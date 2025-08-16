Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Football
■ Maurice Collins, Legacy: The senior returned a fumble and an interception for scores to help Legacy defeat Losee 48-22.
■ Chris Fernandez, Las Vegas: The senior returned an interception late in the fourth quarter to secure the Wildcats’ 33-20 win over Palo Verde.
■ Trent Mitchell, Sierra Vista: The senior nabbed three interceptions and had a 30-yard kick return in the Mountain Lions’ 12-0 win over Durango.
■ Anthony Taylor, Foothill: The junior carried 16 times for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons’ 27-14 loss to Millikan (Calif.).
■ Tanner Vivabul, Las Vegas: The senior passed for 237 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 196 and two more scores to lead the Wildcats past Palo Verde.
Scores
Football
Basic 35, Canyon Springs 6
Beaver (Utah) 37, Moapa Valley 6
Churchill County 43, Boulder City 6
Las Vegas 33, Palo Verde 20
Legacy 48, Losee 22
Millikan (Calif.) 27, Foothill 14
Sierra Vista 12, Durango 0
Girls soccer
Arbor View 1, Liberty 1
Bishop Gorman 7, Reed 0
Bishop Gorman 4, Spanish Springs 1
Cimarron-Memorial 12, Cheyenne 0
Doral Academy 2, Elko 0
Equipo Academy 11, Cristo Rey 0
Palo Verde 9, Sky Pointe 1
Silverado 11, Sloan Canyon 0
Boys soccer
Coronado 1, Sparks 0
Canyon Springs 5, Arbor View 3
Eldorado 2, Tech 1
Faith Lutheran 1, South Tahoe 1
Sierra Vista 1, Spring Creek 0
Girls volleyball
Buchanan (Calif.) 2, American Heritage 0
Buchanan (Calif.) 2, Tech 0
Foothill 2, Boulder City 0
Shadow Ridge 2, Sky Pointe 0
Sierra Vista 2, Bonanza 0