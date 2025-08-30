Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Sloan Canyon linebacker Kalepo Mose celebrates during a high school football game between Sloan Canyon and Foothill at Sloan Canyon Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Top performances

Football

* Jude Cutler, The Meadows: The senior rushed for a touchdown and had two receiving scores to help the Mustangs cruise to a 36-6 win over Tri-City (Calif.).

* Andres Pollard, Clark: The senior scored two TDs to help the Chargers hold off a late rally for a 28-20 victory over Boulder City.

* Christian Rhodes, Sloan Canyon: The senior caught three TD passes to lead the Pirates to a 35-14 win over Foothill.

* Ameer Williams, Del Sol: The senior scored two TDs as the Dragons jumped to a 20-point first-quarter lead and rolled past Cheyenne 27-6.

* Trevin Young, Shadow Ridge: The senior carried for 192 yards and three TDs as the Mustangs scored the go-ahead TD midway through the fourth quarter for a 41-40 win over Simi Valley (Calif.).

Scores

Football

Carson 12, Canyon Springs 7

Clark 28, Boulder City 20

Del Sol 27, Cheyenne 6

Faith Lutheran 42, Damonte Ranch 14

Millard South (Neb.) 49, Arbor View 7

Mililani (Hawaii) 39, Coronado 13

Needles 47, Monument Valley (Ariz.) 0

Red Mountain (Ariz.) 44, Desert Pines 21

Pahranagat Valley 44, Mineral County 12

Pahrump Valley 56, Chaparral 14

Queen Creek (Ariz.) 42, Mojave 19

Shadow Ridge 41, Simi Valley (Calif.) 40

Silverado 69, Spring Valley 40

Sloan Canyon 35, Foothill 14

Snow Canyon 21, Sierra Vista 14

The Meadows 36, Tri-City (Calif.) 6

Tonopah 74, Laughlin 6

Boys soccer

Clark 1, Basic 0

Las Vegas 4, Desert Oasis 2

Sloan Canyon 4, Equipo Academy 1

Sunrise Mountain 3, Cheyenne 0

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal