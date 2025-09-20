Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Football
■ Stockton Baird, Palo Verde: The freshman had three TD passes in the Panthers’ 30-20 win over Legacy.
■ Steven Bullock, Las Vegas: The freshman rushed for four TDs to help the Wildcats roll past Losee 59-28.
■ Nah’Lage Butler, Valley: In his first career start, the freshman quarterback passed for five TDs in the Vikings’ 30-22 win over Cadence.
■ Cade Hoshino, Sloan Canyon: The junior completed 12 of 14 passes for 251 yards and two TDs to lead the Pirates past Del Sol 55-0.
■ Maxwell Miles, Centennial: The junior nabbed two interceptions and had two more called back as the Bulldogs defeated Canyon Springs 37-19.
Scores
Football
Arbor View 49, Faith Lutheran 31
Centennial 37, Canyon Springs 19
Clark 35, Rancho 0
Democracy Prep 28, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Desert Oasis 32, Coronado 14
Foothill 28, El Toro (Calif.) 25
Green Valley 42, Basic 40
Las Vegas 59, Losee 28
Mater Dei (Calif.) 27, Bishop Gorman 24
Mater East 36, SLAM! Nevada 26
Pahranagat Valley 56, Laughlin 8
Pahrump Valley 58, Cheyenne 14
Palo Verde 30, Legacy 20
Round Mountain 44, Beaver Dam 20
Shadow Ridge 28, Mojave 14
Sierra Vista 21, Chaparral 0
Sloan Canyon 55, Del Sol 0
Spring Mountain 72, Beatty 6
Valley 30, Cadence 22
Girls soccer
Doral Academy 10, Clark 0
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman 2, Bishop Alemany (Calif.) 0
Corona del Sol (Ariz.) 2, Bishop Gorman 0
Etiwanda (Calif.) 2, Shadow Ridge 0
Marin Catholic (Calif.) 2, Shadow Ridge 1
Newport Harbor (Calif.) 2, Silverado 0
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 2, Coronado 0
White Pine 2, Awaken Christian 0
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal