80°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Shadow Ridge Player Isaiah Ruiz (5) hits the ground during a football game between Shadow Ridge ...
Shadow Ridge Player Isaiah Ruiz (5) hits the ground during a football game between Shadow Ridge and Simi Valley at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas Aug. 29, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
More Stories
A fight breaks out during a high school football game between Lone Peak and Bishop Gorman at Bi ...
Bishop Gorman wins on forfeit over Lone Peak after altercation — PHOTOS
Sloan Canyon's Jermaine Wilson Jr. is tackled during a football game against Losee at Some ...
Sloan Canyon rallies to knock off Losee in overtime — PHOTOS
Green Valley wide receiver Sonny Uranich (7) runs with the ball against oncoming Palo Verde def ...
No. 9 Green Valley turns to ground game in win over Palo Verde — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman midfielder Reydante Rubalcava (8) looks to make a throw-in during a soccer match ...
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2025 - 11:21 pm
 

Top performances

Football

Evan Abasto, Sierra Vista: The senior hauled in a 53-yard pass from Phillip Remundo with 22 seconds remaining to lead the Mountain Lions past Desert Oasis 23-16.

Anthony Haro, Eldorado: In his first game as a varsity starter, the junior rushed for three touchdowns and nabbed three interceptions as the Firehawks defeated Chaparral 28-18 in the annual Cleat Game.

Jordan Newsome, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore scored on a 35-yard interception return as the Spartans took control in the second quarter of their 21-6 win over Cheyenne.

Isaiah Ruiz, Shadow Ridge: The junior scored on a go-ahead 15-yard run midway through the fourth quarter and the Mustangs held on for a 14-6 victory over Quartz Hill (California).

Sonny Uranich, Green Valley: The junior ran for 140 of his 162 yards in the second half as the Gators notched a 21-18 win over Palo Verde.

Scores

Football

Bishop Gorman d. Lone Peak (Utah), forfeit

Eldorado 28, Chaparral 18

Cimarron-Memorial 21, Cheyenne 6

Desert Pines 35, Mojave 29

Green Valley 21, Palo Verde 18

Higley (Ariz.) 32, Coronado 13

Liberty 31, Casteel (Ariz.) 13

Pahranagat Valley 62, Indian Springs 0

Shadow Ridge 14, Quartz Hill (Calif.) 6

Shadow Ridge (Ariz.) 43, Clark 6

Sierra Vista 23, Desert Oasis 16

Spring Creek 41, Virgin Valley 21

Spring Valley 28, Pahrump Valley 24

Sunrise Mountain 34, Cadence 28

Girls soccer

Equipo Academy 3, Basic 1

Girls volleyball

Centennial 2, Cypress (Calif.) 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES