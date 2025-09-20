Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.

Defense carries No. 4 Shadow Ridge to win over Mojave — PHOTOS

No. 1 Bishop Gorman falls to Mater Dei in showdown

Special teams spark No. 8 Desert Oasis in victory over Coronado — PHOTOS

Las Vegas running back Steven Bullock (4) runs for a first half touchdown during a boys 5A high school football game against Palo Verde on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 at Palo Verde High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Top performances

Football

■ Stockton Baird, Palo Verde: The freshman had three TD passes in the Panthers’ 30-20 win over Legacy.

■ Steven Bullock, Las Vegas: The freshman rushed for four TDs to help the Wildcats roll past Losee 59-28.

■ Nah’Lage Butler, Valley: In his first career start, the freshman quarterback passed for five TDs in the Vikings’ 30-22 win over Cadence.

■ Cade Hoshino, Sloan Canyon: The junior completed 12 of 14 passes for 251 yards and two TDs to lead the Pirates past Del Sol 55-0.

■ Maxwell Miles, Centennial: The junior nabbed two interceptions and had two more called back as the Bulldogs defeated Canyon Springs 37-19.

Scores

Football

Arbor View 49, Faith Lutheran 31

Centennial 37, Canyon Springs 19

Clark 35, Rancho 0

Democracy Prep 28, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Desert Oasis 32, Coronado 14

Foothill 28, El Toro (Calif.) 25

Green Valley 42, Basic 40

Las Vegas 59, Losee 28

Mater Dei (Calif.) 27, Bishop Gorman 24

Mater East 36, SLAM! Nevada 26

Pahranagat Valley 56, Laughlin 8

Pahrump Valley 58, Cheyenne 14

Palo Verde 30, Legacy 20

Round Mountain 44, Beaver Dam 20

Shadow Ridge 28, Mojave 14

Sierra Vista 21, Chaparral 0

Sloan Canyon 55, Del Sol 0

Spring Mountain 72, Beatty 6

Valley 30, Cadence 22

Girls soccer

Doral Academy 10, Clark 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 2, Bishop Alemany (Calif.) 0

Corona del Sol (Ariz.) 2, Bishop Gorman 0

Etiwanda (Calif.) 2, Shadow Ridge 0

Marin Catholic (Calif.) 2, Shadow Ridge 1

Newport Harbor (Calif.) 2, Silverado 0

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 2, Coronado 0

White Pine 2, Awaken Christian 0

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal