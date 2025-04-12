Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Baseball
— Michael Credico, Sierra Vista: The junior struck out six while throwing a five-inning no-hitter as the Mountain Lions defeated Clark 14-0.
— Alexander Mercurius, Durango: The senior struck out 13 while pitching a complete-game no-hitter to help the Trailblazers defeat Eldorado 7-0.
— Jacob Santistevan, Bonanza: The senior pitched a complete-game three hitter, and the Bengals scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Doral Academy 2-1.
— Coco Tomonari, Coronado: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to help the Cougars roll to a four-inning 15-0 win over Chaparral.
— Daniel Virrueta, Mater East: The junior pitcher struck out seven while throwing a five-inning two hitter, and the Knights cruised past Desert Pines 10-0.
Softball
— Brianna Bartok, Desert Oasis: The freshman struck out seven while allowing no hits in 4⅓ innings of work to lead the Diamondbacks to a 17-0 victory over Las Vegas.
— Kadnyce Boss-Korf, Bonanza: The junior went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs, and the Bengals scored 15 runs in the second inning of a four-inning 24-7 win over Eldorado.
— Jazlyn Ramos, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore had a double, a triple and two RBIs in the Spartans’ three-inning 22-0 rout of Desert Pines.
— Elena Rodriguez, Legacy: The junior struck out 16 while pitching a complete-game one-hitter and also hit two home runs to lead the Longhorns past Rancho 13-1.
— Malaya Tellis, Arbor View: The sophomore had two triples and three RBIs to help the Aggies defeat Duarte (Calif.) 7-2.
Scores
Baseball
Arbor View 7, Spring Valley 4
Bonanza 2, Doral Academy 1
Coronado 15, Chaparral 0
Durango 7, Eldorado 0
Foothill 6, Silverado 5
Indian Springs 15, Sandy Valley 0
Lake Mead 13, Needles 3
Mater East 10, Desert Pines 0
Needles 7, Lake Mead 6
Shadow Ridge 3, Green Valley 2
Sierra Vista 14, Clark 0
Tech 16, SLAM! Nevada 1
The Meadows 8, Boulder City 7
White Pine 22, Laughlin 3
White Pine 15, Laughlin 0
Softball
Arbor View 7, Duarte (Calif.) 2
Bonanza 24, Eldorado 7
Boulder City 20, The Meadows 2
Cimarron-Memorial 22, Desert Pines 0
Desert Oasis 17, Las Vegas 0
Doral Academy 10, Basic 3
Durango 24, Cadence 13
Foothill 19, Chaparral 1
Indian Springs 17, Sandy Valley 2
Legacy 13, Rancho 1
Needles 18, Lake Mead 0
Needles 17, Lake Mead 0
SLAM! Nevada 11, Pahrump Valley 10
Spring Valley 10, Sierra Vista 2
Tech 12, Mojave 0
White Pine 16, Laughlin 0
White Pine 11, Laughlin 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal