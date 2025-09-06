Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Football
■ Evan Abasto, Sierra Vista: The senior hauled in a 53-yard pass from Phillip Remundo with 22 seconds remaining to lead the Mountain Lions past Desert Oasis 23-16.
■ Anthony Haro, Eldorado: In his first game as a varsity starter, the junior rushed for three touchdowns and nabbed three interceptions as the Firehawks defeated Chaparral 28-18 in the annual Cleat Game.
■ Jordan Newsome, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore scored on a 35-yard interception return as the Spartans took control in the second quarter of their 21-6 win over Cheyenne.
■ Isaiah Ruiz, Shadow Ridge: The junior scored on a go-ahead 15-yard run midway through the fourth quarter and the Mustangs held on for a 14-6 victory over Quartz Hill (California).
■ Sonny Uranich, Green Valley: The junior ran for 140 of his 162 yards in the second half as the Gators notched a 21-18 win over Palo Verde.
Scores
Football
Bishop Gorman d. Lone Peak (Utah), forfeit
Eldorado 28, Chaparral 18
Cimarron-Memorial 21, Cheyenne 6
Desert Pines 35, Mojave 29
Green Valley 21, Palo Verde 18
Higley (Ariz.) 32, Coronado 13
Liberty 31, Casteel (Ariz.) 13
Pahranagat Valley 62, Indian Springs 0
Shadow Ridge 14, Quartz Hill (Calif.) 6
Shadow Ridge (Ariz.) 43, Clark 6
Sierra Vista 23, Desert Oasis 16
Spring Creek 41, Virgin Valley 21
Spring Valley 28, Pahrump Valley 24
Sunrise Mountain 34, Cadence 28
Girls soccer
Equipo Academy 3, Basic 1
Girls volleyball
Centennial 2, Cypress (Calif.) 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal