Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.

Las Vegas running back Rasheed Coleman (19) runs past Palo Verde linebacker Curtis Obershaw (44) in the first half during a boys 5A high school football game on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 at Palo Verde High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Top performances

Football

■ Maurice Collins, Legacy: The senior returned a fumble and an interception for scores to help Legacy defeat Losee 48-22.

■ Chris Fernandez, Las Vegas: The senior returned an interception late in the fourth quarter to secure the Wildcats’ 33-20 win over Palo Verde.

■ Trent Mitchell, Sierra Vista: The senior nabbed three interceptions and had a 30-yard kick return in the Mountain Lions’ 12-0 win over Durango.

■ Anthony Taylor, Foothill: The junior carried 16 times for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons’ 27-14 loss to Millikan (Calif.).

■ Tanner Vivabul, Las Vegas: The senior passed for 237 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 196 and two more scores to lead the Wildcats past Palo Verde.

Scores

Football

Basic 35, Canyon Springs 6

Beaver (Utah) 37, Moapa Valley 6

Churchill County 43, Boulder City 6

Las Vegas 33, Palo Verde 20

Legacy 48, Losee 22

Millikan (Calif.) 27, Foothill 14

Sierra Vista 12, Durango 0

Girls soccer

Arbor View 1, Liberty 1

Bishop Gorman 7, Reed 0

Bishop Gorman 4, Spanish Springs 1

Cimarron-Memorial 12, Cheyenne 0

Doral Academy 2, Elko 0

Equipo Academy 11, Cristo Rey 0

Palo Verde 9, Sky Pointe 1

Silverado 11, Sloan Canyon 0

Boys soccer

Coronado 1, Sparks 0

Canyon Springs 5, Arbor View 3

Eldorado 2, Tech 1

Faith Lutheran 1, South Tahoe 1

Sierra Vista 1, Spring Creek 0

Girls volleyball

Buchanan (Calif.) 2, American Heritage 0

Buchanan (Calif.) 2, Tech 0

Foothill 2, Boulder City 0

Shadow Ridge 2, Sky Pointe 0

Sierra Vista 2, Bonanza 0