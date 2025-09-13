76°F
Nevada Preps

Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Sloan Canyon's Jermaine Wilson Jr. is tackled during a football game against Losee at Some ...
Sloan Canyon's Jermaine Wilson Jr. is tackled during a football game against Losee at Somerset Academy Losee Campus in Las Vegas Sept. 5, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Arbor View wide receiver Kai Cypher (9) runs the ball as Coronado free safety Jackson Humphrie ...
Prep football roundup: Arbor View clobbers Centennial for 1st win
Bishop Gorman quarterback Maika Eugenio (14) looks to evade a tackle attempt by Mater Dei lineb ...
No. 1 Mater Dei loses a week before showdown at Bishop Gorman
Bishop Gorman quarterback Maika Eugenio (14) runs with the ball during the football game on Fri ...
Bishop Gorman rolls East St. Louis, eyes Mater Dei showdown — PHOTOS
Foothill wide receiver Micah Farrar (4) celebrates a touchdown during a football game between F ...
Foothill rides explosive offense to win over Legacy — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2025 - 11:18 pm
 

Top performances

Football

Vincent Hales, Desert Oasis: The senior completed 14 of 19 passes for 214 yards and a TD to lift the Diamondbacks over Green Valley 14-13.

Jace Landry, Cheyenne: The junior had four rushing TDs to help the Desert Shields rout Western 42-0.

Zyren Menor, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore wide receiver had two TD catches and scored on a 94-yard kick return as the Gaels dominated the second half in their 35-10 victory over East St. Louis (Illinois).

Antwan Osborne, Spring Valley: The junior passed for three TDs and ran for another to help the Grizzlies cruise past Chaparral 52-0.

Jermaine Wilson, Sloan Canyon: The junior carried three times for 90 yards and three TDs as the Pirates defeated Cadence 70-6.

Trevin Young, Shadow Ridge: The senior rushed 14 times for 135 yards in the Mustangs’ 34-12 win over Canyon Springs.

Scores

Football

Bishop Gorman 35, East St. Louis (Ill.) 10

Cheyenne 42, Western 0

Desert Oasis 14, Green Valley 13

Durango 20, Democracy Prep 14

Foothill 37, Legacy 7

Las Vegas 49, Rancho 8

Pahranagat Valley 46, Beaver Dam 2

Palo Verde 29, Basic 21

Shadow Ridge 34, Canyon Springs 12

Sierra Vista 27, Valley 6

Sloan Canyon 70, Cadence 6

Spring Valley 52, Chaparral 0

The Meadows 36, Lake Mead 16

Viewmont (Utah) 41, Losee 6

Virgin Valley 53, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Girls soccer

Northland Prep (Ariz.) 3, Equipo Academy 1

Payson (Ariz.) 3, Moapa Valley 0

Sunrise Mountain 4, Del Sol 3

Girls volleyball

Coronado 2, Sunlake (Fla.) 1

GV Christian 3, White Pine 0

Las Vegas 3, Sloan Canyon 0

Sonora (Calif.) 2, Rancho 0

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal

