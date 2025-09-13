Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.

Sloan Canyon's Jermaine Wilson Jr. is tackled during a football game against Losee at Somerset Academy Losee Campus in Las Vegas Sept. 5, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Top performances

Football

■ Vincent Hales, Desert Oasis: The senior completed 14 of 19 passes for 214 yards and a TD to lift the Diamondbacks over Green Valley 14-13.

■ Jace Landry, Cheyenne: The junior had four rushing TDs to help the Desert Shields rout Western 42-0.

■ Zyren Menor, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore wide receiver had two TD catches and scored on a 94-yard kick return as the Gaels dominated the second half in their 35-10 victory over East St. Louis (Illinois).

■ Antwan Osborne, Spring Valley: The junior passed for three TDs and ran for another to help the Grizzlies cruise past Chaparral 52-0.

■ Jermaine Wilson, Sloan Canyon: The junior carried three times for 90 yards and three TDs as the Pirates defeated Cadence 70-6.

■ Trevin Young, Shadow Ridge: The senior rushed 14 times for 135 yards in the Mustangs’ 34-12 win over Canyon Springs.

Scores

Football

Bishop Gorman 35, East St. Louis (Ill.) 10

Cheyenne 42, Western 0

Desert Oasis 14, Green Valley 13

Durango 20, Democracy Prep 14

Foothill 37, Legacy 7

Las Vegas 49, Rancho 8

Pahranagat Valley 46, Beaver Dam 2

Palo Verde 29, Basic 21

Shadow Ridge 34, Canyon Springs 12

Sierra Vista 27, Valley 6

Sloan Canyon 70, Cadence 6

Spring Valley 52, Chaparral 0

The Meadows 36, Lake Mead 16

Viewmont (Utah) 41, Losee 6

Virgin Valley 53, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Girls soccer

Northland Prep (Ariz.) 3, Equipo Academy 1

Payson (Ariz.) 3, Moapa Valley 0

Sunrise Mountain 4, Del Sol 3

Girls volleyball

Coronado 2, Sunlake (Fla.) 1

GV Christian 3, White Pine 0

Las Vegas 3, Sloan Canyon 0

Sonora (Calif.) 2, Rancho 0

