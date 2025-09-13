Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Football
■ Vincent Hales, Desert Oasis: The senior completed 14 of 19 passes for 214 yards and a TD to lift the Diamondbacks over Green Valley 14-13.
■ Jace Landry, Cheyenne: The junior had four rushing TDs to help the Desert Shields rout Western 42-0.
■ Zyren Menor, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore wide receiver had two TD catches and scored on a 94-yard kick return as the Gaels dominated the second half in their 35-10 victory over East St. Louis (Illinois).
■ Antwan Osborne, Spring Valley: The junior passed for three TDs and ran for another to help the Grizzlies cruise past Chaparral 52-0.
■ Jermaine Wilson, Sloan Canyon: The junior carried three times for 90 yards and three TDs as the Pirates defeated Cadence 70-6.
■ Trevin Young, Shadow Ridge: The senior rushed 14 times for 135 yards in the Mustangs’ 34-12 win over Canyon Springs.
Scores
Football
Bishop Gorman 35, East St. Louis (Ill.) 10
Cheyenne 42, Western 0
Desert Oasis 14, Green Valley 13
Durango 20, Democracy Prep 14
Foothill 37, Legacy 7
Las Vegas 49, Rancho 8
Pahranagat Valley 46, Beaver Dam 2
Palo Verde 29, Basic 21
Shadow Ridge 34, Canyon Springs 12
Sierra Vista 27, Valley 6
Sloan Canyon 70, Cadence 6
Spring Valley 52, Chaparral 0
The Meadows 36, Lake Mead 16
Viewmont (Utah) 41, Losee 6
Virgin Valley 53, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Girls soccer
Northland Prep (Ariz.) 3, Equipo Academy 1
Payson (Ariz.) 3, Moapa Valley 0
Sunrise Mountain 4, Del Sol 3
Girls volleyball
Coronado 2, Sunlake (Fla.) 1
GV Christian 3, White Pine 0
Las Vegas 3, Sloan Canyon 0
Sonora (Calif.) 2, Rancho 0
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal