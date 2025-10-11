Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football and girls volleyball action.
Top Performances
Football
* AJ Edwards, SLAM! Nevada: The junior carried six times for 116 yards and three touchdowns to help the Bulls roll to a 51-0 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
* Selby Griego, Liberty: The junior quarterback passed for a TD and ran for another as the Patriots beat Desert Oasis 45-0.
* Aaron Hickman, Canyon Springs: The junior threw two TD passes as the Pioneers defeated Legacy 19-13.
* Thaddeus Thatcher, Arbor View: The junior completed 14 of 21 passes for 152 yards and two TDs, and also rushed for a score to lead the Aggies past Green Valley 42-17.
* Brandon Quaglio, Sloan Canyon: The junior had seven receptions for 178 yards and two TDs in the Pirates’ 56-8 win over Chaparral.
Scores
Football
Arbor View 42, Green Valley 17
Bishop Gorman 58, Mojave 0
Boulder City 21, The Meadows 20
Canyon Springs 19, Legacy 13
Cheyenne 14, Rancho 0
Clark 49, Western 0
Faith Lutheran 34, Basic 6
Foothill 43, Coronado 42
GV Christian 12, Lake Mead 7
Indian Springs 18, Laughlin 14
Las Vegas 35, Desert Pines 22
Liberty 45, Desert Oasis 0
Moapa Valley 42, Pahrump Valley 7
Pahranagat Valley 52, Sandy Valley 0
Shadow Ridge 35, Losee 14
Sierra Vista 56, Cadence 16
Silverado 47, Mater East 30
SLAM! Nevada 51, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Sloan Canyon 56, Chaparral 8
Tonopah 54, Spring Mountain 0
Virgin Valley 41, Democracy Prep 0
Girls volleyball
Arbor View 2, Sweetwater (Calif.) 0
Arbor View 2, Boulder City 0
Boulder City 2, Sweetwater (Calif.) 0
Boulder City 2, Cheyenne 0
Liberty 2, Mira Mesa (Calif.) 0
Palo Verde 2, San Dieguito Academy (Calif.) 1
Sweetwater (Calif.) 2, Cheyenne 0
Valley Christian (Ariz.) 2, Foothill 0
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal