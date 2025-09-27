Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.

Faith Lutheran wins 5-set thriller over Foothill in volleyball — PHOTOS

No. 2 Liberty outlasts No. 6 Foothill in 5A league opener — PHOTOS

Sloan Canyon wide receiver Brandon Quaglio (2) pivots toward the end zone with Spring Valley defensive back King Kahalewai (9) in pursuit during the game on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 at Sloan Canyon in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sloan Canyon Christian Rhodes (14) celebrates running in a touchdown during the game on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 at Sloan Canyon in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sloan Canyon wide receiver Christian Rhodes (14) carries the ball upfield during the game on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 at Sloan Canyon in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley defensive back Johnny Stiger (14) tries to intercept a pass intended for Sloan Canyon wide receiver Justice Hutchins (11) during the game on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 at Sloan Canyon in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley quarterback Camren Minton (16) tosses out a pass during the game on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 at Sloan Canyon in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley defensive back Legend Duncantel (12) tackles Sloan Canyon running back Jermaine Wilson Jr. (4) during the game on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 at Sloan Canyon in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sloan Canyon defensive lineman Simote Tupou (90) sacks Spring Valley quarterback Antwan Osborne (1) during the game on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 at Sloan Canyon in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sloan Canyon defensive lineman Jordan Frost (91) chases after Spring Valley quarterback Antwan Osborne (1) during the game on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 at Sloan Canyon in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Top performances

Football

■ S’marion Coleman, Mojave: The junior scored twice on punt returns and had a TD reception as the Rattlers cruised past Cadence 53-0.

■ Gavin Forgue, Bonanza: The senior nabbed three interceptions and the Bengals rolled past Cimarron-Memorial 31-14.

■ Vincent Hales, Desert Oasis: The senior completed 16 of 20 passes for 247 yards and four TDs to lead the Diamondbacks to a 30-27 win over Faith Lutheran.

■ Mafua Matthews, Sierra Vista: The senior led the Mountain Lions’ dominant defense with 12 tackles and a pick-six in a 36-0 win over Del Sol.

■ Ezra Sanelivi, Liberty: The junior carried for 76 yards and two TDs to help Liberty defeat Foothill 50-30.

Scores

Football

Arbor View 49, Canyon Springs 14

Bonanza 31, Cimarron-Memorial 14

Boulder City 30, Democracy Prep 14

Clark 57, Durango 34

Desert Oasis 30, Faith Lutheran 27

Desert Pines 51, Legacy 16

Eldorado 28, Cheyenne 0

Las Vegas 35, Green Valley 26

Liberty 50, Foothill 30

Moapa Valley 59, The Meadows 6

Mojave 53, Cadence 0

Palo Verde 35, Losee 28

Shadow Ridge 40, Citrus Valley (Calif.) 20

Sierra Vista 36, Del Sol 0

Silverado 54, Rancho 0

SLAM! Nevada 41, Western 0

Sloan Canyon 34, Spring Valley 0

Tonopah 26, Pahranagat Valley 16

Valley 19, Chaparral 16

Virgin Valley 46, Pahrump Valley 26

Boys soccer

Desert Pines 2, Centennial 0

Faith Lutheran 2, Sierra Vista 1

Girls soccer

Equipo Academy 4, Pahrump Valley 2

Equipo Academy 3, Mojave 1

Girls volleyball

Basic 2, Virgin Valley 1

Bishop Gorman 2, South Salem (Ore.) 0

Bishop Gorman 2, Centennial (Calif.) 1

Bishop Gorman 2, Horizon (Ariz.) 0

SLAM! Nevada 2, Virgin Valley 1

Virgin Valley 2, Cristo Rey 0

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal