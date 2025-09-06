Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.

Shadow Ridge Player Isaiah Ruiz (5) hits the ground during a football game between Shadow Ridge and Simi Valley at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas Aug. 29, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Top performances

Football

■ Evan Abasto, Sierra Vista: The senior hauled in a 53-yard pass from Phillip Remundo with 22 seconds remaining to lead the Mountain Lions past Desert Oasis 23-16.

■ Anthony Haro, Eldorado: In his first game as a varsity starter, the junior rushed for three touchdowns and nabbed three interceptions as the Firehawks defeated Chaparral 28-18 in the annual Cleat Game.

■ Jordan Newsome, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore scored on a 35-yard interception return as the Spartans took control in the second quarter of their 21-6 win over Cheyenne.

■ Isaiah Ruiz, Shadow Ridge: The junior scored on a go-ahead 15-yard run midway through the fourth quarter and the Mustangs held on for a 14-6 victory over Quartz Hill (California).

■ Sonny Uranich, Green Valley: The junior ran for 140 of his 162 yards in the second half as the Gators notched a 21-18 win over Palo Verde.

Scores

Football

Bishop Gorman d. Lone Peak (Utah), forfeit

Eldorado 28, Chaparral 18

Cimarron-Memorial 21, Cheyenne 6

Desert Pines 35, Mojave 29

Green Valley 21, Palo Verde 18

Higley (Ariz.) 32, Coronado 13

Liberty 31, Casteel (Ariz.) 13

Pahranagat Valley 62, Indian Springs 0

Shadow Ridge 14, Quartz Hill (Calif.) 6

Shadow Ridge (Ariz.) 43, Clark 6

Sierra Vista 23, Desert Oasis 16

Spring Creek 41, Virgin Valley 21

Spring Valley 28, Pahrump Valley 24

Sunrise Mountain 34, Cadence 28

Girls soccer

Equipo Academy 3, Basic 1

Girls volleyball

Centennial 2, Cypress (Calif.) 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal