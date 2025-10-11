Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football and girls volleyball action.

Liberty quarterback Selby Griego (12) high fives his teammate Brody Gavin after a touchdown during a high school football game between Kailua and Liberty at Liberty High School Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Top Performances

Football

* AJ Edwards, SLAM! Nevada: The junior carried six times for 116 yards and three touchdowns to help the Bulls roll to a 51-0 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

* Selby Griego, Liberty: The junior quarterback passed for a TD and ran for another as the Patriots beat Desert Oasis 45-0.

* Aaron Hickman, Canyon Springs: The junior threw two TD passes as the Pioneers defeated Legacy 19-13.

* Thaddeus Thatcher, Arbor View: The junior completed 14 of 21 passes for 152 yards and two TDs, and also rushed for a score to lead the Aggies past Green Valley 42-17.

* Brandon Quaglio, Sloan Canyon: The junior had seven receptions for 178 yards and two TDs in the Pirates’ 56-8 win over Chaparral.

Scores

Football

Arbor View 42, Green Valley 17

Bishop Gorman 58, Mojave 0

Boulder City 21, The Meadows 20

Canyon Springs 19, Legacy 13

Cheyenne 14, Rancho 0

Clark 49, Western 0

Faith Lutheran 34, Basic 6

Foothill 43, Coronado 42

GV Christian 12, Lake Mead 7

Indian Springs 18, Laughlin 14

Las Vegas 35, Desert Pines 22

Liberty 45, Desert Oasis 0

Moapa Valley 42, Pahrump Valley 7

Pahranagat Valley 52, Sandy Valley 0

Shadow Ridge 35, Losee 14

Sierra Vista 56, Cadence 16

Silverado 47, Mater East 30

SLAM! Nevada 51, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Sloan Canyon 56, Chaparral 8

Tonopah 54, Spring Mountain 0

Virgin Valley 41, Democracy Prep 0

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 2, Sweetwater (Calif.) 0

Arbor View 2, Boulder City 0

Boulder City 2, Sweetwater (Calif.) 0

Boulder City 2, Cheyenne 0

Liberty 2, Mira Mesa (Calif.) 0

Palo Verde 2, San Dieguito Academy (Calif.) 1

Sweetwater (Calif.) 2, Cheyenne 0

Valley Christian (Ariz.) 2, Foothill 0

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal