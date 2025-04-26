Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Makoa Elliott, Foothill: The senior had two triples and two RBIs as the Falcons built an early lead and held on to edge Clark 6-5.

— Devin Martin, Arbor View: The junior went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to help the Aggies roll past Coronado 15-1 in five innings.

— Anthony Montesanti, Shadow Ridge: The junior had a home run, a double and five RBIs in the Mustangs’ 8-5 win over Las Vegas.

— Austin Rodriguez, Liberty: The freshman went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in the Patriots’ 5-2 victory over Green Valley.

— Rouselle Shepard, Faith Lutheran: The junior went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and the Crusaders held off a late rally to beat Basic 7-5.

Softball

— Carmen Castro, SLAM! Nevada: The senior was the winning pitcher and went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs to help the Bulls rout The Meadows 17-2 in three innings.

— Rachel Figueroa, Eldorado: The senior was the winning pitcher and went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs in the Firehawks’ five-inning 16-5 win over Sunrise Mountain.

— Lily Fournier, Centennial: The senior struck out 11 while pitching a six-inning four-hitter as the Bulldogs cruised past Desert Oasis 10-0.

— Alyviah Liggin, Democracy Prep: The junior went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs as the Blue Knights rolled past Western 21-6 in three innings.

— Alohi Mundon, Coronado: The senior went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Cougars to a five-inning 10-0 victory over Rancho.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 15, Coronado 1

Beaver Dam 16, Mountain View 1

Beaver Dam 20, Mountain View 4

Bishop Gorman 16, Desert Oasis 8

Faith Lutheran 7, Basic 5

Foothill 6, Clark 5

Lake Mead 19, Laughlin 0

Lake Mead 15, Laughlin 0

Liberty 5, Green Valley 2

Shadow Ridge 8, Las Vegas 5

SLAM! Nevada 4, Boulder City 2

Virgin Valley 10, Eldorado 0

Softball

Centennial 10, Desert Oasis 0

Coronado 10, Rancho 0

Democracy Prep 21, Western 6

Eldorado 16, Sunrise Mountain 5

Laughlin 19, Lake Mead 3

Laughlin 23, Lake Mead 13

Pahrump Valley 15, Valley 0

SLAM! Nevada 17, The Meadows 2

Virgin Valley 19, Mater East 14

Boys volleyball

Cedar Valley (Utah) 2, Del Sol 0

