inning of a four-inning 24-7 win over Eldorado.

— Jazlyn Ramos, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore had a double, a triple and two RBIs in the Spartans’ three-inning 22-0 rout of Desert Pines.

— Elena Rodriguez, Legacy: The junior struck out 16 while pitching a complete-game one-hitter and also hit two home runs to lead the Longhorns past Rancho 13-1.

— Malaya Tellis, Arbor View: The sophomore had two triples and three RBIs to help the Aggies defeat Duarte (Calif.) 7-2.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 7, Spring Valley 4

Bonanza 2, Doral Academy 1

Coronado 15, Chaparral 0

Durango 7, Eldorado 0

Foothill 6, Silverado 5

Indian Springs 15, Sandy Valley 0

Lake Mead 13, Needles 3

Mater East 10, Desert Pines 0

Needles 7, Lake Mead 6

Shadow Ridge 3, Green Valley 2

Sierra Vista 14, Clark 0

Tech 16, SLAM! Nevada 1

The Meadows 8, Boulder City 7

White Pine 22, Laughlin 3

White Pine 15, Laughlin 0

Softball

Arbor View 7, Duarte (Calif.) 2

Bonanza 24, Eldorado 7

Boulder City 20, The Meadows 2

Cimarron-Memorial 22, Desert Pines 0

Desert Oasis 17, Las Vegas 0

Doral Academy 10, Basic 3

Durango 24, Cadence 13

Foothill 19, Chaparral 1

Indian Springs 17, Sandy Valley 2

Legacy 13, Rancho 1

Needles 18, Lake Mead 0

Needles 17, Lake Mead 0

SLAM! Nevada 11, Pahrump Valley 10

Spring Valley 10, Sierra Vista 2

Tech 12, Mojave 0

White Pine 16, Laughlin 0

White Pine 11, Laughlin 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal