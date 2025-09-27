Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Football
■ S’marion Coleman, Mojave: The junior scored twice on punt returns and had a TD reception as the Rattlers cruised past Cadence 53-0.
■ Gavin Forgue, Bonanza: The senior nabbed three interceptions and the Bengals rolled past Cimarron-Memorial 31-14.
■ Vincent Hales, Desert Oasis: The senior completed 16 of 20 passes for 247 yards and four TDs to lead the Diamondbacks to a 30-27 win over Faith Lutheran.
■ Mafua Matthews, Sierra Vista: The senior led the Mountain Lions’ dominant defense with 12 tackles and a pick-six in a 36-0 win over Del Sol.
■ Ezra Sanelivi, Liberty: The junior carried for 76 yards and two TDs to help Liberty defeat Foothill 50-30.
Scores
Football
Arbor View 49, Canyon Springs 14
Bonanza 31, Cimarron-Memorial 14
Boulder City 30, Democracy Prep 14
Clark 57, Durango 34
Desert Oasis 30, Faith Lutheran 27
Desert Pines 51, Legacy 16
Eldorado 28, Cheyenne 0
Las Vegas 35, Green Valley 26
Liberty 50, Foothill 30
Moapa Valley 59, The Meadows 6
Mojave 53, Cadence 0
Palo Verde 35, Losee 28
Shadow Ridge 40, Citrus Valley (Calif.) 20
Sierra Vista 36, Del Sol 0
Silverado 54, Rancho 0
SLAM! Nevada 41, Western 0
Sloan Canyon 34, Spring Valley 0
Tonopah 26, Pahranagat Valley 16
Valley 19, Chaparral 16
Virgin Valley 46, Pahrump Valley 26
Boys soccer
Desert Pines 2, Centennial 0
Faith Lutheran 2, Sierra Vista 1
Girls soccer
Equipo Academy 4, Pahrump Valley 2
Equipo Academy 3, Mojave 1
Girls volleyball
Basic 2, Virgin Valley 1
Bishop Gorman 2, South Salem (Ore.) 0
Bishop Gorman 2, Centennial (Calif.) 1
Bishop Gorman 2, Horizon (Ariz.) 0
SLAM! Nevada 2, Virgin Valley 1
Virgin Valley 2, Cristo Rey 0
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal