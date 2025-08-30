Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Football
* Jude Cutler, The Meadows: The senior rushed for a touchdown and had two receiving scores to help the Mustangs cruise to a 36-6 win over Tri-City (Calif.).
* Andres Pollard, Clark: The senior scored two TDs to help the Chargers hold off a late rally for a 28-20 victory over Boulder City.
* Christian Rhodes, Sloan Canyon: The senior caught three TD passes to lead the Pirates to a 35-14 win over Foothill.
* Ameer Williams, Del Sol: The senior scored two TDs as the Dragons jumped to a 20-point first-quarter lead and rolled past Cheyenne 27-6.
* Trevin Young, Shadow Ridge: The senior carried for 192 yards and three TDs as the Mustangs scored the go-ahead TD midway through the fourth quarter for a 41-40 win over Simi Valley (Calif.).
Scores
Football
Carson 12, Canyon Springs 7
Clark 28, Boulder City 20
Del Sol 27, Cheyenne 6
Faith Lutheran 42, Damonte Ranch 14
Millard South (Neb.) 49, Arbor View 7
Mililani (Hawaii) 39, Coronado 13
Needles 47, Monument Valley (Ariz.) 0
Red Mountain (Ariz.) 44, Desert Pines 21
Pahranagat Valley 44, Mineral County 12
Pahrump Valley 56, Chaparral 14
Queen Creek (Ariz.) 42, Mojave 19
Shadow Ridge 41, Simi Valley (Calif.) 40
Silverado 69, Spring Valley 40
Sloan Canyon 35, Foothill 14
Snow Canyon 21, Sierra Vista 14
The Meadows 36, Tri-City (Calif.) 6
Tonopah 74, Laughlin 6
Boys soccer
Clark 1, Basic 0
Las Vegas 4, Desert Oasis 2
Sloan Canyon 4, Equipo Academy 1
Sunrise Mountain 3, Cheyenne 0
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal