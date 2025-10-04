Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.

No. 1 Sloan Canyon shuts out Sierra Vista in 4A showdown

Bishop Gorman forward Chase Stewart (9) controls the ball during the high school soccer game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman senior Chase Stewart scored six goals in the Gaels’ 8-0 victory over Virgin Valley on Friday, giving him 104 career goals.

Stewart became Gorman’s top all-time scorer with the performance. He is the first 5A player to reach 100 goals and the fifth in state history to achieve the feat.

Top performances

Football

■ Mark Ames, Mojave: The senior scored two TDs and made six tackles on defense to help the Rattlers beat Losee 35-7.

■ Felix Romero, Clark: The sophomore carried for three scores and had a TD reception to lead the Chargers past Cimarron-Memorial 51-0.

■ Isaiah Ruiz, Shadow Ridge: The junior rushed for 163 and two TDs, and his 58-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter lifted the Mustangs over Centennial 18-12.

■ Quentin Scott, Silverado: The junior returned two interceptions for TDs to help the Skyhawks roll to a 37-0 win over Eldorado.

■ Evan Williams, Green Valley: The senior had six receptions for 61 yards and a TD in the Gators’ 19-18 upset victory over Desert Pines.

Scores

Football

Arbor View 55, Legacy 12

Bishop Gorman 51, Palo Verde 0

Clark 51, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Durango 44, Western 7

Green Valley 19, Desert Pines 18

Las Vegas 14, Canyon Springs 7

Liberty 42, Faith Lutheran 10

Mater East 56, Rancho 6

Moapa Valley 44, Boulder City 8

Mojave 35, Losee 7

Shadow Ridge 18, Centennial 12

Silverado 37, Eldorado 0

Sloan Canyon 16, Sierra Vista 0

Spring Valley 29, Valley 6

Sunrise Mountain 34, Cheyenne 18

Virgin Valley 63, The Meadows 12

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 8, Virgin Valley 0

Del Sol 8, Cheyenne 1

Girls volleyball

GV Christian 2, Lincoln County 0

GV Christian 2, Lincoln County 1

Las Vegas 3, Virgin Valley 1

Pahranagat Valley 3, Sandy Valley 0

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal